|
Welther Verlag GmbH
Sachwerte: Immobilien und Erneuerbare Energie weiterhin vorn
hc consulting AG
Die Tarife der Bürgerversicherung in der PKV sind da
hc consulting AG
Beitragserhöhung PKV Barmenia 2017
|
|
> Startseite > Handel & Wirtschaft
3D Printed Drugs Market Volume Analysis, Segments, Value Share and Key Trends 2016-2026
3D printing was pioneered way back in 1986 but has recently begun to enter the public consciousness.
Over the past ten years, it has blurred the boundaries between science fiction and fact. It is also known as Additive Manufacturing and is used in the automobile industry, aerospace & defence, retail and in the medical healthcare industry, amongst many others. A major component of this is the 3D printed drugs market. 3D printing helps make what was once expensive and inaccessible much more cost-effective. Can this be more apt and necessary anywhere else than in the field of medicine? 3D printing is already used to print artificial bones, to create surgical materials with 3D scans to replace a damaged or missing bone and even to create hearing aid devices. Skull implants have been made for people with head injuries and even titanium heels to replace bone cancer afflicted patients.
3D-Printed Drugs Market Drivers
There are several factors which help the 3D printed drugs market to grow. One key advantage is their instantaneous solubility. 3D printed drugs are produced using powder bed inkjet printing. The elements of the drug are added in a layer by layer approach akin to 3D printing for any other device. This makes the drugs easier to swallow and can be very helpful for patients suffering from dysphagia. 3D printing could also augment the arrival of individualised drugs, or the creation of a combination of drugs. They could be customised for each patient, which would help much more than batch-produced drugs since they would be created specifically taking into account that patient’s medical history. The 3D printed drug market could also make children far less resistant to taking their required medication, since they may be able to choose the shape, colour, design and even taste of the tablet! These are anticipated to be the main drivers of the 3D printed drug market.
Request Free Report Sample@ http://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-2336
3D-Printed Drugs Market Restraints
Any new technology adopted will inevitably have some downsides and it can sometimes be a race against time to anticipate and then mitigate them. With regards to the 3D printed drugs market, a 3D blueprint has to be made of the patient, their medical history, the dosage required etc. With many scandals surrounding hacking and phishing of data stored online & on the cloud entering the mainstream consciousness, patients might be reluctant to disclose their medical information for 3D printed drugs. Another issue could be regarding mislabelling of blueprints, filling the wrong description or even having a higher dosage strength than advertised. 3D printing becoming commonplace could also be used to print illegal drugs, which will do little to help authorities stop the thriving black market trade for them. The main challenge for the 3D printed drugs market, however, would be a lack of regulation. Most local, domestic and international regulatory bodies have no clear laws regarding 3D printing. There is a question concerning whom the liability will fall on should the drug lead to an adverse reaction – the 3D printing company, medicine Company, or the ingredients supplier. Global nature of drugs is also another problem. Drug companies involved in the 3D printed drugs market would need to ensure that the right packaging and user instructions are accessible. It can also be a major issue printing drugs in a country which has no clear laws regarding its approval.
Request For TOC@ http://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-2336
3D-Printed Drugs Market Key Regions
The major 3D printed drugs markets are the U.S and the E.U. This is because of the dominant role played by their pharmaceutical companies worldwide along with them having a strong domestic healthcare infrastructure. The pharmaceutical sector is highly dependent on R&D spending which also explains their continued dominance. Asia Pacific countries like China and India are expected to record the highest growth in the 3D printed drugs market due to massive investments in both R&D & the pharmaceutical industry.
3D-Printed Drugs Market Key Market Players
There is only one company involved in the 3D printed drugs market at present. Aprecia Pharmaceuticals successfully developed the world’s first 3D printed drug called Spritam. It has gained approval from the FDA and is on sale in the U.S market at present. The rapid advancement of the technology along with falling 3D printer prices will slowly but surely encourage other players to try their hand in the 3D printed drugs market.
Browse Full Report@ http://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/3d-printed-drugs-market
07.12.2016 14:10
Diese Meldung Kollegen, Freunden oder Bekannten mitteilen:
Kurz-URL: http://www.presseanzeiger.de/s_830028
Die Verwendung von Textausschnitten und das setzen von Links auf Pressemitteilungen
ist ausdrücklich erwünscht und gestattet.
zur Pressemappe von:
Future Market Insights
Email Benachrichtigung aktivieren | RSS Feed abonnieren
Das könnte auch Sie interessieren:
Cryogenic Pump Market Volume Analysis, Segments, Value Share...
A cryogenic pump is a vacuum pump which captures gases by condensing them on a cooled surface which is at a very low temperature of about 120 K. However, the efficiency of the pump is largely dependent upon the boiling and freezing temperature of...
3D Printing Dental Device Market Volume Analysis, Segments, ...
3D printing i.e. additive manufacturing is used to create a three-dimensional product by incorporating several layers of building material. Each layer is added on top of each other till the object is made. These objects are produced from a digital...
Photoresist Chemicals Market Volume Analysis, Segments, Grow...
Photoresist chemicals are used in the fabrication of µm- and sub-µm structures, prominently in the micro-electronics industry. These are speciality chemical which changes its chemical structure when exposed to ultraviolet (UV) light,...
Roofing Chemicals Market size in terms of volume and value 2...
Roofing chemicals refer to a variegated range of chemicals which are used to enhance the performance of roof coatings. These chemicals imparts high reflectivity properties to rooftops thus enabling the maintenance of lower temperatures in the...
Environmental Remediation Technology Market Dynamics, Foreca...
Environmental remediation refers to restoration of environmental media such as soil, groundwater, sediment, or surface water, which is contaminated by any form of pollutants, and is impacting negative ill effects on its surrounding biological life....
Reachers Market 10-Year Market Revenue, Opportunity, Forecas...
A billion dollar medical equipment industry is lurking under the shadow of the healthcare industry which is evolving very fast. Several big international players are infusing massive funds into research and development to change the entire...
Sludge Treatment Chemicals Market Will hit at a CAGR of 4.7%...
Future Market Insights (FMI) delivers key insights on the global sludge treatment chemicals market in its latest report titled, “Global Sludge Treatment Chemicals Market: Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2016–2026”. Global consumption...
Car Security System Market Revenue Expected to Increase at a...
Future Market Insights delivers key insights on the global car security system market in a new publication titled “Car Security System Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2016 – 2026”. Global sales of car security systems...
Automotive Washer System Market expected to register a 5.4% ...
Future Market Insights (FMI) delivers key insights on the global automotive washer system market in its latest report titled, “Automotive Washer System Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2016–2026”. Global sales of...
North America Outbound Medical Tourism Services Market Expec...
According to a new report published by Future Market Insights titled “Outbound Medical Tourism Services Market: North America Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2016–2026”, the North America outbound medical tourism services market is...
PresseAnzeiger ist nicht für den Inhalt der oben dargestellten Pressemitteilung verantwortlich.
Mehr Informationen
|
Pressemitteilung von:
616 Corporate Way, Suite 2-9018,
Ankush Nikam...
mehr »
zur Pressemappe von
Future Market Insights
weitere Meldungen von
3D Printing Dental Device Market Volume Analysis, Segments, Value Share and Key Trends 2016-2026
Photoresist Chemicals Market Volume Analysis, Segments, Growth and Value Chain 2016-2026
Roofing Chemicals Market size in terms of volume and value 2016-2026
Environmental Remediation Technology Market Dynamics, Forecast, Analysis and Supply Demand 2016-2026
Cryogenic Pump Market Volume Analysis, Segments, Value Share and Key Trends 2016-2026
mehr »
Mediengalerie: Menschen
> zur Bilddatenbank <
Sport | Lifestyle | Reise
Aktuell meist gelesen
in Handel & Wirtschaft
1. pro agro e.V. und SIBB e.V. bereiten Weg für wichtiges Verbundprojekt der Ernährungswirtschaft in Brandenburg/ Gemeinsam zu einem „digitalen Brandenburger Exportschlager“ für Betriebe der Lebensmittelwirtschaft [+Bild]
2. Geschäftsführender Gesellschafter der macio GmbH zum stellvertretenden Vorsitzenden des VDMA-Fachverbandes Software und Digitalisierung gewählt
3. HR-Abteilungen von neuer „Lunchit“-App begeistert: Jeden Tag 4,40 Euro für die Mittagspause vom Chef geschenkt – Porr AG testet schon
4. Leicht und stark: Ceresana-Studie zum Weltmarkt für Automobil-Kunststoffe
5. First Elephant: Neuer Standort in Mönchengladbach
6. Centurion Minerals – Erfolgreiche Inbetriebnahme der Verarbeitungsanlage in Argentinien [+Bild]
7. JURAcon in München: Die Karriere-Messe für Juristen
8. aQto Heißwasserspender im Büro – heiße Getränke für die kalte Jahreszeit [+Bild]
9. Iberosattel: aufregend neue Webseite zum Reiten
10. meet@campus-mainz: die neue Karrieremesse in Mainz
|
© 2005 - 2016 PresseAnzeiger.de Impressum & Nutzungsbedingungen Widerspruchsmöglichkeit der Nutzungsdatenerfassung 0.013843