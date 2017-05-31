|
COMPRION Offers New SGP.11 Off-Card Interfaces Test Bench for Validating the M2M Infrastructure
Ensuring that different SM-SR and SM-DP servers interact properly The new COMPRION GSMA SGP.11 Off-card Interfaces Test Bench contains 74 tests.
It helps server providers to prove that their SM-DP (Subscription Manager Data Preparation) or SM-SR (Subscription Manager Secure Routing) are compliant with the GSMA Test Specification SGP.11. It also ensures that the servers are compatible with each other. Olaf Rethmeier, Product Manager for eUICC M2M Test Solutions at COMPRION, explains: “The eUICC ecosystem bases on interoperability of all parties. As SM-SR and SM-DP may come from different manufacturers, it is even more essential that they work together.”
For establishing a reliable M2M infrastructure, it does not suffice to test the characteristics and behavior of the individual components such as the eUICC or the involved back-end servers. Moreover, it is essential to look at the communication between the off-card entities SM-DP, SM-SR, MNO (Mobile Network Operator) und EUM (eUICC Manufacturer). The tests for the off-card interfaces (ES1, ES2, ES3, ES4, ES7) are specified in the GSMA Test Specification SGP.11 (Remote Provisioning Architecture for Embedded UICC Test Specification).
The new tests check both the nominal case and error case, meaning that the servers should react in the expected way when errors are inserted into the communication. The tests verify, for instance, if the registration of the EIS (eUICC information set) is well implemented on the SM-SR, if the EIS can be retrieved by the SM-DP through the SM-SR, or if the profile download works correctly on the SM-DP. The execution requires the COMPRION software Connectivity Test Center allowing to configure the required parameters, the test bench, and the real server under test. During test case execution, an integrated monitoring feature records the
communication of the off-card interfaces for further analysis and debugging.
31.05.2017
