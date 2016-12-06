|
Full BIP Test Coverage with COMPRION SIMfony
COMPRION only company offering GCF-validated BIP tests on two different network simulators
BIP is a high-performance communication protocol between the network/server and the (U)SIM allowing faster data exchanges with the (U)SIM than today’s SMS channel. The BIP tests refer to the fundamental mobile device features APN and BIP management. Together with the GSMA requirements for UICC-based NFC services, these features ensure the establishment of a proper OTA channel to the UICC. This is necessary to perform remote file and application management scenarios for secure NFC applications that reside in the UICC.
For executing the tests, the test operator needs the COMPRION universal test system UT³ Platform with Device Test Center and a network simulator, either Anritsu MD 8475A (as GCF TP 151) or R&S CMW500 (TP 150).
