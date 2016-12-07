|
3D Printing Dental Device Market Volume Analysis, Segments, Value Share and Key Trends 2016-2026
3D printing i.e. additive manufacturing is used to create a three-dimensional product by incorporating several layers of building material.
Each layer is added on top of each other till the object is made. These objects are produced from a digital 3D blueprint like a computer-aided design (CAD) or even an MRI scan. 3D printing is extremely flexible allowing designers to make changes without setting up any additional tools or equipment. It is used in industries as diverse as the automobile industry, aerospace & defence, retail, clothing apparel, firearms and construction to create both rapid prototypes, spare parts & finished goods. An upcoming area of potential is the 3D printing dental devices market. 3D printed dental devices include orthopaedic implants, dental restoratives such as crowns, surgical instruments, and even other external equipment.
3D Printing DentalDevice Market Drivers
There are some factors which can drive the 3D printing dental devices market in the years to come. One key advantage is the cost-effectiveness of 3D printing which can spur competition in the dental devices industry, reduce prices of existing devices and encourage new entrants into the field. The second factor would be the ample customization options available in the 3D printing dental devices market. 3D printed devices also allow designing the product with intricate details like a tooth’s particular grooves, crannies or valleys for example. Companies could make products according to a patient’s specific requirements keeping into account various factors like their age, height, weight or full medical history. The dental equipment will be manufactured specifically for that patient, making it a much-preferred option. A third reason could be the reduced time-to-market and overall lifecycle cost. 3D printing allows companies to produce dental equipment within a period of hours, if not days. This enables them to serve their patients almost immediately with the assistance or medication that they may require. The main driver for the 3D printing dental devices market is largely that of orthodontics and the dental cosmetic industry. It is anticipated that the growth rates for the 3D printing dental device market will largely plateau over the next 5 years or so, leading to a stable market with more moderate growth.
Request Free Report Sample@ http://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-2335
3D Printing DentalDevice Market Restraints
A major challenge for the 3D printing dental device market is the lack of regulations concerning 3D printing. Governments at the local, domestic & even international level don’t have laws regulating the use of 3D printers since it has only recently entered the public domain. In the case of any adverse reaction or injury, there is no clear picture of whom the liability falls on – the 3D printer manufacturer or the dentist. The verdict is also not unanimous on the cost savings offered by 3D printing. While it would certainly offer cost benefits to the dentists, there is no guarantee that they would pass these on to their patients. Hence, the latter may not be keen on 3D printed dental devices which may reduce the incentive for dentists to invest in the technology in the first place. Another issue is the attitude of dentists towards 3D printed devices itself. Some medical practitioners might be sceptical to adopt this technology, while others might not wish to reorganise their entire workflow from a manual to a digital one. These are the major constraints concerning the 3D printing dental devices market.
3D Printing DentalDevice Market Key Regions
The key 3D printing dental devices markets are the U.S and by the E.U. on account of an ageing population requiring dental care, concerns regarding aesthetics among the young leading to cosmetic dentistry and healthcare insurance enabling them to avail either treatment. China and India are anticipated to be the main drivers of the 3D printing dental device market in the long term.
Request For TOC@ http://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-2335
3D Printing DentalDevice Market Key Market Players
Some of the companies involved in the 3D printing dental devices market are Stratasys, EnvisionTEC, Javelin Technologies, BEGO, 3D Systems GMBH, Formlabs Inc., Planmeca, Prodways, Roboze & ASIGA.
Browse Full Report@ http://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/3d-printing-dental-device-market
07.12.2016 14:01
616 Corporate Way, Suite 2-9018,
Ankush Nikam...
