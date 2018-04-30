Clinical Decision Support System Market Size, Growth and Demand till 2022

The global CDSS market is growing at a significant rate, due to growing demand for advanced healthcare information systems, and growing investments by HIT players.

In addition, the growing need for remote patient monitoring services and increasing support from government organizations is also driving the growth of the global CDSS market.

CDSSs are computer-based information systems that are designed to assist healthcare providers in the implementation of clinical guidelines at the point of care. The system uses patient information to provide evidence-based treatment recommendation for healthcare providers and delivers better clinical outcomes. CDSS are often incorporated within electronic health records (EHR) and integrated with other computer-based functions that provide patient-care summary reports, and feedback on quality indicators.

Geographically, North America dominated the global market of CDSS in 2015; whereas the Asia-Pacific market is expected to witness the fastest growth at a CAGR of 23.2%, during the forecast period.

Some of the key companies operating in the global CDSS Market include Cerner Corporation, RELX Group PLC, Epic Systems Corporation, General Electric Company, McKesson Corporation, Zynx Health Incorporated, International Business Machine Corporation, Siemens AG, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Meditech and Wolters Kluwer.