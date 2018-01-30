|
ECT appoints Ugur Mutlu Director of Product Innovation Department
By further expanding the new Product Innovation Department under the direction of Ugur Mutlu, ECT is putting the creation of ground-breaking innovations at the core of its development activities and further expanding its R&D cooperation with leading communications service providers worldwide.
Munich, January 30, 2018: ECT (European Computer Telecoms AG), Europe’s leading communications software company for the realization of value-added services in next-generation networks, has appointed Ugur Mutlu Director of the company’s Product Innovation Department.
The Department creates opportunities for disruptive communications services by the upstream development of major innovations and then conducts key breakthrough projects in joint agile development with major communications service providers worldwide (CSP). This ensures not only the technical viability, but also the user acceptance of new ideas, apps and services.
Ugur joined ECT just two years ago and holds both engineering and product design degrees from Istanbul Technical University. He published an MSc thesis with the title "A Study on Designer Entrepreneurs' Innovative Business Model Generation Practices" and has previously helped many companies innovate via new digital solutions as well as enrich their customers’ experience.
Using the Lean Startup approach, the Innovation Department works together with ECT’s customers in a think tank, analyzing burgeoning markets and technologies, brainstorming, generating ideas, specifying products, supervising their implementation in test networks, conducting friendly user tests and elaborating business plans. Via this collaborative open innovation model, ECT is overcoming commercial and technical boundaries, transforming from a market leader to a market maker.
“In the past twenty years, we at ECT have built a sustainable company by providing cutting-edge service applications in response to market demands for consumer and business communications services. For the coming twenty years, we and our customers want and expect visionary leadership from the next generation of thinkers.” explained Marshall E. Kavesh, cofounder and CEO of ECT. “Toward this end, Ugur Mutlu and his colleagues in our Innovation Department are bringing a new look and open-minded, out-of-the box thinking to us, our customers and the communications industry.”
The Product Innovation Department is made up of young, dedicated design and innovation engineers and has tripled in size in just 18 months.
“This is my dream job. With state-of-the-art ECT technology and our world-class developers supporting us, my team is able to work like a startup, propagating radically new ideas, building minimal viable products, testing them live with customers and responding quickly,” explained Ugur Mutlu. “I am looking forward to leading our growing Innovation Department, launching several new disruptive services this year and collaborating with leading CSP’s worldwide.”
