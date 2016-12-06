|
Welther Verlag GmbH
Sachwerte: Immobilien und Erneuerbare Energie weiterhin vorn
CLLB Rechtsanwälte
Solar 9580 – OLG Stuttgart bestätigt Ansprüche der Anleger.
Welther Verlag GmbH
Pflegeapartments: Direktinvestments locken Anleger – hinter die Fichte
Welther Verlag GmbH
Genussrechte: Geothermie – interessant aber risikobehaftet
|
|
> Startseite > Handel & Wirtschaft
Cryogenic Pump Market Volume Analysis, Segments, Value Share and Key Trends 2016-2026
A cryogenic pump is a vacuum pump which captures gases by condensing them on a cooled surface which is at a very low temperature of about 120 K. However, the efficiency of the pump is largely dependent upon the boiling and freezing temperature of the gases involved.
These pumps finds wide application in the handling, transportation and transfer of cryogenic fluids such as hydrogen, oxygen, nitrogen, argon and liquefied hydrocarbons. As the demand for liquid gases increases across various industries, usage of cryogenic pumps becomes inevitable. The global demand for cryogenic pumps is anticipated to expand with a decent CAGR throughout the forecast period.
Global Cryogenic Pump Market: Drivers and Restraints
The prime factor driving demand for cryogenic pumps is the increasing growth across its end use industries. Moreover, as more and more complex industrial processes evolve which incorporates the usage of liquid gases, demand for cryogenic pumps is bound to increase. The rapidly growing demand for energy and power is expected to drive more demand for LNG and thus, ways to handle its transportation, further fuelling more revenues to the global cryogenic pumps market. Along with, reviving steel industry across the globe, is also anticipated to drive demand for cryogenic pumps, as cryogenic gases are indispensably used to create durable steel structures. Noteworthy, is the usage of cryogenic pumps extracting the regenerated energy from exhaust gases from an engine; though this is at very niche stage, but is expected to fuel the demand for cryogenic pumps over the forecast period. In a nutshell, the global growing demand for cryogenic pump is directly proportional to growing economic development across all nations.
Request Free Report Sample@ http://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-2271
Global Cryogenic Pump Market: Segmentation
On the basis of pump functionality,
Centrifugal
Positive Displacement
On the basis of type (based on cooling),
Bath Cryopumps
Refrigerator Cooled Cryopumps
Supercritical Helium Cooled Cryopumps
Others
On the basis of application gas,
Nitrogen
Oxygen
LNG
Argon
Others
On the basis of end use industry,
Energy & Power
Metallurgy and Mining
Chemicals
Others
Request For TOC@ http://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-2271
Global Cryogenic Pump Market: Region Wise Outlook
The global Cryogenic Pump market is segmented into the seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). The APEJ region is projected to be the largest market for Cryogenic Pump demand, and is anticipated to remain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This can be directly attributed to rapid development activities across China and India, and rising need for energy across all nations of the Asia Pacific. Western Europe and North America are next in line considering the demand for cryogenic pumps and demand for the latter is expected to expand moderately throughout the forecast period. Moreover, growing oil and gas industry and the need to handle LNG across, has let MEA to also account for a prominent market share in the global cryogenic pumps market.
Global Cryogenic Pump Market: Key Players
ACD Cryo AG
Cryostar SAS
Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd.
Flowserve Corporation
Brooks Automation Inc.
Ebara Corporation
Browse Full Report@ http://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/cryogenic-pump-market
06.12.2016 10:41
Diese Meldung Kollegen, Freunden oder Bekannten mitteilen:
Kurz-URL: http://www.presseanzeiger.de/s_829951
Die Verwendung von Textausschnitten und das setzen von Links auf Pressemitteilungen
ist ausdrücklich erwünscht und gestattet.
zur Pressemappe von:
Future Market Insights
Email Benachrichtigung aktivieren | RSS Feed abonnieren
Das könnte auch Sie interessieren:
Reachers Market 10-Year Market Revenue, Opportunity, Forecas...
A billion dollar medical equipment industry is lurking under the shadow of the healthcare industry which is evolving very fast. Several big international players are infusing massive funds into research and development to change the entire...
Sludge Treatment Chemicals Market Will hit at a CAGR of 4.7%...
Future Market Insights (FMI) delivers key insights on the global sludge treatment chemicals market in its latest report titled, “Global Sludge Treatment Chemicals Market: Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2016–2026”. Global consumption...
Car Security System Market Revenue Expected to Increase at a...
Future Market Insights delivers key insights on the global car security system market in a new publication titled “Car Security System Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2016 – 2026”. Global sales of car security systems...
Automotive Washer System Market expected to register a 5.4% ...
Future Market Insights (FMI) delivers key insights on the global automotive washer system market in its latest report titled, “Automotive Washer System Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2016–2026”. Global sales of...
North America Outbound Medical Tourism Services Market Expec...
According to a new report published by Future Market Insights titled “Outbound Medical Tourism Services Market: North America Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2016–2026”, the North America outbound medical tourism services market is...
Top 10 der Workspace-Trends 2016
Mit diesen Themen rechnet Oliver Bendig, CTO bei Matrix42, im kommenden Jahr Als CTO ist Oliver Bendig für die Produktstrategie, Roadmap und Weiterentwicklung des Matrix42 Produktportfolios verantwortlich und beschäftigt sich mit Innovationen,...
IT-Trends 2016 für Banken und Versicherungen
München, 18.11.2015 – Welche IT-Trends sind 2016 für Banken und Versicherungen relevant? Als branchenerfahrener IT-Provider hat Finanz Informatik Technologie Service (FI-TS) die aktuellen IT-Trends analysiert und die wesentlichen Entwicklungen für...
3 Trends, die uns 2016 im Content Marketing erwarten
Was erwartet uns 2016 im Content Marketing? Content Marketing ist äußerst kurzlebig. Umso mehr lohnt es sich nach vorne zu schauen, um zukünftige Aktivitäten besser planen zu können. Pfiff Media, eine Plattform auf der Sie online Texte bestellen...
Alle SEO-Trends 2016 im Blick - DieDrei.
DieDrei! bleibt bei den Entwicklungen im Internet immer auf dem neuesten Stand Die Internetwerbung ist und bleibt der sich am schnellsten entwickelnde Aspekt in der Werbebranche: Auch für 2016 stehen den Usern wieder einige Trends und Neuerungen...
Holzbau-Trends 2016: Es wird oberflächlich
Holz ist aufgrund seiner vielen positiven Eigenschaften schon länger beliebt im Massivbaubereich. Glaubt man Experten, geht der Trend im kommenden Jahr in Richtung Oberflächenveredelung. Nicht nur die Mode ändert sich jährlich - auch im Baubereich...
PresseAnzeiger ist nicht für den Inhalt der oben dargestellten Pressemitteilung verantwortlich.
Mehr Informationen
|
Pressemitteilung von:
616 Corporate Way, Suite 2-9018,
Ankush Nikam...
mehr »
zur Pressemappe von
Future Market Insights
weitere Meldungen von
Roofing Chemicals Market size in terms of volume and value 2016-2026
Environmental Remediation Technology Market Dynamics, Forecast, Analysis and Supply Demand 2016-2026
Reachers Market 10-Year Market Revenue, Opportunity, Forecast and Value Chain 2016-2026
Sludge Treatment Chemicals Market Will hit at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2016 to 2026
North America Outbound Medical Tourism Services Market Expected to Witness a CAGR of 25.5% through 2016-2026
mehr »
Mediengalerie: Menschen
> zur Bilddatenbank <
Sport | Lifestyle | Reise
Aktuell meist gelesen
in Handel & Wirtschaft
1. pro agro e.V. und SIBB e.V. bereiten Weg für wichtiges Verbundprojekt der Ernährungswirtschaft in Brandenburg/ Gemeinsam zu einem „digitalen Brandenburger Exportschlager“ für Betriebe der Lebensmittelwirtschaft [+Bild]
2. Deckenleuchten-Profi.de präsentiert seinen neuen Shop für Led-Deckenleuchten & Deckenlampen
3. KÖNIGSTEINER AGENTUR wird Google Partner – Personalmarketing-Spezialist mit AdWords-Expertise
4. Geschäftsführender Gesellschafter der macio GmbH zum stellvertretenden Vorsitzenden des VDMA-Fachverbandes Software und Digitalisierung gewählt
5. Social Selling Community Pippa&Jean gehört zu den Wachstumschampions 2017: Rang 24 der 500 wachstumsstärksten Unternehmen Deutschlands/Rang 3 in der Kategorie Einzelhandel [+Bild]
6. HR-Abteilungen von neuer „Lunchit“-App begeistert: Jeden Tag 4,40 Euro für die Mittagspause vom Chef geschenkt – Porr AG testet schon
7. Leicht und stark: Ceresana-Studie zum Weltmarkt für Automobil-Kunststoffe
8. First Elephant: Neuer Standort in Mönchengladbach
9. JURAcon in München: Die Karriere-Messe für Juristen
10. Centurion Minerals – Erfolgreiche Inbetriebnahme der Verarbeitungsanlage in Argentinien [+Bild]
|
© 2005 - 2016 PresseAnzeiger.de Impressum & Nutzungsbedingungen Widerspruchsmöglichkeit der Nutzungsdatenerfassung 0.014993