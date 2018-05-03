|
Global Modular Data Center Market to reach a market size of $59.3 billion by 2023
According to a new report Global Modular Data Center Market (2017-2023), published by KBV Research, the global Modular Data Center Market is expected to attain a market size of $59.3 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 29% during the forecast period.
The Functional Module Solutions market dominated the Global Modular Data Center Market by Component in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Services market is expected to witness a CAGR of 33.9% during (2017 – 2023).
The North America market dominated the Global Large Size Modular Data Center Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 28.2 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 28.9% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 32.3% during (2017 – 2023)..
The BFSI market dominated the Global Modular Data Center Market by Vertical in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 27.5 % during the forecast period. The Healthcare market is expected to witness a CAGR of 28.3% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Retail market would attain a market value of $7,800.4 million during the forecast period.
The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the global Modular Data Center have been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles of HP Enterprise Company, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Vertiv Co., Cisco System, Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Flexenclosure AB, Bladeroom Group Ltd., Eaton Corporation Plc., and Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
Full report – https://kbvresearch.com/global-modular-data-center-market/
Global Modular Data Center Segmentation
By Components
Functional Module Solutions
Mid-Sized
BFSI
North America Modular Data Center Market
India Modular Data Center Market
South Korea Modular Data Center Market
Singapore Modular Data Center Market
Malaysia Modular Data Center Market
Rest of Asia Pacific Modular Data Center Market
LAMEA Modular Data Center Market
Brazil Modular Data Center Market
Argentina Modular Data Center Market
UAE Modular Data Center Market
Saudi Arabia Modular Data Center Market
South Africa Modular Data Center Market
Nigeria Modular Data Center Market
Rest of LAMEA Modular Data Center Market
Companies Profiled
HP Enterprise Company
Exhaustive coverage of Global Modular Data Center Market
North America Modular Data Center Market (2017-2023)
Europe Modular Data Center Market (2017-2023)
LAMEA Modular Data Center Market (2017-2023)
Asia Modular Data Center Market (2017-2023)
