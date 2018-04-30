|
Roche Diabetes Care Deutschland GmbH
Jetzt offen für viele Systeme: Roche Diabetes Care geht mit Accu-Chek® Smart Pix Software 3.0 einen weiteren
Rayonex Biomedical GmbH
Schutz vor Langzeitschäden durch Handystrahlung
|
|
> Startseite > Gesundheit & Medizin
Clinical Decision Support System Market Size, Growth and Demand till 2022
The global CDSS market is growing at a significant rate, due to growing demand for advanced healthcare information systems, and growing investments by HIT players.
In addition, the growing need for remote patient monitoring services and increasing support from government organizations is also driving the growth of the global CDSS market.
Explore Sample Copy of this Research Report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/ma....stem-market/report-sample
CDSSs are computer-based information systems that are designed to assist healthcare providers in the implementation of clinical guidelines at the point of care. The system uses patient information to provide evidence-based treatment recommendation for healthcare providers and delivers better clinical outcomes. CDSS are often incorporated within electronic health records (EHR) and integrated with other computer-based functions that provide patient-care summary reports, and feedback on quality indicators.
Geographically, North America dominated the global market of CDSS in 2015; whereas the Asia-Pacific market is expected to witness the fastest growth at a CAGR of 23.2%, during the forecast period.
Explore Report at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/ma....ion-support-system-market
Some of the key companies operating in the global CDSS Market include Cerner Corporation, RELX Group PLC, Epic Systems Corporation, General Electric Company, McKesson Corporation, Zynx Health Incorporated, International Business Machine Corporation, Siemens AG, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Meditech and Wolters Kluwer.
30.04.2018 12:00
Diese Meldung Kollegen, Freunden oder Bekannten mitteilen:
Kurz-URL: http://www.presseanzeiger.de/s_845147
Die Verwendung von Textausschnitten und das setzen von Links auf Pressemitteilungen
ist ausdrücklich erwünscht und gestattet.
zur Pressemappe von:
P&S Market Research
Email Benachrichtigung aktivieren | RSS Feed abonnieren
Das könnte auch Sie interessieren:
Distance Measurement Sensor Market to Register a Strong Grow...
Sensor is an object or a device made for a purpose to detect an occurrence of any event or change in the environmental condition and if found, provide a corresponding output. Broadly, Sensor is a transducer which intakes one kind of energy (mostly...
Significant Growth Foreseen by Electric and Acoustic Hearing...
Hearing loss is a major public health issue and is the third utmost common physical complaint after heart disease and arthritis. Hearing loss can be genetic in nature or it may be caused by factors such as ageing, trauma, birth-related...
Roofing Chemicals Market size in terms of volume and value 2...
Roofing chemicals refer to a variegated range of chemicals which are used to enhance the performance of roof coatings. These chemicals imparts high reflectivity properties to rooftops thus enabling the maintenance of lower temperatures in the...
Kefir Market size and Key Trends in terms of volume and valu...
Kefir is a dairy product that is uniquely cultured and is majorly considered as a rich source of probiotic food. It is a combination of fermented kefir grains and milk, which has slightly tart and acidic flavor. Kefir is considered to have...
Mobile Device Management (MDM) Market size in terms of volum...
The mobile device management is a term used in industry for the management of mobile devices such as smartphones, tablet, laptops and desktop. Mobile device management is implemented by using a third party product for specific mobile devices...
Lithium Hydroxide Market size and Key Trends in terms of vol...
Lithium Hydroxide (LiOH) is widely used as an industrial lubricant, and in battery manufacturing. The compound is mainly consumed for production of lithium greases such as lithium stearate, which is very popular lubricating grease and offers high...
Organic Milk Market size and Key Trends in terms of volume a...
The organic milk market encompasses all milk and milk products derived from animals that are fed organic feed that is devoid of any animal by-products, have access to fresh pastures, and are not treated with any synthetic hormones or antibiotics....
Rapid Advancements will boost Vertical Wrapping Machines Mar...
Packaging has developed as a crucial element that stores and protects the products during the complex and prolonged supply chains to reach customers across various geographies. Manufacturers that operate in the packaging/wrapping machines market...
MRI Guided Neurosurgical Ablation Market size and Key Trends...
MRI-guided neurosurgical ablation uses MRI guided high intensity laser probe for the ablation of brain cancer cells. The device is designed for the treatment of brain tumors. The probe used in the system kills the target cancer cell leaving its...
Pharmacodiagnostics Market to Register Unwavering Growth Dur...
Pharmacodiagnostics is defined as pre-treatment testing performed to determine whether a patient is expected to respond to a given therapy. Pharmacodiagnostics is also known as predictive test used for the implementation of personalized medicine....
PresseAnzeiger ist nicht für den Inhalt der oben dargestellten Pressemitteilung verantwortlich.
Mehr Informationen
|
Pressemitteilung von:
P&S Market Research
P&S Market Research is a market research company, which offers market research and consulting services for various geographies around the globe. We provide market research reports, industry forecasting reports, business intelligence,...
mehr »
zur Pressemappe von
P&S Market Research
weitere Meldungen von
mehr »
Mediengalerie: Menschen
> zur Bilddatenbank <
Sport | Lifestyle | Reise
Aktuell meist gelesen
in Gesundheit & Medizin
1. Jörg Nobis (AfD): "Wir brauchen eine Deutsche Küstenwache"
2. Hautkrebsvorsorge in der Praxis - Dermato-Onkologie Fortbildung für Dermatologen [+Bild]
3. Geistige Fitness im Alter mit Vitalstoffen stärken - MemoVitum Kapseln leisten wichtigen Beitrag
4. Test für Gebärmutterhalskrebs in Portugal: BioTech Unternehmen oncgnostics vergibt exklusive Lizenz für Krebsfrüherkennungstest [+Bild]
5. Vatertag naht: Wie Sie Ihrem Vater Freude schenken. Mit Liebe. Die alkoholfreie Geschenkidee für z.B. 77jährige … [+Bild]
6. Bonusprogramme machen Sinn - Pauschalkritik nicht angemessen
7. Reiserückkehrer sollten Darmflora pflegen – Problematische Superkeime können Darm besiedeln
8. Hundenasen erschnüffeln Krebs in einem frühen Entwicklungsstadium [+Bild]
9. Gesunder Tag im SOS-Kinderdorf Berlin Waldstraße
10. Verstopfung: Typische Folge von Intervall-Fasten
|
© 2005 - 2018 PresseAnzeiger.de Impressum & Nutzungsbedingungen Widerspruchsmöglichkeit der Nutzungsdatenerfassung 0.034204