Breast Cancer Drug Market Analysis, Segments, Growth and Value Chain 2016-2026

Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women worldwide. From the recent reports on cancer, 1.7 million cases of breast cancer have been recorded in a year.

Women living in the developed countries as U.S, U.K, and Australia have a higher risk than in the developing countries. Many factors are responsible for developing a breast cancer, factors including lifestyle, age, heredity and also genetic mutations (abnormal changes). Scientists are working on finding how gene variations are affecting breast cancer and studying new methods for imaging methods to evaluate abnormalities at early stages. Newer drugs valuation is expected to be upwards as it is difficult to treat advanced breast cancers. WHO has a global action plan on Non-communicable diseases which is endorsed by many countries which is a part to reduce the growing cases and address women’s cancer.

Breast Cancer Drug Market: Drivers & Restraints

Breast cancer drug market is scaling up and the research towards improved chemotherapy drugs and targeted therapies are the major concerns of all medical centers throughout the world. Sister study is a study taken by an organization named National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences to help women in early diagnosis by considering all the possible factors that affect breast cancer. New generation treatments and bio-similar versions, Physical inactivity, environmental factors, lifestyle and hormonal changes during ageing pump in the breast cancer drug market. The market is progressing in future but the stringent rules and regulations, prolonged therapies degrading the health, lack of accessible medical attention and healthcare literacy are some factors which are holding back this market.

Breast Cancer Drug Market: Segmentation

The Breast cancer drug market can be broadly classified into its drug class and distribution channel.

Based on the Drug class, the Breast cancer drug market can be segmented into the following:

SERMs (selective estrogen-receptor modulators)

Aromatase inhibitors

Biologic response modifiers

Other Hormonal Therapies

Based on the Distribution channel the Breast cancer drug market can be segmented into following:

Hospital Pharmacies

Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Breast Cancer Drug Market: Market Overview

Breast cancer is most commonly diagnosed cancer in women worldwide and also is one of the leading causes of death. The highest growing segment in the treatment for breast cancer is HER2-positive subtype and the drugs market is showing no sign of slowing down in the future. It is more prevalent in the developed countries – U.S, France, Germany, Italy etc. and also are the countries generating highest market share for breast cancer drugs market. There are robust plan as Patient Support Programs and campaigns are organized in various countries to spread the awareness about breast cancers and early diagnosis and treatment.

Breast Cancer Drug Market: Region-wise Outlook

The major regions studied for Infectious Disease Testing Market include North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan and Middle East and Africa. In the highest number of breast cancer cases recorded worldwide, North America stood among the first five followed by Oceania, Asia and Africa with lowest incidences. The market in North America and Europe has largest market share in the Breast cancer drugs market due to the increasing number of cases of breast cancer and the lifestyle followed by the women.

Breast Cancer Drug Market: Key Players

The major players in the Breast cancer drug market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca, Novartis International AG, Oncogenex, Astellas Pharma Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eisai Co., Ltd and others.

