Acerola Extract Market Expected to Witness a CAGR of 8.5% through 2016-2026
Future Market Insights delivers key insights on the global acerola extract market in a new publication titled “Acerola Extract Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2016–2026.” The global acerola extract market is projected to witness a robust 8.5% CAGR in terms of value during the forecasted period (2016–2026). The growth of the global acerola extract market is influenced by several drivers and trends, of which Future Market Insights provides useful insights in this report.
Globally rising levels of diabetes, obesity, and cardiac issues have shifted consumer focus towards natural, fruit-based, and healthy products. This is well reflected in the recent emergence of ‘superfruits’, a term that refers to highly nutritious fruits. Acerola and its derivatives fit well into this context, given the fruits’ impressive nutrient profile. Apart from Vitamin C, acerola is rich in pectin, pectolytic enzymes, carotenoids, fibre, Vitamin B, proteins, and other salts. Additionally, acerola extract contains relatively low calories and exhibits a fat-free nature, which further enhances its nutritional profile. Acerola extract has found wide opportunities in the cosmetics industry due to its ability to provide several skin related benefits, much of which is centred on its high Vitamin C concentration. It acts as an antioxidant and prevents free radicals that can cause skin aging; brightens the skin tone; and increases the skin’s ability to retain moisture. These factors are expected to boost acerola extract demand and subsequently boost the global acerola extract market growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period.
Request for sample report: http://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-2229
Segmentation highlights
The global acerola extract market is segmented on the basis of Product Form (Powder, Liquid) and Application (Beverages, Food Supplements, Meat Preservation, Snacks, Bakery Preservation, Confectionery Products, Others).
The Powder segment is anticipated to be valued at US$ 5,057.5 Mn by 2016 end and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.6% during 2016 – 2026
The Food Supplements application segment is anticipated to be valued at US$ 2,102.1 Mn by 2016 end. The Food Supplements application segment is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 8.7% between 2016 and 2026. The Beverages application segment is projected to create absolute $ opportunity of US$ 126.2 Mn in 2016 over 2015
Regional market projections
The global acerola extract market is segmented into the seven key regions of North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Japan. The North America acerola extract market was valued at US$ 1,728 Mn in 2015, which is likely to increase at a CAGR of 8.1% during the assessed period to reach US$ 2,715.6 Mn by the end of 2021. Increasing use in pharmaceutical applications is driving the North America acerola extract market. The APEJ acerola extract market is expected to be valued at US$ 2,835.6 Mn by the end of 2026. Increasing supply chain and production facilities in APEJ are anticipated to drive revenue growth of the market.
Send an Enquiry: http://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-2229
Vendor insights
The global acerola extract market report features some of the leading companies operational in the worldwide market. Companies profiled in the report include Nature's Power Nutraceuticals Corp., Niagro, Naturex, Nutrilite (Amway), Duas Rodas Industrial, Diana Naturals, Nichirei Corporation, iTi Tropicals, NutriBotanica, Vita Forte Inc., Florida Food, Inc., Optimally Organic, The Green Labs LLC, Blue Macaw Flora, and Amazonia Exportacao E Representacao. Top market companies are focussing on expanding their supply chain network globally and are producing and supplying products in partnership with local players to enhance their sales and distribution network.
