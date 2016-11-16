COMPRION EMVCo PICC Analog Test Solution Qualified for Version 2.6a

Only qualified solution with “live log” for quick error analysis Today, COMPRION has announced that EMVCo has qualified its PICC Analog Test Solution for the Version 2.6a. Swantje Missfeldt, EMVCo Product Manager at COMPRION, explains, “Test laboratories, manufacturers of bank and credit cards as well as mobile phone vendors can use our solution to prove their products’ compliance with the latest EMVCo PICC analog standard.”

The COMPRION PICC Analog Test Solution is the only tool in the market which is able to produce live logs during test case execution. “The solution monitors and visualizes the data during a test case run. This means, the test operator can immediately see any error in the signaling. This saves time and resources”, emphasizes Missfeldt.In order to keep payment products in line with the latest market requirements, EMVCo annually publishes an updated release with new and advanced standards. The current update to 2.6a calls for the integration of an automated robot system for antenna positioning during analog testing. It also requires that test procedures are automatically repeated, and measurements are fully automated. Both automation requirements had been implemented by COMPRION already with the previous EMVCo release. In addition, EMVCo has made amendments with respect to timings during testing. Missfeldt explicates, “EMVCo has detailed the definition of some timings and specified more exactly how to measure them. We have proven in a so-called “Delta Qualification” that we are fully compliant.” By December 31st this year – with the activation of the new EMVCo release – all accredited laboratories will have to work with qualified test tools only. The COMPRION EMVCo PICC Analog Test Solution is immediately available.

Note 1:

EMVCo qualification does not under any circumstances include any endorsement or warranty regarding the functionality, quality or performance of any particular product or service.

EMVCo does not warrant any products or services provided by third parties. EMVCo qualification does not under any circumstances include or imply any product warranties from EMVCo, including, without limitation, any implied warranties of merchantability, fitness for purpose, or non-infringement, all of which are expressly disclaimed by EMVCo. All rights and remedies regarding products and services which have received EMVCo qualification shall be provided by the party providing such products or services, and not by EMVCo.