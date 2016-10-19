|
Glasstec Düsseldorf Success for Thermoseal Group
Thermoseal Group reports a successful attendance at the Glasstec Exhibition in Düsseldorf 20-23 September 2016, both through enquiries at the Group’s 50 sq. ft. booth and also at their highly successful after-show party hosted at the ThermoBAR in Düsseldorf’s Altstadt.
The team at Thermoseal Group are now responding to the multitude of leads from distributors and sealed unit manufacturers in 39 countries for their UK-manufactured Thermobar and Thermoflex industry-leading warm edge spacer systems.
Thermobar Warm Edge Spacer Tube achieves a 0.14W/mK and Thermoflex Warm Edge Spacer a 0.135W/mK Bundesverband Flachglas (BF) rating. Both spacers also achieve a Passive House phA+ rating.
Thermoseal Group’s Marketing Manager, Samantha Hill tells us: “The Glasstec show in Düsseldorf has always been a success for our team as it’s proven to be a great platform for extending our network of contacts outside of the UK.
“This year is a particularly important show for us as our recent investments in our Thermobar and Thermoflex Warm Edge Spacer manufacturing facilities and injection moulding division to manufacture bespoke fittings means that we have the production capacity to take on a large volume of new business. We currently supply our highest performance warm edge spacers in 22 countries within: Asia; Australia and Oceania; Europe; North America and South America. We are now looking to extend this reach and the devaluation of Sterling £’s means that our prices are currently highly competitive in the International marketplace.
“Although there was slightly less footfall at this years’ exhibition in Düsseldorf, we see a great deal of potential from the leads we are now following up from the show and our Export Manager is scheduled for a very busy period of flying to see worldwide prospects and expanding our current International business. We are now set for 100% growth in export sales in 2016 and also have a growing number of UK customers opting for our UK-manufactured spacers and in-house injection moulded accessories.”
To find out about Thermoseal Group and its comprehensive range of insulated glass components and machinery for glazing manufacture, call +44(0)121 331 3950 or visit www.thermosealgroup.com. For full information about the Group’s warm edge spacers see www.thermobarwarmedge.com and www.thermoflexwarmedge.com.
19.10.2016
