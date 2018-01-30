ECT appoints Ugur Mutlu Director of Product Innovation Department

By further expanding the new Product Innovation Department under the direction of Ugur Mutlu, ECT is putting the creation of ground-breaking innovations at the core of its development activities and further expanding its R&D cooperation with leading communications service providers worldwide.





Munich, January 30, 2018: ECT (European

The Department creates opportunities for disruptive communications services by the upstream development of major innovations and then conducts key breakthrough projects in joint agile development with major communications service providers worldwide (CSP). This ensures not only the technical viability, but also the user acceptance of new ideas, apps and services.

Ugur joined ECT just two years ago and holds both engineering and product design degrees from Istanbul Technical University. He published an MSc thesis with the title "A Study on Designer Entrepreneurs' Innovative Business Model Generation Practices" and has previously helped many companies innovate via new digital solutions as well as enrich their customers’ experience.

Using the Lean Startup approach, the Innovation Department works together with ECT’s customers in a think tank, analyzing burgeoning markets and technologies, brainstorming, generating ideas, specifying products, supervising their implementation in test networks, conducting friendly user tests and elaborating business plans. Via this collaborative open innovation model, ECT is overcoming commercial and technical boundaries, transforming from a market leader to a market maker.

The Product Innovation Department is made up of young, dedicated design and innovation engineers and has tripled in size in just 18 months.

