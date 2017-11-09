|
|
> Startseite > Industrie & Handwerk
Hazelnut Oil Market Projected to Grow at Steady Rate through (End of Forecast Period) 2017 - 2027
Hazelnut oil is extracted from hazelnuts also known as Cobnut or fiber nut. Hazelnut oil is pale yellow, and it is a carrier oil used for diluting essential oils.
Hazelnut oil has the nutty taste, and it is slightly sweet in nature which makes it useful for flavoring baked goods and some sauces. Hazelnut oil works great as a marinade. It can be added to mildly flavored oils and used as a base for decorating salads. It is use in cosmetics and personal care items which is expected to increase its demand in the near future. Hazelnut oil is expensive, and it is usually found in epicure shops, although some supermarkets may have a supply.
Hazelnut oil market Segmentation:
Hazelnut oil market can be segmented on the basis of types, end users and sales channel.
On the basis of type global hazelnut oil market is segmented into Roasted hazelnut oil, and Cold pressed hazelnut oil. Cold-pressed hazelnut oil does not harm the flavor or the nutrition of the oil. Hazelnut oil can be refined, which means the roasted hazelnuts are hard-pressed twice with the second extraction completed through a chemical refining followed by filtering the oil. Hazelnut oil extracted from roasted hazelnut has less flavor and low nutrient value.
On the basis of end-user hazelnut oil market can be segmented into personal care and cosmetics, food, pharmacy, industrial and others. Personal care and cosmetics segment is further sub segmented as skin care, and hair care. Among all the end-use segment personal care and cosmetic segment is expected to have a major market share in terms of value. Increasing usage of hazel nut oil as a natural ingredient in various cosmetics and personal care product is expected to support the segment growth during the forecast period.
Request Report Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresea....p?flag=B&rep_id=30578
Global hazelnut oil market is further segmented on the basis of sales channel, which includes direct and indirect sales channel. Indirect sales channel is further sub-segmented as modern trade, pharmacy stores, specialty stores and e-retailers. Among all these sub-segment e-retailers is expected to represent substantial growth in the global hazelnut oil market. Increasing internet penetration coupled with rising consumer influence towards online purchase is expected to support the e-retailers growth during the forecast period.
Hazelnut oil market Regional Outlook:
Globally, Middle East Africa is one of the largest producer of hazelnut. However, in terms of hazelnut oil consumption Western Europe is expected to represent major market share followed by North America. Increasing demand of personal care products containing natural oil is expected to support the market across North America region. In addition hazelnut oil market in Asia Pacific is expected to represent favorable growth in terms of value over the forecast period.
Visit For TOC@ https://www.transparencymarketresea....p?flag=T&rep_id=30578
Hazelnut oil market Drivers and Restraints
Hazelnut oil is used in skin nourishment known as aromatherapy which is supporting the market growth. Its nutty taste and sweet aroma helps in flavoring baked goods and decorating salads. Use of hazelnut in the preparation of soaps, lotions, creams, oils and health care products is expected to increase the growth of hazelnut oil market efficiently. Use of hazelnut oil for polishing silverware and copper is further expected to drive the market growth. However, hazelnut oil quite expensive due to less availability of raw material. Moreover, the shelf life of oil is about a year if stored away from exposure to direct sunlight. Thus these factors are collectively expected to restrain hazelnut oil market over the forecast period.
Hazelnut oil market Key Players:
Some of the key players of hazelnut oil market are Edens Garden, Perles de Gascogne, A L’Olivier, Base Formula, La Tourangelle, Corilanga, NHR Organic Oils, Maille, Mountain Rose, and LorAnn Oils.
Report Analysis@ https://www.transparencymarketresea..../hazelnut-oil-market.html
09.11.2017 15:22
Diese Meldung Kollegen, Freunden oder Bekannten mitteilen:
Kurz-URL: http://www.presseanzeiger.de/s_840870
Die Verwendung von Textausschnitten und das setzen von Links auf Pressemitteilungen
ist ausdrücklich erwünscht und gestattet.
zur Pressemappe von:
Transparency Market Research
Email Benachrichtigung aktivieren | RSS Feed abonnieren
Das könnte auch Sie interessieren:
Crème De Cassis Market To Increase at Steady Growth Rate 201...
Crème De Cassis is a type of a liquor known in central and northern part of European region. Crème De Cassis is a French word for ‘Cream of blackcurrant’. The name itself describes the content of the drink that is the...
Forecast on Hydrolyzed Flours Market for the Period 2017 - 2...
Flour which contains very low content of gluten which holds the key to produce baked goods for gluten sensitive people is called hydrolyzed flours. Hydrolyzed flour are produced through hydrolysis which is a process that involves the chemical...
Asia Pacific to Dominate the Global Socks Market in Terms of...
The global socks market is anticipated to witness significant growth in the near future owing to increasing urbanization and a steady rise in the working population across the globe. In a new report titled “Socks Market: Global Industry Analysis...
Automotive Washer System Market expected to register a 5.4% ...
Future Market Insights (FMI) delivers key insights on the global automotive washer system market in its latest report titled, “Automotive Washer System Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2016–2026”. Global sales of...
Cetyl Alcohol Market Intelligence and Forecast by Transparen...
Cetyl alcohol is a long chain of organic alcohol. They are also known by various other chemical names such as 1-Hexadecanol, cetanol, Hexadecan-1-ol, N-Hexadecyl alcohol or palmityl alcohol. Under room temperature, Cetyl alcohol is usually in the...
Creamers Market Intelligence and Analysis for Period (2017 -...
Creamers are used in beverages such as coffee, tea, chocolate beverages and in many other products. They are manufactured from dairy and non-dairy products such as milk, almond, coconut, soy, and others. Creamers are mostly offered by companies...
Subscriber Data Management Market to Register Steady Growth ...
In recent years, Subscriber Data Management (SDM) has emerged as one of the most critical functions in telecommunication networks. With the increasing number of technologies in networks, imminent arrival of 5G and the evolution to cloud...
Forecast and Analysis on Juniper Berry Oil Market by TMR 201...
Juniper berry oil is extracted from its ripe fruit and they are available in different form of species including juniperus communis, juniperus phoenicea, and others. Juniper berry oil is mostly used in food and beverage industry where it is...
Disposable Tableware Market Forecast By End-use Industry 201...
Disposable tableware is a product that can be recycled after use. These products are available at very low cost in the market. Disposable tableware refers to articles used in setting a table for meals and includes glassware, dishes, and silverware...
Feeder Containers Market Forecast and Analysis by TMR 2017 -...
Transportation industry is the largest growing industry because of its wide applications in almost every sector such as oil and gas, chemicals, automobile, food and beverages and others. Feeder is one such sub segment of transportation industry...
PresseAnzeiger ist nicht für den Inhalt der oben dargestellten Pressemitteilung verantwortlich.
Mehr Informationen
|
Pressemitteilung von:
90 State Street, Suite 700
Transparency Market Research TMR is a market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking...
mehr »
zur Pressemappe von
Transparency Market Research
weitere Meldungen von
Research Study Offers Insights on Future of Infant Formula Market 2017 - 2025
New Study Offers Detailed Insights on Fluted Paper Market 2017 - 2025
Forecast and Analysis on Juniper Berry Oil Market by TMR 2017 - 2025
Creamers Market Intelligence and Analysis for Period (2017 - 2025)
Feeder Containers Market Forecast and Analysis by TMR 2017 - 2025
mehr »
Mediengalerie: Menschen
> zur Bilddatenbank <
Sport | Lifestyle | Reise
Aktuell meist gelesen
in Industrie & Handwerk
1. Hair Gel Market Dynamics, Segments and Supply Demand 2017 - 2025
2. Rechtssicherheit beim Tiefbau Bürokratie-Ärgernis Leitungsauskünfte: Online-Portal liefert Schachtscheine schnell und unkompliziert [+Bild]
3. Rosenberger OSI installiert neue Glasfaser-Infrastruktur beim niederländischen Internet Exchange AMS-IX
4. Ölbindemittel, Chemikalienbinder und Universal-Bindevliese für Produktionsbetriebe [+Bild]
5. Butyl Stearate Market Dynamics, Segments and Supply Demand 2017 - 2025
6. Neuheit: Äußerst stabil und langlebig – Sauberlaufsystem Top Clean STABIL XL für große Flächen
7. Disposable Tableware Market Forecast By End-use Industry 2017 - 2025
8. Luxury Handbag Market Trends and Segments 2017 - 2025
9. Safepro24: Neues Portal für Tresore am deutschen Markt
10. FingerHaus unterstützt die Vizeweltmeisterin Carolin Schäfer [+Bild]
|
© 2005 - 2017 PresseAnzeiger.de Impressum & Nutzungsbedingungen Widerspruchsmöglichkeit der Nutzungsdatenerfassung 0.014148