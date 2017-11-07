Forecast on Hydrolyzed Flours Market for the Period 2017 - 2025

Flour which contains very low content of gluten which holds the key to produce baked goods for gluten sensitive people is called hydrolyzed flours.



Hydrolyzed flours Market: Segmentation:

Hydrolyzed flour can be segmented on the basis of source, application, end use and distribution channel.

On the basis of source, the hydrolyzed flour can be segmented into rice, wheat, corn, and others. Among these sources, rice and wheat source are being anticipated to have the higher value share due to its high rate of consumption around the world, especially in Asia-Pacific region.

On the basis of application, hydrolyzed flour can be segmented into the food industry and other industrial application. The food and beverage industry can further be sub-segmented into baby foods, dairy products, chocolate drinks, soya milk, juices, sports drinks, breakfast cereals, snacks, and confectionery.

On the basis of end users, Hydrolyzed flour can be segmented into households and commercials. Among these end users, household has higher volume share which could be attributed to its necessity in their daily diet.

On the basis of Distribution Channel, Hydrolyzed flour can be segmented into a direct and indirect channel. The indirect distribution for hydrolyzed flour can be further sub-segmented into a Modern store, Convenience Store, Specialty store and E- Retailers. Since modern store facilitates an easy accessibility of the product to its customers at a much more affordable price, this kind of store has been anticipated to have higher volume sales as compared to other channels for Hydrolyzed flour.

Hydrolyzed flours Market: Regional Outlook:

The global hydrolyzed flour market has been categorized into seven key regions including North America and Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and the Middle East & Africa. According to FAOSTAT, China is the world's largest producer of wheat followed by India and North America. These countries play an important role in shaping the grain market dynamics across the world. Around 126 million metric tons of wheat are produced by China per year, on a land area of 24 million hectares. Wheat is being cultivated in large scale in the yellow river and Huai river valleys of China, where the crop is rotated with maize. It is pretty evident from the above-mentioned facts that, hydrolyzed flour market has been anticipated to have higher value share in Asia-Pacific North America regions. On the other hand, the European market is expected to grow at a considerable rate which could be attributed to countries like Germany which is being considered to be the largest producer in E.U (European Union). In 2013, Germany exported 9.1 million tons of wheat (FAOSTAT). According to estimates, the flour mills of Germany process 7.2 million tons of wheat each year. Hydrolyzed flours are produced through hydrolysis which is a process that involves the chemical breakdown of a compound due to its reaction with water. Some manufacturers have a specific hydrolyzing line that is able to hydrolyze flours at different dextrose equivalent (from 5 to 45 DE). This kind of process helps in facilitating the production of mono and disaccharides which gives a naturally sweet taste to the finished product. Hydrolyzed flours are beneficial in many ways such as: it helps in better digestibility, it gives a sweet taste without any addition of sugar and more importantly, it is a clean label product with no additives or added sugar.

Hydrolyzed flours Market: Demand Drivers:

Consumers in the modern era are much more health conscious and prefer having gluten-free, sugar-free and fat-free products in their daily diet. Millennial population accounts to 27% of the total global population. They are fast becoming the world’s most important generational cohort for consumer spending growth, sourcing of employees, and overall economic prospects. These type of consumers are much more health conscious and look out for gluten-free products. Hydrolyzed flours have the lowest content of gluten. This one critical factor can help drive the demand and growth of global hydrolyzed flour in terms of value and volume sales.

Hydrolyzed flours Market: Key Players:

Some of the key players in global Hydrolyzed flours market are PGP International, BELOURTHE S.A., Cargill Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Caremoli Group, Buhler A.G., Lifeline Foods Inc., Takai Food Ltd, DANA DAIRY GROUP.

Consumers in the modern era are much more health conscious and prefer having gluten-free, sugar-free and fat-free products in their daily diet. Millennial population accounts to 27% of the total global population. They are fast becoming the world's most important generational cohort for consumer spending growth, sourcing of employees, and overall economic prospects. These type of consumers are much more health conscious and look out for gluten-free products. Hydrolyzed flours have the lowest content of gluten. This one critical factor can help drive the demand and growth of global hydrolyzed flour in terms of value and volume sales.

