Diabetic Retinopathy Treatment Market Revenue, Opportunity, Forecast and Value Chain 2016-2026
Diabetes is a chronic disorder associated with defects in the secretion of insulin from the pancreas or hyperglycemia linked to insulin resistance which ultimately leads to long term multi-organ complications of eye, kidneys, nerves, blood vessels and heart.
The most common and severe sight threatening complication of diabetes is Diabetic Retinopathy (DR) with some form of DR present in around 25-33% diabetic persons at any time. It leads to damaging of the blood vessels present in the retina of the eye. As per WHO estimates, DR contributes around 4.8% of blindness globally. In the US, it is the leading cause of vision loss and new-onset of blindness in working adults. At present diabetes effects 336 million people worldwide which are projected to increase by 54% in 2030 and more than 75% among these diabetic for more than 20 years are likely to have some form of diabetic retinopathy.
Diabetic Retinopathy Treatment Market: Drivers and Restraints
Diabetic Retinopathy affects both type 1 and type 2 diabetic patients and with prolific increase in patient pool for both the indication, the market for diabetic retinopathy holds great hopes. As per WHO, 41 percent of the population with diabetes are elderly hence the growing market for diabetic retinopathy can be attributed to expanding geriatric population size. In addition to this, up-gradation of healthcare infrastructure along with the growing demand for early detection systems are some of the high impact rendering drivers for the DR market. Also the clinical pipeline for DR seems full of promises with lots of drug under umbrella specifically targeting diabetic retinopathy among the diabetic patients. However, a dearth of skilled ophthalmologist combined with poor primary infrastructure and lack of insurance facilities are restraining the growth of global diabetic retinopathy market.
Request Free Report Sample@
Diabetic Retinopathy Treatment Market: Segmentation
Diabetic Retinopathy Treatment market is classified on the basis of Indication, Treatment type, end users and geography.
Based on indication, the global diabetic retinopathy marketcan be segmented as follows:
Non-Proliferative Diabetic Retinopathy (NPDR)
Mild
Moderate
Severe
Proliferative Diabetic Retinopathy (PDR)
Based on Treatment type, the global diabetic retinopathy marketcan be segmented as follows:
Anti-Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (VEGF) drug
Intraocular Steroid Injection
Laser Surgery
Vitrectomy
Based on end-user, the global diabetic retinopathy marketcan be segmented as follows:
Hospitals
Ophthalmic Clinics
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Request For TOC@
Diabetic Retinopathy Treatment Market: Overview
According to WHO estimates, in 2012, 347 million people were suffering from diabetes globally, of which 11% had diabetic retinopathy. This gigantic population size is expected to increase further with a huge CAGR in coming years. Owing to improved infrastructure and awareness among the people especially of emerging markets like China, India and Brazil, there is strong emphasis on the quality of life (QALY) for diabetic patients demanding early detection and treatment of chronic conditions such as Diabetic Retinopathy, the market seems to be agile and open.
Diabetic Retinopathy triples the chances of vision impairment and is linked to five-fold risk of blindness. However, people suffering from DR can be treated most commonly with laser to prevent visual impairment and blindness. However, there is a need for the development of low-cost, portable and easy to operate laser devices. Thus paying way to address various unmet need in the diabetic retinopathy market which is expected to grow at great pace in the coming 20 years.
Diabetic Retinopathy Treatment Market: Region-wise Outlook
Region wise, the global diabetic retinopathy treatment marketis classified into regions namely, North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Middle East and Africa.Among all the geographies, North America dominated the market followed by Europe. The factors attributable for North America is having high obesity rates while Europe has large population of baby boomers. Asia is expected to show the booming growth in next five years. Within the Asian region, western pacific region account for greater share of blindness due to DR as compared to South-East Asia. The major factor contributing to the rising share of Diabetic Retinopathy among the rising economies are large pool of patients and rising support and funding provided by the government. Under Rest of the World section Brazil is the largest market of diabetic retinopathy.
Diabetic Retinopathy Treatment Market: Key Players
The global Diabetic Retinopathy treatment market is dominated by Bayer AG, Pfizer Inc., Hoffmann-La Roche ltd, Regeneron Pharmaceutical Inc., Novartis AG, Valeant Pharmaceutical International Inc., Abbott Laboratories Inc., Alimera Science Inc., Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc., etc. Strategic acquisitions, geographic expansion, agreements, new product launches and collaborations are the major adopted strategies by most key players to achieve growth in the global Diabetic Retinopathy.
Browse Full Report@
