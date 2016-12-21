|
hc consulting AG
pkv-tarifwechsel.org mit Überblick für Versicherte
hc consulting AG
PKV-Tarifwechsel
hc consulting AG
Niedrigzinsphase und PKV-Tarifwechsel
CLLB Rechtsanwälte
Solar 9580 – OLG Stuttgart bestätigt Ansprüche der Anleger.
|
|
> Startseite > Handel & Wirtschaft
Elevators And Escalators Market Dynamics, Forecast, Analysis and Supply Demand 2016-2026
Elevators and Escalators are the two unavoidable parts of everyday life of humans. Multifarious malls and skyscrapers make elevators and escalators the must-haves in every building.
Busy time schedules and increased number of ageing population necessitate the facility of escalators and elevators in residential apartments across the globe. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the ageing population (above 65 years) held 8.5% share of the total population worldwide during the year 2015 and is projected to increase its share to 12.0% by 2030. Moreover, factors like rapid urbanization, changing demographics and increasing constructional activities around the world is expected to drive the growth of the global elevators and escalators market rapidly. Safety is considered as the prominent factor in selection of elevators and escalators service providers.
Elevator systems consist of hydraulic elevators, geared elevators, non-geared elevators and machine room less elevators (MRLs). Nowadays, MRLS are preferred over conventional geared elevators as they are technologically advanced, save space and consume less energy. Based on services, new installation service dominates the global elevators and escalators market due to increasing demand from the developing countries like China. However, maintenance and repair service is projected to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period. The manufacturers are focusing on improving the efficiency of the elevators and escalators coupled with the focus on neat and clean environment.
Request Free Report Sample@ http://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-2417
Elevators and Escalators Market: Drivers
One of the major factors driving the growth of the elevators and escalators market is the increasing demand from the end use sectors like residential, commercial, hospitals, etc. Additionally, increasing focus of government towards high rise infrastructures coupled with increasing need of rapid transit are expected to fuel the growth of global elevators and escalators market. Moreover, continuous investment for the improvement of infrastructure at public places like railway station, airports, shopping malls, etc. is further expected to upsurge the demand for elevators and escalators during the forecast period. Tourism is another sector which encourages the demand for elevators and escalators in places of importance for the ease and convenience of the tourists visiting the respective countries.
Elevators and Escalators Market: Restraints
A key factor affecting the growth of the elevators and escalators market negatively is its high initial cost of installation. Moreover, lack of skilled labour for the after sales maintenance is expected to hamper the growth of elevators and escalators market. Furthermore, escalation in consumption of energy and power by elevators and escalators is anticipated to retard the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Request For TOC@http://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-2417
Elevators and Escalators Market: Segmentation
The global elevators and escalators market can be viewed as two separate niches too, namely elevators market and escalators market. Elevators, on the basis of its capacity are segmented into 450 kg – 1150 kg, 1150 kg – 1500 kg and 1500 kg – 2000 kg. On the other hand, escalators are further segmented into moving walkway and moving stairs escalators.
Global elevators and escalators market can be segmented on the basis of carriage type, application and region. On the basis of carriage type, the elevators and escalators market is segmented into passenger and freight. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into commercial, residential, hotels, transportation, parking and hospital. On the basis of regions, the global elevators and escalators market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan and Middle East & Africa (MEA).
Elevators and Escalators Market: Region-wise Outlook
Based on regions, Asia Pacific led by China and India, holds about 65% share in total ageing population of the world and is expected to be the most prominent revenue generation region in the global elevators and escalators market. Europe followed by North America is expected to witness positive growth during the forecast period.
Elevators and Escalators Market: Players
Some of the examples of the players identified in the global elevators and escalators market are as follows:
Otis Elevator Company
21.12.2016 13:25
Diese Meldung Kollegen, Freunden oder Bekannten mitteilen:
Kurz-URL: http://www.presseanzeiger.de/s_830490
Die Verwendung von Textausschnitten und das setzen von Links auf Pressemitteilungen
ist ausdrücklich erwünscht und gestattet.
zur Pressemappe von:
Future Market Insights
Email Benachrichtigung aktivieren | RSS Feed abonnieren
Das könnte auch Sie interessieren:
Electric Motor Market Dynamics, Forecast, Analysis and Suppl...
Tremendous technological advancements and the need for high efficiency motors are the two factors responsible for the growth of electric motors market in the past few years. Electric motors are widely used in motor vehicles, household appliances,...
Pelletized Activated Carbon Market Dynamics, Forecast, Analy...
Activated carbon is a non-graphite form of carbon, made from carbonaceous materials or in general biomass substances such as coconut shell, wood and coal. The pelletized activated carbon is cylindrical shaped activated carbon with diameters ranging...
Environmental Remediation Technology Market Dynamics, Foreca...
Environmental remediation refers to restoration of environmental media such as soil, groundwater, sediment, or surface water, which is contaminated by any form of pollutants, and is impacting negative ill effects on its surrounding biological life....
Opioid-Induced Constipation (OIC) Treatment Market Dynamics,...
Opioids are a class of medications that are regularly endorsed for their pain relieving, or pain-killing, properties it is chronic and non-cancer pain. A typical symptom connected with the utilization of these medications are that they decrease the...
Reachers Market 10-Year Market Revenue, Opportunity, Forecas...
A billion dollar medical equipment industry is lurking under the shadow of the healthcare industry which is evolving very fast. Several big international players are infusing massive funds into research and development to change the entire...
Extrusion Equipment Market Revenue, Opportunity, Forecast an...
Creating objects of fixed cross-sectional plane is known as extrusion. Extrusion Equipment are employed in various extrusion processes such as direct as well as indirect types, hydrostatic extrusion, heat or cold treated extrusions which involves a...
Gaming Hardware Market Revenue, Opportunity, Forecast and Va...
Gaming hardware includes a wide range of devices which are used to enhance the gaming experience. This includes high end HD display TV’s, high graphic PC’s, smartphones, coupled with a variegated range of accessories such as gaming consoles, VR...
Automotive Washer System Market expected to register a 5.4% ...
Future Market Insights (FMI) delivers key insights on the global automotive washer system market in its latest report titled, “Automotive Washer System Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2016–2026”. Global sales of...
Lepidolite Market Volume Analysis, Segments, Value Share and...
Lepidolite forms in granite masses and is an ore of lithium which contain a significant amount of lithium. The lithium content in Lepidolite vary significantly and is also used for industrial purposes, mineral specimen, and as an ornamental stone....
Electric Motor Market Analysis, Segments, Growth and Value C...
Tremendous technological advancements and the need for high efficiency motors are the two factors responsible for the growth of electric motors market in the past few years. Electric motors are widely used in motor vehicles, household appliances,...
PresseAnzeiger ist nicht für den Inhalt der oben dargestellten Pressemitteilung verantwortlich.
Mehr Informationen
|
Pressemitteilung von:
616 Corporate Way, Suite 2-9018,
Ankush Nikam...
mehr »
zur Pressemappe von
Future Market Insights
weitere Meldungen von
Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants (NHFR) Market Will hit at a CAGR of 6.4% in from 2015 to 2025
Computer Keyboards Market expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.3% during 2015 to 2025
Organic Milk Market size and Key Trends in terms of volume and value 2016-2026
Dill Juice Market Volume Analysis, Segments, Value Share and Key Trends 2016-2026
Gaming Hardware Market Revenue, Opportunity, Forecast and Value Chain 2016-2026
mehr »
Mediengalerie: Menschen
> zur Bilddatenbank <
Sport | Lifestyle | Reise
Aktuell meist gelesen
in Handel & Wirtschaft
1. Thermoseal Group Wins Amazon Growing Business Award ‘Export Champion of the Year’
2. Opioid-Induced Constipation (OIC) Treatment Market Dynamics, Forecast, Analysis and Supply Demand 2016-2026
3. Führungskräfte-Seminare: IFIDZ bietet ab 2017 offene Seminare.
4. Compliance Wintercampus 2016 eröffnet – Expertenwissen und exklusive Zertifizierung im Bereich Compliance
5. End-of-Pipe Air Pollution Control Equipment Market Trends, Regulations And Competitive Landscape Outlook to 2025
6. DV-COM-Standort Güstrow wird zwei – Wachstum von 12 auf fast 100 Mitarbeiter [+Bild]
7. Photoresist Chemicals Market Volume Analysis, Segments, Growth and Value Chain 2016-2026
8. 3D Printed Drugs Market Volume Analysis, Segments, Value Share and Key Trends 2016-2026
9. 3D Printing Dental Device Market Volume Analysis, Segments, Value Share and Key Trends 2016-2026
10. Der beliebteste Direkt-Werber im November ist Lidl
|
© 2005 - 2016 PresseAnzeiger.de Impressum & Nutzungsbedingungen Widerspruchsmöglichkeit der Nutzungsdatenerfassung 0.016355