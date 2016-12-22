|
Oldtimer: Liebhaberei oder Sachwertanlage?
Data Storage Market expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.4% during 2015 to 2025
Introduction The data storage market is classified into two broad categories: consumer data storage devices and enterprise data storage.
Consumer data storage devices include hard disk drives and USB flash drives are used for storing personal data of consumers. Enterprise data storage includes products and services designed for assisting enterprises with cost effective digital information storage solutions. Continuous advancements in information and social technology is one of the primary factors driving growth of the Middle East data storage market currently.
Report Synopsis
Future Market Insights offers a 10-year forecast of the Middle East data storage market between 2015 and 2025. The report considers 2014 as the base year and provides data for the trailing 12 months. In terms of value, the Middle East data storage market is expected to register a CAGR of 14.4% during the forecast period.
Request for sample report: http://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gc-1237
Report Description
This research report includes a detailed analysis of the Middle East data storage market for identifying the factors contributing towards growth of the market across different verticals. This study demonstrates the market dynamics and trends in the Middle East regions, which are expected to influence the current nature and future status of the data storage market during the forecast period. A detailed analysis of the value chain further empowers clients to formulate strategies for every stage of their business. The report has been segmented by application into consumer data storage devices and enterprise data storage, on the basis of vertical and end user.
Advancements in information and social technology have paved the way for unabated data growth, which is one of the primary factors contributing to the rise in adoption of advanced enterprise data storage solutions globally. Additionally, small and medium-sized business (SMBs) have begun to leverage actionable information from Big Data and Internet of Things (IoT) enabled devices. Due to this, data storage vendors are introducing latest portfolio of hybrid cloud data protection solutions, in order to offer SMBs as an affordable disaster recovery solution.
This report also includes FMI’s analysis of the key trends, drivers, and restraints that are influencing growth of the Middle East data storage market. The weighted average model is leveraged to identify the impact of the key growth drivers and restraints across various geographies, in order to help clients achieve a categorical view of the market. This report covers trends that are driving each segment and offers analysis and insights regarding the potential of the data storage market in the Middle East regions. The GCC region includes the following countries: UAE, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar and Bahrain; while the Levant region includes Turkey, Israel, Egypt, Lebanon, Jordan and Cyprus. The report also provides key regulations, trends, list of distributers and retailers, and business models followed by key players across each country (mentioned above).
On the basis of consumer data storage devices, the market is segmented into Hard Disk Drive (HDD), Solid State Drives (SSD), memory cards, optical disk and USB flash drives. The Middle East data storage market is categorised further under the enterprise data storage application segment into flash storage and hard disk, cloud based storage, software defined storage and hyper-converged infrastructure. The report also classifies the data storage market by end user (commercial and residential) and vertical (BFSI, healthcare, government, telecom and IT, defence and aerospace, education and other). The report presents a detailed analysis of each segment in terms of market value (US$ Mn). Additionally, it analyses volume (thousand units) contribution by the consumer data storage devices segment, covered under the scope of the Middle East data storage market. In addition to this, a detailed analysis covering the key market trends, absolute dollar opportunity and BPS analysis of the various segments has also been presented.
Send an Enquiry: http://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gc-1237
Given the ever-fluctuating global economy, the report not only forecasts the market on the basis of CAGR, but also analyses the impact of the key parameters for each year over the forecast period. This helps the clients to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right growth opportunities in the market during the forecast period. Also, a significant feature of this report is the analysis of all vital segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. The absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of revenue opportunity in the market.
The final section of the data storage market report includes competitive landscape, which is aimed at presenting the client with a dashboard view of the overall market, based on the categories of providers in the value chain, product portfolios, and key differentiating factors. This section is important for gleaning insights about the participants in the market’s ecosystem. Additionally, it enables identification and evaluation of key competitors based on the in-depth assessment of their capabilities and successes in the marketplace. The report includes comprehensive profiles of the providers to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments. Key competitors covered in this report include IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, VMware, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., NetApp Inc., Open Text Corp., Sandisk Corporation, Hitachi Data System Corporation, EMC Corporation and Nexenta Systems, Inc.
Research Methodology
In order to evaluate the market size, revenue generated by the data storage vendors has been taken into consideration. Average selling price of each product included as a part of the consumer data storage devices across each country of the Middle East region was considered for estimating market revenue across respective regions. Moreover, market estimates have been analysed keeping in mind different factors, including technology, environment, economic, legal and social. In order to provide correct market forecast statistics, the current market was sized as it forms the basis of the data storage market during the forecast period. Given the characteristics of the market, we triangulated the outcome on the basis of three different types of data, including secondary research, primary research and data from paid databases. Primary research represents the bulk of our research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. Secondary research includes the key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases and relevant documents, recent trade journals, technical writing, Internet sources, trade associations, agencies and statistical data from government websites. This collated data from primary and secondary data sources is then analysed by the in-house research panel using market research statistical tools.
Browse full report: http://www.futuremarketinsights.com....-east-data-storage-market
22.12.2016
Future Market Insights
