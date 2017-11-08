Forecast and Analysis on Juniper Berry Oil Market by TMR 2017 - 2025

Juniper berry oil is extracted from its ripe fruit and they are available in different form of species including juniperus communis, juniperus phoenicea, and others.



Juniper Berry Oil Market: Market Drivers

Key factors influencing the demand for juniper berry oil in the global market is due to increasing demand as a flavor and for fragrance purpose. Food and beverage manufacturers are using juniper berry oil in their products as a condiment and flavoring ingredient. Increasing demand for juniper berry in liquor and other flavored beverages in the global market are also some of the factors influencing the demand from manufacturers to add juniper berry oil as natural ingredient or flavor. On the other side, the demand for juniper berry oil is also rising among pharmaceutical industry due to its medicinal properties. Juniper berry oil helps to cure of the problems related to digestion, urinary problems and also to cure of problems related to acne and skin diseases. In cosmetic and personal care products, the demand for juniper berry oil is trending primarily in foundation cream, lotions, hair conditioner, fragrances, soap and in many other cosmetic and personal care products. Some of the factors prohibit the growth for juniper berry oil in near future is the cost of production and increasing prices of juniper berry seeds in the market. In addition, the availability of substitute oils such as lavender oil, clove oil, and other essentials is expected to prohibit the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Juniper Berry Oil Market: Market Segment

On the basis of segmentation, juniper berry oil is segmented by type, by application, and by distribution channel. By type, juniper berry oil is segmented into organic and conventional. The demand for conventional juniper berry oil is higher in compare to organic juniper berry oil and its primary demand in food industry as a condiment, flavored ingredient or for aroma. In beverages, it is used in liquor and flavored drinks. Another segment for juniper berry oil is segmented on the basis of the application. It includes food, beverages, pharmaceutical and cosmetics and personal care products. On analyzing the demand for juniper berry oil in accordance with the application, it is widely used in food industry to add flavors and in preparing food cuisines. Further, the demand for juniper berry oil is increasing in pharmaceutical products due to its medicinal properties of antibacterial, astringent, anti-rheumatic, and other medicinal properties which help to cure of problems related to digestion. In cosmetics and personal products industry it is used due to its cleansing property and fragrance. Further, the market segment for juniper berry oil is segmented by distribution channel, on the basis of distribution channel it includes wholesaler/distributor, retail stores, online retail and other retail formats.

Juniper Berry Oil Market: Regional Segment

On the basis of the regional segment, the market of juniper berry oil is segmented by seven different regions. The regional segment includes North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan and the Middle East & Africa. On analyzing the production of juniper berry oil in the global market, the major production of juniper berries in the global market is from Europe, North America and some of the countries of Asia-Pacific.

Juniper Berry Oil Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the business of juniper berry oil in the global market are NHR ORGANIC OILS, MOUNTAIN ROSE HERBS, Florihana Distillerie, Jiangxi Baicao Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Inovia International, Biolandes, Eden Botanicals, Young Living Essential Oils, Kanta Enterprises Private Limited, Guangzhou Chumu Trading Co., Ltd., Thracian Oils, and others

