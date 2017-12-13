|
Global Warm Edge Technology Awareness Extended with New Websites
After a successful year which shows a continual expansion in its export network, leading UK manufacturer and distributor of insulated glass (IG) components, Thermoseal Group, has launched Chinese Mandarin additions to its successful Thermobar and Thermoflex Warm Edge Technology multilingual websites.
Satellite sites – http://www.thermobarwarmedge.com and http://www.thermoflexwarmedge.com – are now hosted in 7 languages including: English, French, Spanish, German, Italian, Polish and the latest Chinese additions. Both sites host the Group’s ‘Warm Comfortable Homes Video’ showcasing the advantages of warm edge technology, as well as a range of information on warm edge systems and why the Group’s spacers are premium in terms of their highest performance, preferred aesthetics and ease of use in the IG manufacturing process.
“We began developing satellite websites as an informational and promotional tool for our two Warm Edge Spacer bars”, says Samantha Hill, Head of Marketing and Communications at Thermoseal Group. “The Chinese market for warm edge spacers is a growing market and we aim to contribute towards educating the supply chain on the advantages of warm edge technology whilst increasing our share of this market. With two of the highest performance spacer systems and the capacity for growth, we are in a great position to become a leading supplier in this market.
“With comprehensive information for: IG manufacturers, Window Installers, Specifiers and Homeowners, both sites have been praised by our distributors and have now become key information points for their own promotion throughout the supply chain. The latest additions have been launched to support our Chinese distributor. thermobarwarmedge.com was instrumental in our promotion at China Glass in Beijing earlier this year and now with thermoflexwarmedge.com, we showcased both sites at the recent exhibitions - Fenestration BAU in Shanghai and Glasstech Asia in Singapore.
“Thermoflex is becoming more popular in export markets now it has been proven for use on most worldwide brands of robot applicators for automated production, such as those from leading Global machinery manufacturers – Bystronic, Forel and Lisec.
“The fact that we control the development of our spacer systems and injection-moulded fittings from initial inception of the idea throughout the manufacturing process, means that we are also ideally placed to add and adapt our range to suit market requirements.”
Thermobar and Thermoflex Warm Edge Spacers are both highest performance tested and proven products. Both have Bundesverband Flachglas (BF) data sheets for windows and facades. Thermobar has a thermal conductivity value of 0.14W/mK and can achieve a window Psi value as low as 0.029W/mk. Thermoflex is the highest performance flexible Silicone spacer system with a thermal conductivity value of 0.135W/mK achieving a window Psi value as low as 0.027W/mK. Both spacers have also been rated phA+ for arctic climates by the Passive House Institute.
To find out about Thermoseal Group and its comprehensive range of insulated glass components and machinery for glazing manufacture, call +44(0)121 331 3950 or visit http://www.thermosealgroup.com . For full multilingual information about its warm edge spacers, including the latest Chinese Mandarin language option, see http://www.thermobarwarmedge.com and http://www.thermoflexwarmedge.com .
