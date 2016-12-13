|
End-of-Pipe Air Pollution Control Equipment Market Trends, Regulations And Competitive Landscape Outlook to 2025
End-of-Pipe Air Pollution Control Equipment Market: Introduction End-of-pipe is a technology deployed to decrease or eliminate emission of substance into the atmosphere that can harm human health or environment.
Air pollution control is one of the major areas of pollution control, along with solid waste management, wastewater treatment and hazardous waste management. Air is said to be polluted when it contains harmful substances in high concentration and causes undesirable effects. End-of-pipe air pollution control equipment helps in reducing emission of harmful gases by cleaning exhaust and polluted air before it emits `from the factories or plants. This equipment is advanced and cost effective as compared to conventional air pollution control equipment.
End-of-Pipe Air Pollution Control Equipment Market: Drivers and Restraints
Increasing magnitude of air pollution across the globe is encouraging countries in North American and European regions to deploy end-of-point air control equipment to control the levels of air pollution, which in turn driving the growth of end-of-point air pollution control equipment market. In addition, national governments of various countries such as U.S, Germany, China and Japan are taking initiatives to reduce the impact of increasing air pollution on ecology and human health. This is further expected to fuel the growth of end-point air control equipment market over the forecast period. Other major drivers such as growing involvement of green lobby group and increasing investments by plants to implement air pollution control equipment to meet regulatory compliances is supporting the growth of this market. However, high initial cost associated with implementation of end-of-point air pollution control equipment is hindering the growth of this market to some extent.
End-of-Pipe Air Pollution Control Equipment Market: Segmentation
The global end-of-point air pollution control equipment market can be segmented based on different end-users and applications. The different end-users in this marker include government and utility, industrial sector, commercial sector and residential sector. On the basis of applications, the end-of-point air pollution control equipment market can be segmented into five major categories as nuclear power plants, power systems, raw material refining, food processing and others (museums and healthcare facilities air cleaning). The global end-of-point air pollution control equipment market can also be segmented based on major geographical regions into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). Among all the regional markets, North America and Europe are dominating the market. Governments of major countries such as U.S, Italy, France, Germany and UK are taking adequate steps to reduce air pollution levels. For example, U.S federal government and European Union have imposed regulations on plant owners to control and reduce emission to the atmosphere. These regulations are encouraging plant owners to deploy advanced end-of-points air control equipment in these countries.
End-of-Pipe Air Pollution Control Equipment Market: Key Players
Some of the key players in unmanned underwater vehicles market include AAF International, Alstom SA, EWK Umwelttechnik GmbH, A-Tec Industries AG, Fujian Environmental Protection Co. Ltd., Hosokawa Micron Group, Termokimik Corporation, Foster Wheeler Ltd, FLSmidth Airtech Company and Fisia Babcock Environment GmbH among others. Key participants in this market focus on setting up of new manufacturing plants to cater to the increasing demand their end-of-pipe air pollution control equipment in different regional market. For example, in 2014, AFF International inaugurated new clean-room facility for HEPA (high-efficiency particulate air) filter manufacturing unit in Columbia.
13.12.2016 14:35
