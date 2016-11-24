|
Der PKV-Verband warnt vor Tarifwechsel-Werbeanrufen
Sachwerte: Immobilien und Erneuerbare Energie weiterhin vorn
DKV Beitragserhöhung 2017 private Krankenversicherung
Sachwerte: Crowdinvesting auf dem Vormarsch
Car Security System Market Revenue Expected to Increase at a CAGR of 6.0% over 2016–2026
Future Market Insights delivers key insights on the global car security system market in a new publication titled “Car Security System Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2016 – 2026”. Global sales of car security systems is estimated to be valued at US$ 6,787.3 Mn by the end of 2016, witnessing a Y-o-Y growth of 4.8% over 2015. North America is estimated to account for a value share of 30.0% in the global car security system market by 2016 end but Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is anticipated to gain a higher growth rate throughout the forecast period. In this report, Future Market Insights analyses the factors and trends impacting the growth and performance of the global car security system market.
Increasing sales of new vehicles, along with rising awareness among car owners and a robust aftermarket growth are bolstering the global car security system market. Automobile manufacturers are increasing the deployment of security systems in new vehicles to stand out in competition. Furthermore, increasing adoption of telematics across the globe is enabling easy car monitoring techniques and comfort to car owners with enhancement in car security. However high cost of product and high installation charges are limiting OEM and aftermarket opportunities. Automakers provide more options in their premium car variants which in turn is decreasing the adoption by new vehicle owners. Whereas establishment of new car production plants in countries such as Mexico, Turkey, India and China are increasing car security system market opportunities in these regions.
Segmentation highlights
The global car security system is segmented on the basis of sales channel (OEM and Aftermarket), product type (immobilizer system, remote central locking system, alarm system and other systems) and car type (Economic cars, Mid-range cars and Premium cars).
On the basis of sales channel, the OEM market segment is expected to dominate globally, but market share of OEM and aftermarket sub-segment is changing from one country to the other. In regions where less cars are produced such as Middle East and Africa, aftermarket segment is a major market and is anticipated to continue to dominate the market in terms of value and volume over the forecast period. There is a strong demand in OEM segment in the regions such as North America, Western Europe and APEJ owing to increasing production of cars and establishment of new production plants. North America has the largest aftermarket share which is expected to decrease over the forecast period.
On the basis of car type, (Economic cars include mini and small cars- A & B segment cars as defined by EEC regulation and SUVs, MPVs & light trucks costing less than US$ 15000, midrange cars include C & D segment cars and SUVs, MPVs & light trucks costing between US$ 15,000- 30,000, and Premium segment cars include E & F segment cars and SUVs, MPVs & Light trucks costing more than US$ 30,000). Midrange cars are anticipated to dominate throughout the forecast period. Whereas economic cars segment are expected to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Car security systems used in economic cars are of low value and adds less value to the market. And premium cars are loaded with many security system which increases the security systems value installed per car.
On the basis of product type, the global car security system market is segmented into immobilizer system, remote central locking system, alarm system and other systems which include vehicle trackers, perimeter sensors, ultrasonic sensors and glass break sensors. Others segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in market whereas remote central locking system will continue to dominate in aftermarket and OEM market. Immobilizers are mostly sold in OEM market owing to their large penetration in all the car types.
Request Free Report Sample@ http://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-617
Regional projections
The global car security system market is segmented into the seven key regions of North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ, Japan, and Middle East & Africa (MEA)). North America is the largest market for car security systems owing to a large aftermarket and higher cost of products. APEJ will dominate the market by 2018 and will continue to increase its share in the future. Japan’s recent downfall in the realm of car production has affected the regional market, but increasing vehicle fleet and increasing car exports will increase Japanese market with a CAGR of 3% over the forecast period.
Vendor insights
Key players in the global car security system market include Valeo S.A., Continental A.G., Delphi Automotive PLC, Hella KGaA Hueck & Co., Tokai Rika Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Denso Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Lear Corporation, Omron Corporation.
