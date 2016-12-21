|
hc consulting AG
Infos über PKV-Beitragserhöhungen immer später
hc consulting AG
Die Tarife der Bürgerversicherung in der PKV sind da
hc consulting AG
PKV-Tarifwechsel
hc consulting AG
DKV Beitragserhöhung 2017 private Krankenversicherung
|
|
> Startseite > Gesellschaft & Kultur
Computer Keyboards Market expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.3% during 2015 to 2025
Introduction Ergonomic keyboards are designed to incorporate ergonomic considerations such as unique angled design, key sensitivity, and wrist support - allowing the wrists and hands to rest and move more naturally while operating keyboards.
Despite the fact that ergonomic keyboards do not necessarily eliminate complex cases of repetitive stress injuries (RSIs) and carpal tunnel syndrome, they do however offer some degree of relief to people with moderate levels of such problems. Ergonomic keyboards are being adopted at a brisk pace by several industries such as IT, oil & gas, energy, and communications. Rising awareness about RSIs and carpal tunnel syndrome is expected to encourage further adoption of ergonomic keyboards leading to substantial market growth during the forecast period.
Report Synopsis
Future Market Insights offers a 10-year forecast of the global computer keyboards market between 2015 and 2025. The report defines 2014 as the base year and provides data for the following 12 months. In terms of value, the computer keyboards market is expected to register a CAGR of 2.3% during the forecast period.
Report Description
This research report provides a detailed analysis of ergonomic keyboards to identify factors driving the popularity of these keyboards across different verticals. This study demonstrates market dynamics and trends of regions, which influence the current nature and future status of the computer keyboards market during the forecast period. Additionally, the report comprises segments such as end-user preference analysis, cases of RSIs, and overview of different keyboard layouts to provide a clear picture of the market. A detailed analysis of the value chain and Porter’s five forces analysis further empowers clients to formulate strategies for every stage of their business.
Request for sample report: http://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-269
Rising demand for comfortable devices at workplaces is advancing the adoption of ergonomic keyboards, which have become quite popular among employees who perform significant amounts typing. Additionally, leading players operating in the industry are marketing products through multiple distribution channels to increase sales across the globe. This ensures wider and easier consumer access to ergonomic products and boosts market growth.
This report provides FMI’s analysis on key trends, drivers, and restraints influencing the global computer keyboards market. The weighted average model is leveraged to identify the impact of key growth drivers and restraints across various geographies in order to help clients frame accurate business strategies.
On the basis of type, the market is segmented into basic keyboards and ergonomic keyboards. A detailed analysis has been provided for every segment in terms of market size. The ergonomic keyboard market is further categorised on the basis of type (vertical, compact, adjustable, split, and others), switching mechanism (membrane based and mechanical), size (standard, laptop, thumb-size, and numeric keyboards), and applications (corporate, personal, and gaming). The report provides a detailed analysis for each segment in terms of market value (US$ Mn) and market volume (thousand units) for the computer keyboards market across the globe. Key regions assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific (excluding Japan), Japan, and Middle East & Africa. In addition to this, a detailed analysis covering key trends, absolute dollar opportunity, and BPS analysis has also been presented.
Given the ever-fluctuating global economy, the report not only forecast the market on the basis of CAGR, but also analyses the impact of key parameters in each year of the forecast period. This helps client to understand the predictability of the market and identify the right opportunities across the market during the forecast period. Also, a significant feature of this report is the analysis of all vital segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. Absolute dollar opportunity is critical for assessing the level of revenue opportunity in the market.
Send an Enquiry: http://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-269
In the final section of the report, computer keyboards market competitive landscape is included in order to present the client with a dashboard view based on the categories of providers in the value chain, product portfolios, and key differentiators. This section is important for gleaning insights about the participants in the market’s ecosystem. Additionally, it enables identification and evaluation of key competitors based on in-depth assessment of their capabilities and successes in the marketplace. The report provides comprehensive profiles of the providers to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings, and recent developments. Key competitors covered in this report include Microsoft Corporation, Logitech International SA, Kinesis Corporation, Gold Touch Enterprises Inc., Adesso Inc., Fellowes Inc., Posturite Ltd., Datadesk Technologies, Fentek Industries, Inc., and Shenzhen V4 Electronics Co. Ltd.
Research Methodology
In order to evaluate the market size, revenue generated by computer keyboards manufacturers has been taken into consideration. Average selling price for each product, across each region was taken into account for estimating market revenue across respective regions. Moreover, market estimates have been analysed keeping in mind different factors including technology, environment, economic, legal, and social. In order to provide correct market forecast statistics, the current market was sized as it forms the basis of computer keyboards market during the forecast period. Given the characteristics of the market, we triangulated the outcome of three different types of data including secondary research, primary research, and data from paid databases. Primary research represents the bulk of our research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. Secondary research includes key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents, recent trade journals, technical writing, internet sources, trade associations, agencies, and statistical data from government websites. This collated data from primary and secondary data sources is then analysed by the in-house research panel using market research statistical tools.
Key Segments Covered
By Type
North America
Microsoft Corporation
21.12.2016 14:49
Diese Meldung Kollegen, Freunden oder Bekannten mitteilen:
Kurz-URL: http://www.presseanzeiger.de/s_830493
Die Verwendung von Textausschnitten und das setzen von Links auf Pressemitteilungen
ist ausdrücklich erwünscht und gestattet.
zur Pressemappe von:
Future Market Insights
Email Benachrichtigung aktivieren | RSS Feed abonnieren
Das könnte auch Sie interessieren:
Automotive Bearings Market Expected to Expand at a Steady CA...
Bearings are used to enable rotational or linear movement, and to disable the unwanted friction and handling stress. Bearings are integrated in automotive to constrain the relative motion and allow desired motion, due to which, a vehicle can...
Atomic Absorption Spectrometer Market Expected to Expand at ...
The global atomic absorption spectrometer market has witnessed prodigious growth over the last few years. With the increasing use of atomic absorption spectrometer in various applications such as clinical analysis, environmental analysis and many...
IHE XDS.B Market Expected to Expand at a Steady CAGR through...
IHE XDS.b also known as Cross-Enterprise Document Sharing is one of the latest technology, which is widely used in the healthcare to share and secure the information of patient’s primary and secondary clinical documents. The IHE XDS.b enables data...
Acerola Extract Market Expected to Witness a CAGR of 8.5% th...
Future Market Insights delivers key insights on the global acerola extract market in a new publication titled “Acerola Extract Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2016–2026.” The global acerola extract market is projected...
Car Security System Market Revenue Expected to Increase at a...
Future Market Insights delivers key insights on the global car security system market in a new publication titled “Car Security System Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2016 – 2026”. Global sales of car security systems...
Automotive Washer System Market expected to register a 5.4% ...
Future Market Insights (FMI) delivers key insights on the global automotive washer system market in its latest report titled, “Automotive Washer System Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2016–2026”. Global sales of...
North America Outbound Medical Tourism Services Market Expec...
According to a new report published by Future Market Insights titled “Outbound Medical Tourism Services Market: North America Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2016–2026”, the North America outbound medical tourism services market is...
Low Voltage Motor Market Volume Forecast and Value Chain Ana...
The low voltage motors are extensively being used in several industries such as mining, food & beverages, oil & gas, automotive, packaging etc., driven by the profuse growth in industrialization and steadily rising demand for energy across the...
Sodium Citrate Dihydrate Market Volume Forecast and Value Ch...
Global Sodium Citrate Dihydrate Market: Overview Sodium citrate dihydrate (C6H5Na3O7•2H2O), also known as citric trisodium salt dihydrate, or trisodium citrate dehydrate is obtained from citric acid and is available in granular or powder form...
Spirulina Extracts Market Segments, Opportunity, Growth and ...
Spirulina extract market is expected to grow with a single digit CAGR over the forecast period. Spirulina Extracts are made with natural herbs, vitamins and minerals to raise energy levels and provide antioxidant protection.Spirulina extract...
PresseAnzeiger ist nicht für den Inhalt der oben dargestellten Pressemitteilung verantwortlich.
Mehr Informationen
|
Pressemitteilung von:
616 Corporate Way, Suite 2-9018,
Ankush Nikam...
mehr »
zur Pressemappe von
Future Market Insights
weitere Meldungen von
Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants (NHFR) Market Will hit at a CAGR of 6.4% in from 2015 to 2025
Elevators And Escalators Market Dynamics, Forecast, Analysis and Supply Demand 2016-2026
Organic Milk Market size and Key Trends in terms of volume and value 2016-2026
Dill Juice Market Volume Analysis, Segments, Value Share and Key Trends 2016-2026
Gaming Hardware Market Revenue, Opportunity, Forecast and Value Chain 2016-2026
mehr »
Mediengalerie: Menschen
> zur Bilddatenbank <
Sport | Lifestyle | Reise
Aktuell meist gelesen
in Gesellschaft & Kultur
1. 11 Jahre conjoin communication
2. Vom Scheitern, Aufraffen, Scheitern und Liegenbleiben … [+Bild]
3. Deutsche Partyhits vom Feinsten: Das versprechen „Van Baker & Band“ [+Bild]
4. white unterstützt die weltweit größte Weihnachtsaktion „Weihnachten im Schuhkarton“.
5. Michel Montecrossa mit 'The Power Of Love & Freedom' Weihnachtskonzert am 17.12. im Omnidiet Hotel in Mirapuri [+Bild]
6. Weihnachtliche Technik-Trends der vergangenen zwölf Jahre
7. Priesterkleidung: Zuversicht und Trost spenden
8. „Die Peanuts - Der Film“ ist Kinderfilm des Monats Januar 2017 [+Bild]
9. Gleiche Preise, bessere Leistung - Hochzeitsvideo Berlin auch 2017 wieder vor der Konkurrenz
10. Musikschule Elmshorn: Hundert Stühle vom „Forum Baltikum – Dittchenbühne“
|
© 2005 - 2016 PresseAnzeiger.de Impressum & Nutzungsbedingungen Widerspruchsmöglichkeit der Nutzungsdatenerfassung 0.014175