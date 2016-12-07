|
Welther Verlag GmbH
Oldtimer: Liebhaberei oder Sachwertanlage?
hc consulting AG
Beitragserhöhung PKV Barmenia 2017
hc consulting AG
Die Methoden der PKV-Tarifwechsel Branche
|
|
> Startseite > IT, Computer & Internet
Distance Measurement Sensor Market to Register a Strong Growth By 2022
Sensor is an object or a device made for a purpose to detect an occurrence of any event or change in the environmental condition and if found, provide a corresponding output.
Broadly, Sensor is a transducer which intakes one kind of energy (mostly optical & electrical) to operate & gives different types of output. Today sensors are used in everyday life in every electronic product & with the advancement in technologies, the demand of instrumentation and automation has been increasing over the years and expected to grow further in the upcoming future with highest possible demand. One such product from this category is the distance measurement sensor. As the name itself defines that it is used in detecting or tracing the distance between two objects. In the present days, a sensor with high sensitivity is more preferred, the term sensitivity is used to find out the quality or the accuracy of the sensor. Currently, the distance measurement sensors are the combination of different technologies as ultrasonic, optical, capacitive, inductive and many more, selection of sensors are done as per the requirements which is usually based on the application, need for the accuracy, cost, size, distance of operation and life time. As for the short distance measurement application, proximity sensors are more suitable, LASER distance sensors are used for the application of long distance measurement purpose.
The consistent increasing demand of distance measurement sensor market has continuously been increasing globally and expected to grow with CAGR in double digits & the same scenario might be seen for next six to seven years in global distance measurement sensor market.
For last some years distance measurement sensors have been integrated in the automobile vehicle like Cars, trucks, buses in order to provide the information of the surrounding of the vehicle to the driver which increases the safety factor and hence it is coming out as a new trend for distance measurement sensor market. The key growth drivers of global distance measurement sensor market are increased adoption of distance measurement sensors in automation and robotics, need for advanced security solutions in the automobiles, drastic rising demand of distance measurement sensor in construction industries to trace the distance in various applications, increased demand in military application for target detection as in drone and aircrafts are some other drivers support the growth of this market. On the other hand high sensitivity towards environmental factors affects its accuracy, as the accuracy of ultrasonic sensors reduces in high noisy environment & accuracy of proximity sensor decreases in brighter environment.
Segmentation of distance measurement sensor market is done on the basis of technology, operation type, applications & geography. Based on the technology, segmentation of distance measurement sensor is done as infra-red led, capacitive sensor, inductive sensor, ultrasonic, laser diode, photo electric, draw wire, image sensor & others. On the basis of operational type distance measurement sensor is segmented as time of flight, LASER triangulation, confocal chromatic imaging & photoelectric sensor. Further photoelectric sensor segments is sub segmented into retro-reflective, diffuse reflection sensing & through beam sensing,
By application type distance measurement sensor is segmented into following segments such as; manufacturing, robotics, defense aerospace & intelligence, automatic identification, packaging, consumer electronics, automobiles and others.
Request for Sample Report and Table of Content @ http://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/9098
Geographically, distance measurement sensor is segmented into seven regions which are ; North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), and Middle East and Africa (MEA). Among all the regions Asia Pacific is the highest contributor in term of revenue in global distance measurement sensor
The key players of global distance measurement sensor market are Honeywell International Inc., Eaton, Balluf Inc., Baumer & others.
07.12.2016 08:52
Diese Meldung Kollegen, Freunden oder Bekannten mitteilen:
Kurz-URL: http://www.presseanzeiger.de/s_829992
Die Verwendung von Textausschnitten und das setzen von Links auf Pressemitteilungen
ist ausdrücklich erwünscht und gestattet.
zur Pressemappe von:
Persistence Market Research
Email Benachrichtigung aktivieren | RSS Feed abonnieren
Das könnte auch Sie interessieren:
Automotive Washer System Market expected to register a 5.4% ...
Future Market Insights (FMI) delivers key insights on the global automotive washer system market in its latest report titled, “Automotive Washer System Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2016–2026”. Global sales of...
Reachers Market 10-Year Market Revenue, Opportunity, Forecas...
A billion dollar medical equipment industry is lurking under the shadow of the healthcare industry which is evolving very fast. Several big international players are infusing massive funds into research and development to change the entire...
BayernLB und FI-TS verlängern IT- Dienstleistungs-Vertrag bi...
Die Bayerische Landesbank (BayernLB) und Finanz Informatik Technologie Service (FI-TS) haben vorzeitig zum 1. Januar 2016 ihren Rahmenvertrag für IT-Dienstleistung verlängert. Die Partner setzen damit die seit 1994 bestehende Zusammenarbeit...
nexonar - Inertial Measurement Units verändern unser Leben
nexonar ist Spezialist für 3D Motion Capturing und Koordinatenmessung. Partner für inertiale Messeinheiten (Inertial Measurement Unit – IMU) ist die japanische Firma LP Research. nexonar bietet nun IMUs für Interessenten auf dem europäischen Markt...
Katar setzt auf viele neue Tophotels zur Fußball-WM 2022
TOPHOTELPROJECTS: 41 neue Hotelbau-Projekte mit 11.600 Zimmern entstehen Doha/Katar, 28. April 2015 Das Emirat Katar investiert Milliarden in die Infrastruktur und den Tourismus - nicht nur zur Fussball-Weltmeisterschaft im November/Dezember...
Alles zur Fussball-WM 2022: Katar investiert stark in Freize...
TOPHOTELPROJECTS: 41 neue Tophotels in ultrareichem Emirat am Arabischen Golf in Entwicklung (Doha/Katar, 02. Juni 2015) Die Fussball-Weltmeisterschaft 2022 soll zum Segen für den Tourismus in dem Erdgas-reichen Emirat Katar werden. Mit einer...
U.S. CET Corporation - Die Eintragung einer US-Gesellschaft...
Das US-amerikanische Zivilrecht wirft im Hinblick auf etwaige Registereintragungen ähnliche Probleme auf wie das englische Recht. Auch die USA kennen kein Handelsregister im deutschen Sinne, doch gibt es für Personen, Handels u...
Die Lloyd ´s Register Foundation stiftet 9 Mio. Pfund im Ber...
Pressemitteilung Die Lloyd ´s Register Foundation stiftet 9 Mio. Pfund im Bereich der Nanotechnologie Die Lloyd"s Register Foundation unterstützt 3 internationale Konsortien, die im Bereich der Nanotechnologie tätig sind. Mit dies...
Detlef Behr als Doctor Strong - bietet perfekten Englischen ...
Breites internationales Medienecho der Film-Fachleute und der Papiersack-Industrie. Wie verhalten sich natürlich hergestellte Papiersack-Lösungen in extremen Testsituationen? Der erfahrene Schauspieler und Sprecher Detlef Behr aus Köln konnte...
POC – Gesellschafterversammlungen Growth 4 und Oikos
CLLB haben Anleger auf den Gesellschafterversammlungen zur POC Growth 4 und Oikos vertreten. Auch hier steht ein Totalverlustrisiko zu befürchten. München, 23.06.2016 – Wie die auf Bank- und Kapitalmarktrecht spezialisierte Rechtsanwaltskanzlei...
PresseAnzeiger ist nicht für den Inhalt der oben dargestellten Pressemitteilung verantwortlich.
Mehr Informationen
|
Pressemitteilung von:
For information regarding permissions, contact:
Persistence Market Research PMR is a market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking...
mehr »
zur Pressemappe von
Persistence Market Research
weitere Meldungen von
mehr »
Mediengalerie: Menschen
> zur Bilddatenbank <
Sport | Lifestyle | Reise
Aktuell meist gelesen
in IT, Computer & Internet
1. Safran Identity & Security Trusts in COMPRION Network Bridge – Software Enabling Easy Remote SIM Provisioning Testing [+Bild]
2. Die »Frühstart-App« schreibt Geschichte - Uniklinik Essen entwickelt mit Partnern die weltweit erste, vernetzte »Frühstart-App«
3. pirobase CMS 9.4 lässt Redakteure Content in der Vorschau bearbeiten - pirobase imperia stellt Major Release mit Preview Editing und Verbesserungen im Umfrage-Editor und Social Media vor
4. North America Outbound Medical Tourism Services Market Expected to Witness a CAGR of 25.5% through 2016-2026
5. mdex Allnet SIM - Professionelle Datenkommunikation mit bestmöglichem Empfang in allen Mobilfunknetzen [+Bild]
6. Atlantik Elektronik präsentiert ein Ultra-Low-Power-Modul für das Internet of Things [+Bild]
7. Mit ORBIS PCC statt Excel: L’Orange integriert Produktkostenkalkulation komplett in SAP ERP
8. Orangina Schweppes entscheidet sich für Magic xpi als zentrale Integrationslösung für europäische Geschäftsbereiche [+Bild]
9. SEEBURGER – Motor der digitalen Transformation [+Bild]
10. Nützliche GLT (Gebäudeleittechnik) oder doch „Smart FM“
|
© 2005 - 2016 PresseAnzeiger.de Impressum & Nutzungsbedingungen Widerspruchsmöglichkeit der Nutzungsdatenerfassung 0.016886