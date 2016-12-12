|
hc consulting AG
1.927 EURO extra beim PKV-Tarifwechsel sparen
CLLB Rechtsanwälte
GarantieHebelPlan ’08 – Klage gegen Anleger abgewiesen
hc consulting AG
Infos über PKV-Beitragserhöhungen immer später
|
|
> Startseite > Handel & Wirtschaft
Extrusion Equipment Market Revenue, Opportunity, Forecast and Value Chain 2016-2026
Creating objects of fixed cross-sectional plane is known as extrusion. Extrusion Equipment are employed in various extrusion processes such as direct as well as indirect types, hydrostatic extrusion, heat or cold treated extrusions which involves a feedstock material which is pushed into a die of respective cross-section to provide desired shapes to the end products, etc.
The extrusion equipment are usually operated via hydraulic and mechanical drives. The feedstock material upon which the equipment acts includes various types such as plastic, metal, ceramic, foodstuffs, play dough, concrete, etc. The extrusion equipment can exist as a machine or entire plant equipment which is usually associated with production and assembly lines of manufacturing companies.
The extrusion equipment market has evolved over five decades with gradual technological developments in terms of end product moulding and design consisting of global and regional equipment manufacturers and independent suppliers with majority of product sales through secondary sales channels (suppliers, distributors, etc.).
Extrusion Equipment Market: Market Dynamics and Trends
The extrusion equipment market is generally driven by end use industries such as food, consumer goods, pharmaceuticals, refractory materials, etc. where the extruded products are manufactured. Operation on optimal loads and flexibility in design orientation of feedstock materials are being focused by extrusion equipment manufacturers. These are the trends currently prevailing in the extrusion equipment manufacturing segment. This aspect has been regularly acted upon by OEMs via product development programs. The market however, could be restrained only due to lack of growth and expansion in the end use industries in regions such as Europe and U.S.
Request Free Report Sample@ http://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-2329
The extrusion equipment market has business potential in the form of maintenance and service aspects, post initial purchase and installation. Product support and services are provided by OEMs, suppliers as well as distributors. Price, product features, after sales service and sales distribution network are the key defining parameters for a company to sustain its business in the competitive market.
Extrusion Equipment Market: Product Segmentation
The extrusion equipment market can be segmented mainly on the basis of product type, load type, press position and end use.
The extrusion equipment market can be segmented on the basis of product type as follows;
Single Screw Extruders
Variable
Horizontal
Plastic Goods
Extrusion Equipment Market: Regional Analysis and Outlook
The OEMs related to extrusion equipment market are mainly based in Asia Pacific particularly in China, U.S. and Europe owing to the end industry development, strong sales and distribution channels and their established technical know-how in end use industries. The Asia Pacific end use market alone is expected to drive a significant growth rate of industrial equipment especially in the field of consumer goods, food products and pharmaceutical industry. In pharmaceutical industry, extrusion is done using nano-porous, polymeric filters with a specific size of narrow-size distribution. Latin America is also expected to augment the market demand in terms of development in food, pharmaceutical industry as well. The extrusion equipment market would also benefit significantly from the renewable energy sector across the globe with biomass extrudes used as feedstock. The extrusion equipment market is expected to witness a decent growth during the forecast period, 2016-2026.
Extrusion Equipment Market: Market Participants
The competitive landscape for Extrusion Equipment Market is majorly marked by the presence of large players as well as small scale players. Some of the market participants involved in the global Extrusion equipment market are: Milacron, RDN Manufacturing Co., Inc., Coperion GmbH, Conair Group, Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd., HPM, Krauss Maffei and Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc. along with other mid-small scale OEMs and regional enterprises.
Browse Full Report@ http://www.futuremarketinsights.com....xtrusion-equipment-market
12.12.2016 10:27
Diese Meldung Kollegen, Freunden oder Bekannten mitteilen:
Kurz-URL: http://www.presseanzeiger.de/s_830140
Die Verwendung von Textausschnitten und das setzen von Links auf Pressemitteilungen
ist ausdrücklich erwünscht und gestattet.
zur Pressemappe von:
Future Market Insights
Email Benachrichtigung aktivieren | RSS Feed abonnieren
Das könnte auch Sie interessieren:
Reachers Market 10-Year Market Revenue, Opportunity, Forecas...
A billion dollar medical equipment industry is lurking under the shadow of the healthcare industry which is evolving very fast. Several big international players are infusing massive funds into research and development to change the entire...
Environmental Remediation Technology Market Dynamics, Foreca...
Environmental remediation refers to restoration of environmental media such as soil, groundwater, sediment, or surface water, which is contaminated by any form of pollutants, and is impacting negative ill effects on its surrounding biological life....
Automotive Washer System Market expected to register a 5.4% ...
Future Market Insights (FMI) delivers key insights on the global automotive washer system market in its latest report titled, “Automotive Washer System Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2016–2026”. Global sales of...
Car Security System Market Revenue Expected to Increase at a...
Future Market Insights delivers key insights on the global car security system market in a new publication titled “Car Security System Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2016 – 2026”. Global sales of car security systems...
Photoresist Chemicals Market Volume Analysis, Segments, Grow...
Photoresist chemicals are used in the fabrication of µm- and sub-µm structures, prominently in the micro-electronics industry. These are speciality chemical which changes its chemical structure when exposed to ultraviolet (UV) light,...
Spirulina Extracts Market Segments, Opportunity, Growth and ...
Spirulina extract market is expected to grow with a single digit CAGR over the forecast period. Spirulina Extracts are made with natural herbs, vitamins and minerals to raise energy levels and provide antioxidant protection.Spirulina extract...
Sodium Citrate Dihydrate Market Volume Forecast and Value Ch...
Global Sodium Citrate Dihydrate Market: Overview Sodium citrate dihydrate (C6H5Na3O7•2H2O), also known as citric trisodium salt dihydrate, or trisodium citrate dehydrate is obtained from citric acid and is available in granular or powder form...
Sludge Treatment Chemicals Market Will hit at a CAGR of 4.7%...
Future Market Insights (FMI) delivers key insights on the global sludge treatment chemicals market in its latest report titled, “Global Sludge Treatment Chemicals Market: Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2016–2026”. Global consumption...
Roofing Chemicals Market size in terms of volume and value 2...
Roofing chemicals refer to a variegated range of chemicals which are used to enhance the performance of roof coatings. These chemicals imparts high reflectivity properties to rooftops thus enabling the maintenance of lower temperatures in the...
3D Printed Drugs Market Volume Analysis, Segments, Value Sha...
3D printing was pioneered way back in 1986 but has recently begun to enter the public consciousness. Over the past ten years, it has blurred the boundaries between science fiction and fact. It is also known as Additive Manufacturing and is used in...
PresseAnzeiger ist nicht für den Inhalt der oben dargestellten Pressemitteilung verantwortlich.
Mehr Informationen
|
Pressemitteilung von:
616 Corporate Way, Suite 2-9018,
Ankush Nikam...
mehr »
zur Pressemappe von
Future Market Insights
weitere Meldungen von
Lithium Hydroxide Market size and Key Trends in terms of volume and value 2016-2026
Aircraft Lighting Market 10-Year Market Forecast and Trends Analysis Research Report
Sodium Citrate Dihydrate Market Volume Forecast and Value Chain Analysis 2015-2025
Automotive Bearings Market Expected to Expand at a Steady CAGR through 2025
Spirulina Extracts Market Segments, Opportunity, Growth and Forecast By End-use Industry 2015-2025
mehr »
Mediengalerie: Menschen
> zur Bilddatenbank <
Sport | Lifestyle | Reise
Aktuell meist gelesen
in Handel & Wirtschaft
1. HR-Abteilungen von neuer „Lunchit“-App begeistert: Jeden Tag 4,40 Euro für die Mittagspause vom Chef geschenkt – Porr AG testet schon
2. Geschäftsführender Gesellschafter der macio GmbH zum stellvertretenden Vorsitzenden des VDMA-Fachverbandes Software und Digitalisierung gewählt
3. Compliance Wintercampus 2016 eröffnet – Expertenwissen und exklusive Zertifizierung im Bereich Compliance
4. DV-COM wird als erstes Call Center Deutschlands nach DIN Norm 9001:2015 durch TÜV Austria auditiert
5. aQto Heißwasserspender im Büro – heiße Getränke für die kalte Jahreszeit [+Bild]
6. DV-COM-Standort Güstrow wird zwei – Wachstum von 12 auf fast 100 Mitarbeiter [+Bild]
7. Iberosattel: aufregend neue Webseite zum Reiten
8. 1.000 Stellenangebote für Schwule und Lesben
9. 3D Printed Drugs Market Volume Analysis, Segments, Value Share and Key Trends 2016-2026
10. CAD-Digitalisierung & CAD-Vektorisierung Zeit und Kosten sparen
|
© 2005 - 2016 PresseAnzeiger.de Impressum & Nutzungsbedingungen Widerspruchsmöglichkeit der Nutzungsdatenerfassung 0.018815