EMVCo Qualifies COMPRION EMVCo PCD Analog Test Solution
Demo Movies Enable Quick Start for Type Approval Today, COMPRION has announced the qualification of its EMVCo PCD Analog Test Solution. “To prove the compliance of POS terminals, EMVCo maintains a set of specifications and approval services by accrediting laboratories worldwide”, Swantje Missfeldt, Product Manager for EMVCo solutions at COMPRION, explains.
EMVCo requires automation of testing for the physical interface using robots for accurate positioning.
The EMVCo PCD Analog Test Solution by COMPRION consists of the conformance platform UT³ Platform, a Kawasaki robot, and a variety of antennas – all integrated into a safety cell. UT³ Platform simulates the mobile device or card and sends responses to the POS terminal, which needs to interact in a predefined way. During compliance testing of the contactless interface and measurement of the electrical signal, the six-axis robot positions the antennas automatically with high repeatability (up to 37 positions).
“We have seen an increase of smartphones and wearables like smart watches or rings for contactless payments”, Missfeldt states. In order to ensure smooth mobile payment processes, it is essential to prove compliance for both sides: credit cards and mobile phones acting as the proximity integrated circuit card (PICC) on the payment side and the POS terminals working as the proximity coupling device (PCD) on the acceptance side. After the recent V2.6a qualification of the COMPRION PICC Analog Test Solution on November 14th 2016, the EMVCo PCD Analog Test Solution is the second EMVCo-qualified terminal test solution made by COMPRION. Both COMPRION EMVCo digital test solutions for PICC and PCD are currently under qualification.
06.12.2016 14:52
