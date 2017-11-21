|
Gesundheit & Medizin
Dental Caries Market to Remain Lucrative During 2017 - 2025
The term ‘dental caries’ implies cavities and tooth decay. Tooth decay primarily occurs due to bacteria that include Streptococcus sobrinus and various mutans.
These bacteria convert glucose or fructose present in the mouth to acids such as lactic acid. The tooth enamel gets destructed or damaged due to acids produced by bacteria. If the decay is not removed at the right time, bacteria may get into a tooth producing higher amount of acids. Common symptoms of tooth decay include difficulty in eating and pain at a moderate level. Poor cleaning of teeth is a major factor that contributes to dental caries. Saliva acts as the key source for breakdown of minerals. In order to decrease the saliva production, certain anti-histamines and anti-depressants are used. Dental caries can be controlled or prevented by undertaking certain measures that include brushing teeth twice a day and having diet that is low in sugar. Dental caries can cause bad breath. If dental caries increases, it can spread from a tooth to different soft tissues surrounding the tooth.
The global dental caries market has been segmented based on treatment, end-user, and geography. Based on treatment, the market has been categorized into dental amalgam fillings, chemo-prophylactic agents, antimicrobial peptides, vaccines, expectorants, probiotics & replacement therapy, and oral corticosteroids. Dental amalgam fillings primarily contain mercury and silver as well as other metals in a low quantity. Chemo-prophylactic agents include antibiotics such as vancomycin and penicillin. The antimicrobial peptides segment is expected to hold the maximum share in the dental caries market during the forecast period, owing to high effectiveness of these peptides. By end-user, the dental caries market can be segmented into hospitals, dental clinics, and others.
A sample of this report is available upon request @ https://www.transparencymarketresea....p?flag=B&rep_id=33716
Geographically, the dental caries market has been segmented into five major regions: North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, France, and the U.K.), Asia Pacific (Australia, China, Japan, and India), Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is the leading market for dental caries in terms of revenue, followed by Europe. According to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, about 83.0% of children aged between 2 and 17 with dental problems visit dental clinics. Asia Pacific and Latin America are emerging markets, which are expected to witness high growth from 2017 to 2025. This growth is anticipated due to growth in the health care industry and increase in the government investment in the health care industry in the two regions. The dental caries market in countries such as China, India, and Brazil is projected to expand at a high growth rate during the forecast period, due to increase in awareness among people about oral health and about the necessity to treat dental caries at an early stage.
Other factors that drive the dental caries market are increasing prevalence of dental caries among the geriatric population, which is more prone to dental caries, high adoption and acceptance of dental caries treatment in developing markets, and innovations and developments in the treatment. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 60%–90% of school children and nearly 100% of adults worldwide have dental cavities. The global dental caries market also faces certain restraints such as stiff competition among the market players and lack of awareness among the rural population in developing and undeveloped economies.
To view TOC of this report is available upon request @ https://www.transparencymarketresea....p?flag=T&rep_id=33716
Major players operating in the dental caries market are Abbott Laboratories Limited, Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Cipla, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Merck KGaA, Novartis AG, Pfizer, Inc., Eli Lilly And Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Sanofi, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.
Browse Report : https://www.transparencymarketresea....dental-caries-market.html
© 2005 - 2017 PresseAnzeiger.de Impressum & Nutzungsbedingungen Widerspruchsmöglichkeit der Nutzungsdatenerfassung 0.014891