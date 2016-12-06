EMVCo Qualifies COMPRION EMVCo PCD Analog Test Solution

Demo Movies Enable Quick Start for Type Approval Today, COMPRION has announced the qualification of its EMVCo PCD Analog Test Solution. “To prove the compliance of POS terminals, EMVCo maintains a set of specifications and approval services by accrediting laboratories worldwide”, Swantje Missfeldt, Product Manager for EMVCo solutions at COMPRION, explains.

EMVCo requires automation of testing for the physical interface using robots for accurate positioning.



Analog testing is very demanding since EMVCo requests hardware requirements that inevitably result in a high number of components to be used. Missfeldt points out, “Our test solution comes with unmatched user guidance through videos and photos that show how to use the equipment correctly. We want test operators to invest their time in excellent customer service rather than learning how to handle compulsory equipment”. This way, laboratories benefit from a short ramp-up phase and are immediately able to provide their customers with excellent service.

The EMVCo PCD Analog Test Solution by COMPRION consists of the conformance platform UT³ Platform, a Kawasaki robot, and a variety of antennas – all integrated into a safety cell. UT³ Platform simulates the mobile device or card and sends responses to the POS terminal, which needs to interact in a predefined way. During compliance testing of the contactless interface and measurement of the electrical signal, the six-axis robot positions the antennas automatically with high repeatability (up to 37 positions).

“We have seen an increase of smartphones and wearables like smart watches or rings for contactless payments”, Missfeldt states. In order to ensure smooth mobile payment processes, it is essential to prove compliance for both sides: credit cards and mobile phones acting as the proximity integrated circuit card (PICC) on the payment side and the POS terminals working as the proximity coupling device (PCD) on the acceptance side. After the recent V2.6a qualification of the COMPRION PICC Analog Test Solution on November 14th 2016, the EMVCo PCD Analog Test Solution is the second EMVCo-qualified terminal test solution made by COMPRION. Both COMPRION EMVCo digital test solutions for PICC and PCD are currently under qualification.

Note 1:

EMVCo qualification does not under any circumstances include any endorsement or warranty regarding the functionality, quality or performance of any particular product or service. EMVCo does not warrant any products or services provided by third parties. EMVCo qualification does not under any circumstances include or imply any product warranties from EMVCo, including, without limitation, any implied warranties of merchantability, fitness for purpose, or non-infringement, all of which are expressly disclaimed by EMVCo. All rights and remedies regarding products and services which have received EMVCo qualification shall be provided by the party providing such products or services, and not by EMVCo.