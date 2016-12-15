Etidronic Acid Market Volume Analysis, Segments, Value Share and Key Trends 2016-2026

Etidronic acid is a bisphosphonate helps in calcium metabolism. The global etidronic acid is expected to have substantially high growth rate, attributed to growing pharmaceutical and chemical industry across the globe.

North America accounts for significantly high revenue share in the global etidronic acid market, attributed to robust marketing and research in the region.

Global Etidronic Acid Market Dynamics:

The growth of global etidronic acid market is driven by growing pharmaceutical industry and chemical industry. The macroeconomic factor responsible for the growth of global etidronic acid market is the rapid rate of urbanization, rising disposable income, and changing lifestyle of consumers. The key factor restraining the global etidronic acid market is adverse effect of etidronic acid such as loosening, peeling, and blistering of the skin, joint, muscle, and bone pain. The company providing the etidronic acid have significantly high opportunity in regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, owing to the significant demand for etidronic acid with rising demand for pharmaceuticals in the regions. The etidronic acid market also has significant opportunity in Latin America and the Middle East and Africa region as these are the emerging market, attributed to rising disposable income of consumers in these region.

Global Etidronic Acid Market Segmentation:

Basically, global etidronic acid market is segmented on the basis of application, end-user, and region. On the basis of application global etidronic acid market is segmented as chemicals, medical formulations, cosmetics, detergent, and water treatment. Chemical segment is further segmented as chemical industry, fertilizers, non-cyanide electroplating, and metallurgy. Detergent segment is further segmented as metal and non-metal depending on the application. Among the application segment, chemicals contributes for the significant revenue share over the forecast period in global etidronic acid market, owing to increasing demand for etidronic acid in various segments of chemical industry. On the basis of end-user, the global etidronic acid market is segmented as pharmaceutical industry, dyeing industry, cosmetic industry, chemical industry, and others, wherein pharmaceutical segment is growing at a significant CAGR.

Based on application, the global etidronic acid market is segmented into:

Chemicals

Chemical Industry

Fertilizers

Non-Cyanide Electroplating

Metallurgy

Medical Formulations

Cosmetics

Detergents

Metal

Non-metal

Water Treatment

Based on end-user, the global etidronic acid market is segmented into:

Pharmaceutical Industry

Dyeing Industry

Cosmetic Industry

Chemical Industry

Others

Global Etidronic Acid Market Regional Outlook:

Based on the geographies, the global etidronic acid market is fragmented into seven key regions -- North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific except Japan, Japan, and the Middle East & Africa. Among the aforementioned regions, North America accounts for a significant share of global etidronic acid market, owing to relatively high-value share of the region in the global pharmaceutical industry. Western Europe is followed by North America region in the global etidronic acid market, owing to the substantial growth of chemical industry in the region. The Asia-Pacific except Japan region accounts for significantly high volume share in the global etidronic acid market, owing to the substantial growth in the pharmaceutical industry in the region. Eastern Europe and Japan also accounts for significant value share in the global etidronic acid market, owing to the significant growth of the cosmetic industry over the forecast period. The developing economy such as Middle East Africa and Latin America have a moderate opportunity in the global etidronic acid market, owing to the moderate growth rate in the pharmaceutical and chemical industry and growing population. Overall, the outlook for the global etidronic acid market will have a positive growth over the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand for the pharmaceuticals as an anti-counterfeiting measure.

Global Etidronic Acid Market Player:

Few players in the global etidronic acid market include Vitas-M Laboratory, Glentham Life Sciences Ltd., Oakwood Products, iChemical, ChemMol, OXCHEM CORPORATION, TargetMol, ABBLIS Chemicals, Parchem, Sigma-Aldrich, Chembase.cn, TCI (Tokyo Chemical Industry), Ark Pharm, Inc., AK Scientific, Inc. (AKSCI), A&J Pharmtech CO., LTD., AHH Chemical co.,ltd, Achemo Scientific Limited, and W&J PharmaChem products.

