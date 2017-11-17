|
Global Functional Lipids Market Set for Rapid Growth And Trend, by 2025
Lipids and fats are regarded as important components of foods and may perform essential role in reducing the risk of diseases and promote good health.
Functional lipids can be defined as functional foods which are consumed as a part of usual diet and have ability to impose physiological benefits and reduce the risk of chronic disease beyond basic nutritional functions. There has been growing interest in the functional food in the recent past years within the food industry and from the consumers due to their expanded capability to prevent the body against developing certain types of diseases. Foods including, fruits, vegetables, grains, fish and dairy products are extensively studied for their natural health benefits and contribute towards benefits beyond those of basic nutrition. This includes functional foods with modified components such as yogurt with reduced or eliminated levels of fat content, or yogurt enriched with phytosterols. Other examples includes, juices with replaced or enhanced antioxidant content in order to improve the overall function of the product.
The global functional lipids market is expected to witness significant revenue opportunity over the forecast period attributed to its expanded applications in food industry, cosmetic industry and pharmaceutical industry. Increasing prevalence of life style related diseases are further expected to contribute towards the market growth of functional lipids over he forecast period.
Request Report Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresea....p?flag=B&rep_id=29750
Functional Lipids Market Segmentation
Global functional lipids market is segmented on the basis of products type, source, application and region. On the basis of area of product type the global functional lipids market is segmented into, omega-3 fatty acids (alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA), docosahexaenoic acid (DHA)), omega-6 fatty acids (gamma linoleic acid (GLA), and linoleic acid (LA)), conjugated linoleic acid (CLA), medium chain triglyceride oils, and phytosterols. On the basis of source, the global functional lipids market is segmented into plant and animal source. By application the global functional Lipids market can be segmented into, food and beverages industry, cosmetic industry and pharmaceutical industry. The food and beverages segment is further sub-segmented into bakery and confectionary, beverages drinks, dairy industry, desserts and ice cream, meat products, convenience foods and others. Recent past years have experienced a significant improvements in the development of beverage products containing healthier oils and nutritionally active lipid ingredients contributing towards the overall beverages segment of the global market.
On the basis of region the global functional lipids market is segmented into, North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa. North America and Europe are expected to account for the maximum revenue share in the functional lipids market attributed to increasing consumers demand for healthier food products.
Visit For TOC@ https://www.transparencymarketresea....p?flag=T&rep_id=29750
Functional Lipids Market Global Market Trends and Market Drivers:
Due to rising cost of health care related products and expanding health benefits of functional lipids the food industry is keen to incorporate these functional lipids into various food products thus reducing cost and enhancing the product quality. Increasing prevalence of lifestyle related diseases, such as obesity, hyperlipidemia, atherosclerosis, type 2 diabetes and hypertension, in industrialized countries is contributing towards growth of nutraceutical market. More and more consumers are demanding for health supplements containing healthy lipids and oils which is pushing the market revenues for food products such as fish oils and omega oils thus helping the functional lipids market to grow at a rapid pace. Furtherer more demand for functional lipids is also booming in cosmetic industry where functional lipids are widely explored in the area of skin care products, lip care products, hair care products and others.
Some of factors contributing towards hampering the market growth is found in beverages industry wherein the most common obstacle for the development of beverages containing healthier oils is achieving oxidation stability, particularly food products with extended shelf life at ambient conditions.
Report Analysis@ https://www.transparencymarketresea....tional-lipids-market.html
Functional Lipids Market Key Players:
Variety of functional Lipids have been introduced by the manufacturers and some of the global market players manufacturing functional lipids market include; Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC., Royal DSM ABF Ingredients, Stepan Company, Bioiberica S.A, Berg + Schmidt GmbH & Co. KG, Enzymotec, Nucorp Technologies and others.
