Aircraft Lighting Market 10-Year Market Forecast and Trends Analysis Research Report
The aircraft lighting market has gone through high technological advancements in the recent years.
These technological advancements and innovative equipment contribute to spur the global aircraft lighting market. The growth of aircraft lighting market is relational to the growth of the global aircraft industry and growth in air travel. Additionally, factors that drive the aircraft lighting market include use of energy efficient aircraft lights, efficient lighting alternative and growth in aircraft deliveries.
Aircraft lighting is the major security concern of aircrafts. New aircraft lighting systems have innovative working design that save fuel and consume less power. These lighting systems are divided into two segments: interior and exterior aircraft lightings. Exterior aircraft lightings are used for visibility and security purpose to make the aircraft more visible to other aircrafts. During takeoff and landing of flights they also improve visibility of pilots. They include strobes, navigational lighting systems, beacons, and equipment. Interior lighting systems are used to provide lighting to the cargo hold, cockpit and cabin. These consist of lights mounted on reading lights, ceilings, mood lighting and sidewalls.
Request Free Report Sample@ http://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-2330
Global Aircraft Lighting Market: Dynamics
Increasing air travel and aircraft industry are the primary factors which are driving the aircraft lighting market.
A key growth driver is expected to be the use of energy efficient aircraft lights, and efficient lighting alternatives. The global aircraft lighting market is witnessing high opportunity potential in low weight aircraft lights segment.
Additionally, global economic uncertainty is acting as growth restraints in the global aircraft lighting market.
Global Aircraft Lighting Market: Segmentation
Global aircraft lighting market is segmented on the basis of lighting type as follows: Interior Light, and Exterior Light.
The global aircraft lighting market is segmented on the basis of lighting fit as retrofit and line fit, wherein, the retrofit segment is estimated to dominate the global aircraft lighting market in terms of value over the forecast period, owing to increasing aftermarket demand for aircraft lighting and increasing MRO services. Also, the demand for aircrafts in emerging countries such as China, India and Brazil is growing steadily, thus in the commercial segment it is expected that retrofit segment may have a higher opportunity to grow.
Request For TOC@ http://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-2330
The global aircraft lighting market is also segmented on the basis of aircraft type as follows: Narrow Body Aircraft, Very Large Aircraft and Wide Body Aircraft. The narrow body aircraft type is estimated to grow at a faster rate owing to its high demand from airline carriers. The market for narrow body aircraft is comparatively larger in Asia Pacific, Western Europe, and North America, owing to increase in domestic civil aviation and cost effective carriers market.
Global Aircraft Lighting Market: Regional Outlook
On the basis of region, Asia Pacific aircraft lighting market is expected to grow at a faster rate over the forecast period. The key countries mentioned in the Asia-Pacific region are China, South Korea, Japan and India as an outcome of growth in the aircraft industry and airline travel which in turn is resulting in increase in demand for aircraft lighting market in these countries. Japan, Latin America and Middle East & Africa are expected to grow at a steady rate over the forecast period. The North America and Europe are dominant market over the forecast period.
Global Aircraft Lighting: Market Participants
Examples of some of the market participants in the global aircraft lighting market are:
B/E Aerospace, Inc.
© 2005 - 2016 PresseAnzeiger.de Impressum & Nutzungsbedingungen Widerspruchsmöglichkeit der Nutzungsdatenerfassung 0.013634