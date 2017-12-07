Datacenter.com Unveils Start Direct Cabinets - an On-Demand Colocation Services Model for Hybrid Cloud Environments

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Datacenter.com, an exceptionally ambitious data center provider that paid over $500,000 to buy its domain name while planning a targeted global roll-out of large-scale colocation data centers, unveils its on-demand colocation services model designed to scale, Datacenter.com Start Direct Cabinets.

With a month-to-month contract and no minimum term, the pay-as-you-go colocation offering provides cloud-like elasticity including highly flexible power and connectivity options.

Last week, Datacenter.com announced the official opening of its ‘green’ Amsterdam flagship colocation data center, Datacenter.com AMS1 - the company’s first facility that will total 54.000 square feet (5.000 square meters) of colocation data center space upon completion. The Amsterdam facility features a unique, highly energy-efficient data center setup with indirect adiabatic cooling technologies and a calculated pPUE figure of 1.04. Today, Datacenter.com announces the go-to-market strategy for their globally planned data center services operations. With this pay-as-you-go colocation offering featuring terms of contract flexibility, Datacenter.com intends to do things completely differently in the global data center services market.

The new offering, Datacenter.com Start Direct Cabinets, provides customers the opportunity to gain the benefits of enterprise-grade, pay-as-you-go colocation services on a flexible 30-day contract term. This colocation offering comes with flexible connectivity contracts as well, through which customers are enabled to easily adjust to changing networking requirements and public cloud platform access (such as AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, or Oracle Cloud). The pay-as-you-go colocation offering with short-term commitments would help customers respond quickly to any shift in business requirements.

To learn more about Datacenter.com’s Start Direct Cabinets and their pay-as-you-go colocation offering with cloud-like elasticity, visit: https://datacenter.com/solution/colocation-services/start-direct-cabinet/.

‘Innovative Approach’

Datacenter.com expects its Start Direct Cabinets to seamlessly fit the hybrid cloud requirements of a broad portfolio of potential customers including Cloud Services Providers (CSPs), Enterprises, SMBs, Managed Services Providers (MSPs), Systems Integrators (SIs), and Internet Services Providers (ISPs). Start Direct Cabinets would cater to the needs of end-users as well as channel partners seeking highly flexible, low-risk investments.

“As our colocation business is founded by some industry veterans, we are aware that long-term colocation data center contracts are no longer convenient,” said Jochem Steman, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Datacenter.com. “With the launch of Start Direct Cabinets, Datacenter.com is responding to these cloud-like flexibility requirements. Next to our ultra energy efficient and highly modular thus scalable data center infrastructure, the introduction of Start Direct Cabinets is yet another example reflecting Datacenter.com’s innovative approach to deploying enterprise-grade colocation services.”

Capabilities of Datacenter.com Start Direct Cabinets include:

• Flexible colocation services - Pay-as-you-go install with month-to-month contract, no minimum term.

• Flexible power configurations - low to high-density options (from 3.68kW to 7kW)• High-volume racks available - 54U cabinets (1200mm deep x 600mm wide)• Multiple connectivity options – users may select their individual networking infrastructure, including Internet feeds, cross connects, et cetera.• Managed engineering services – remote hands, 24x7 staffing onsite, et cetera.

Built in several phases, Datacenter.com’s new colocation data center marks the beginning of a global facility rollout in selected markets. Located in the heart of Amsterdam’s Southeast business district featuring one of the highest fiber densities in the world, the new facility is engineered to deliver 2N critical power redundancy. This would allow for concurrent maintenance without interruption.

Phase 1 of this carrier neutral data center facility in Amsterdam provides 19.500 square feet (1.800 square meters) of net technical colocation space. On top of its high energy-efficiency (pPUE: 1.04), Datacenter.com AMS1 is running entirely (100%) on green power generated from renewable resources, which would keep their environmental footprint to a minimum. Over 60% of phase 1 has already been pre-let to a variety of leading customers among which many cloud providers.