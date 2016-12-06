|
Environmental Remediation Technology Market Dynamics, Forecast, Analysis and Supply Demand 2016-2026
Environmental remediation refers to restoration of environmental media such as soil, groundwater, sediment, or surface water, which is contaminated by any form of pollutants, and is impacting negative ill effects on its surrounding biological life.
Most of the environmental remediation activities across the globe has been a matter of government regulations and interventions, and are considered as a full-fledged long term solution to remove contaminants from media such as soil and groundwater. It is very common for the government to overlook the entire remediation programme, until the activity completes. Environmental remediation technologies are generally used for cleaning wastewater, solid waste, and aerosols generated during production of oil and gas, or any kind of oil spill. Soil is also often contaminated by mining chemicals, which in turn also requires remediation technologies. As most soil and groundwater contamination across the globe has been caused by oil and gas, and mining companies, these companies are often forced by government to incorporate remediation technology activities for their operations.
Key Players in the Industry provide variegated range of services, which not only include remediation technology, but also equipment, materials, reagents, and sales and rental services. Furthermore, remediation activities are carried out on contract basis, and revenues are generated by selling the entire service.
Environmental Remediation Market: Drivers and Restraints
The global Environmental Remediation marketis projected to grow at a high growth rate, amid, rising environmental regulations regarding environmental protection and growing pollution. Stringent government regulations posed on oil and gas, and mining companies is further driving growth in the environmental remediation market. Rising safety norms related to ground water and soil has bought many new sites to notice, which are now considered contaminated, thus further fuelling revenues towards environmental remediation companies. Environmental remediation activities which incorporates oil or refined oil spillage, are also integrating activities to sell recovered products, thus generating further revenues in the Global Environmental Remediation Market.
Environmental Remediation Market: Segmentation
On the basis of Application area,
Oil and Gas
Thermal desorption
In situ oxidation
Soil vapor extraction
Bioremediation
Nonoremediation
Environmental Remediation Market: Region Wise Outlook
The global Environmental Remediation Market is segmented into the seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America and Western Europe accounts for more than 80% of the Global Environmental Remediation Market revenues, amid, stringent environmental regulations and a large number of environmental protection agencies in the region. Japan is also considered as a prominent market for companies in the Environmental Remediation landscape. With rapid industrialization and fast developing oil and gas industry of China, demand in the APEJ region is also anticipated to rise over the forecast period
Environmental Remediation Market: Key Players
Bristol Industries, LLC.
© 2005 - 2016 PresseAnzeiger.de Impressum & Nutzungsbedingungen Widerspruchsmöglichkeit der Nutzungsdatenerfassung 0.014672