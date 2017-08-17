|
Welther Verlag GmbH
Fondszeitung: Crowdinvestings digitalisieren Sachwerte
Welther Verlag GmbH
Magellan-Anleger vor Rettung?
Welther Verlag GmbH
Immobilien weiterhin bestimmend
|
|
> Startseite > Mode & Lifestyle
Asia Pacific to Dominate the Global Socks Market in Terms of both Value and Volume During the Forecast Period
The global socks market is anticipated to witness significant growth in the near future owing to increasing urbanization and a steady rise in the working population across the globe.
In a new report titled “Socks Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) & Forecast (2017-2025),” Persistence Market Research presents an in-depth analysis and forecast of the global socks market over an eight year forecast period. The report highlights the key factors impacting the market from a revenue and sales standpoint and also studies the performance of the global socks market across major geographies and regional markets.
The global socks market is projected to reach a market valuation of US$ 34,902.1 Mn by 2025 end from an estimated US$ 21,517.9 Mn in 2017, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.2% in terms of revenue over the forecast period.
Global Socks Market: Factors Boosting Revenue Growth
The emergence of socks as a fashion accessory among millennials is significantly contributing to the growth in revenue of the global socks market. Besides, a rising health awareness among consumers is also fueling the global market for different types of socks. Furthermore, an increasing penetration of organized players in the global market is furthering the development of the market and supporting growth in revenue.
Global Socks Market: Factors Limiting Revenue Growth
The global socks market is challenged by the availability of a widespread range of counterfeit products that threaten the sales of authentic branded socks. Besides, a low product differentiation among end consumers coupled with the presence of a highly unorganized market in developing economies are other factors that are likely to negatively impact revenue growth of the global socks market during the forecast period.
Global Socks Market: Segmental Forecast
The global socks market is segmented on the basis of Product Type into Athletic Socks, Casual Socks, Formal Socks, and Specialty Socks; on the basis of End User into Men, Women, and Kids; on the basis of Base Material into Cotton, Polyester, Nylon, Spandex, Wool, Acrylic, and Others; on the basis of Length into No Show, Liner, Quarter/Anklets, Mid Calf/Crew, and Knee High; on the basis of Sales Channel into Independent Retail Outlets, Retail Apparel Chains (Monobrand Outlets, Multibrand Outlets), Supermarket/Hypermarket, Online Retailers, and Other Channels; and on the basis of Region into North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC, and MEA.
APAC is slated to be the dominant regional market and is estimated to hold about 45% market share by the end of the forecast period. The APAC and Europe regional markets collectively accounted for approximately 2/3rd of the total revenue generated in 2016
Athletic socks is the leading segment by product type and is projected to grow at 8.0% CAGR in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The athletic socks and casual socks segment collectively contributed more than 50% of the total revenue in 2016
Among end users of socks, the men segment is projected to register the highest value and volume CAGR during the forecast period. Owing to an increasing global expenditure on apparel and accessories, the kids segment is expected to exhibit significant CAGR
By base material, the cotton segment is expected to hold relatively high value share throughout the forecast period and also register the highest value and volume CAGR
In terms of length, the quarter/anklets segment is anticipated to witness robust expansion with a significant value CAGR over the forecast period. The liner segment is expected to increase 1.7X in terms of revenue from 2017 to 2025, owing to an increasing fashion trend among individuals
Among the various sales channels, multi brand outlets are expected to remain dominant in terms of generating revenue over the forecast period. The online retailers segment is anticipated to witness the highest segmental CAGR of 8.8% in terms of volume and 9.2% in terms of value during 2017 – 2025
Global Socks Market: Vendor Landscape
The report features the key players in the global socks market including Renfro Corporation, The Phillips-Van Heusen Corporation, Gildan Activewear Inc, Kering Group, Adidas AG, Nike, Inc, ASICS Corporation, Gap, Inc., Hennes & Mauritz AB, Industria de Diseño Textil SA, Hanesbrands, Inc., Delta Galil Industries Ltd., Carter's, Inc, Stance, Inc., VF Corporation, Under Armour, Inc., Ralph Lauren Corporation, BLACKSOCKS SA, FALKE KGaA, and Jockey International, Inc.
Sample Request: http://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/13948
17.08.2017 15:07
Diese Meldung Kollegen, Freunden oder Bekannten mitteilen:
Kurz-URL: http://www.presseanzeiger.de/s_838482
Die Verwendung von Textausschnitten und das setzen von Links auf Pressemitteilungen
ist ausdrücklich erwünscht und gestattet.
zur Pressemappe von:
Persistence Market Research
Email Benachrichtigung aktivieren | RSS Feed abonnieren
Das könnte auch Sie interessieren:
Kefir Market size and Key Trends in terms of volume and valu...
Kefir is a dairy product that is uniquely cultured and is majorly considered as a rich source of probiotic food. It is a combination of fermented kefir grains and milk, which has slightly tart and acidic flavor. Kefir is considered to have...
Roofing Chemicals Market size in terms of volume and value 2...
Roofing chemicals refer to a variegated range of chemicals which are used to enhance the performance of roof coatings. These chemicals imparts high reflectivity properties to rooftops thus enabling the maintenance of lower temperatures in the...
Organic Milk Market size and Key Trends in terms of volume a...
The organic milk market encompasses all milk and milk products derived from animals that are fed organic feed that is devoid of any animal by-products, have access to fresh pastures, and are not treated with any synthetic hormones or antibiotics....
Lithium Hydroxide Market size and Key Trends in terms of vol...
Lithium Hydroxide (LiOH) is widely used as an industrial lubricant, and in battery manufacturing. The compound is mainly consumed for production of lithium greases such as lithium stearate, which is very popular lubricating grease and offers high...
Mobile Device Management (MDM) Market size in terms of volum...
The mobile device management is a term used in industry for the management of mobile devices such as smartphones, tablet, laptops and desktop. Mobile device management is implemented by using a third party product for specific mobile devices...
MRI Guided Neurosurgical Ablation Market size and Key Trends...
MRI-guided neurosurgical ablation uses MRI guided high intensity laser probe for the ablation of brain cancer cells. The device is designed for the treatment of brain tumors. The probe used in the system kills the target cancer cell leaving its...
Automotive Washer System Market expected to register a 5.4% ...
Future Market Insights (FMI) delivers key insights on the global automotive washer system market in its latest report titled, “Automotive Washer System Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2016–2026”. Global sales of...
Low Voltage Motor Market Volume Forecast and Value Chain Ana...
The low voltage motors are extensively being used in several industries such as mining, food & beverages, oil & gas, automotive, packaging etc., driven by the profuse growth in industrialization and steadily rising demand for energy across the...
Vertebroplasty And Kyphoplasty Devices Market Volume Forecas...
Vertebroplasty & Kyphoplasty are minimally invasive, image guided surgical procedures performed to treat the Vertebral Compression Fracture (VCF). VCFs can lead to back pain, reduced physical activity, depression, loss of independence, decreased...
Sodium Citrate Dihydrate Market Volume Forecast and Value Ch...
Global Sodium Citrate Dihydrate Market: Overview Sodium citrate dihydrate (C6H5Na3O7•2H2O), also known as citric trisodium salt dihydrate, or trisodium citrate dehydrate is obtained from citric acid and is available in granular or powder form...
PresseAnzeiger ist nicht für den Inhalt der oben dargestellten Pressemitteilung verantwortlich.
Mehr Informationen
|
Pressemitteilung von:
For information regarding permissions, contact:
Persistence Market Research PMR is a market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking...
mehr »
zur Pressemappe von
Persistence Market Research
weitere Meldungen von
Distance Measurement Sensor Market to Register a Strong Growth By 2022
mehr »
Mediengalerie: Menschen
> zur Bilddatenbank <
Sport | Lifestyle | Reise
Aktuell meist gelesen
in Mode & Lifestyle
1. Modische Kopfhöreraufbewahrung mit neuem Produkt [+Bild]
2. Neue Lifestyle-Marke an Deck: CODE-ZERO startet durch [+Bild]
3. Adventskalender von CHOCOLISSIMO versüßen das Warten auf Weihnachten [+Bild]
4. Modeeinzelhandel mit über 3 Millionen weniger Out-of-Stock Situationen durch AI-basierte Software von Detego [+Bild]
5. Modelagenturen in Dortmund lassen Träume wahr werden
6. Messehostessen Agentur München – die richtige Unterstützung für den Messestand
7. Blaue Stunden – Laco feiert Hommage an ein besonderes Wunder der Natur
8. Schokoladige Weihnachtsgeschenke von CHOCOLISSIMO [+Bild]
|
© 2005 - 2017 PresseAnzeiger.de Impressum & Nutzungsbedingungen Widerspruchsmöglichkeit der Nutzungsdatenerfassung 0.013019