Herbal Tea Market Revenue, Opportunity, Forecast and Value Chain 2016-2026
In today’s world the second largest consumed beverage is tea after water. Herbal Tea is the new emerging trend among the health conscious people.
Herbal tea is made from infusion or by boiling the herbs, spices or dissolved chemicals from herbal or plant material in water to extract the active herbal ingredients. These herbal teas are taken from eminent true teas like black, green, yellow, etc. It is made from the cured leaves of tea plant Camellia Sinensis and also from decaffeinated tea. Like beverages, herbal tea can be presented as hot or cold. Herbal tea can be consumed as iced tea too by chilling it with ice cubes in summer season. Herbal tea can be consumed with sugar or honey, with or without fruit juices for health conscious people and diabetic people. Drinking herbal tea cuts down caffeine intake and helps in reducing sugar level. There are various types of herbal teas like ginger, ginkgo biloba, ginseng, hibiscus, jasmine, rosehip, mint, chamomile, etc.
Herbal Tea Market Segmentation:
Herbal tea market is segmented on the basis of raw material type, flavor type, packaging type, product type and region. On the basis of raw material type herbal tea market is segmented as black tea, green tea and yellow tea. Out of these segments black herbal tea market share is less as compared to green herbal tea which is recognized as nutritious and healthier to the young generation especially. Green herbal tea provides wider spectrum of varieties and new product developments in relation to black herbal tea. On the basis of product type herbal tea is segmented as instant premixes, liquid and powdered RTD and syrups. From these given segments powdered instant premixes are being widely used as it is easy to carry anywhere and is favorable in every season. Liquid herbal tea is consumed on a large scale as a refreshing drinks which contributes a rapid growth in herbal tea market. The syrup includes sugar and herbal tea extracts which is mostly used by the young generation benefiting to increase the market share of herbal tea market.
Request Free Report Sample@ http://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-2513
Herbal tea market is segmented as flavor types like lemongrass, peppermint, fruit, hibiscus, ginger and chamomile. Lemongrass herbal tea is mostly consumed worldwide. Peppermint herbal tea relieves muscle spasms and is used widely. Herbal tea made from chamomile flowers can be helpful in insomnia. Herbal tea is also segmented on the basis of packaging like can packaging, carton packs, herbal tea bags, herbal tea paper pouches and loose tea, which covers herbal tea market share and is expected to expand widely in the forthcoming years.
Herbal Tea Market: Regional Outlook
The herbal tea market is segmented on the basis of regions like North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan and Middle East and Africa. Japan, Eastern Europe and North America are in increasing demand for herbal tea, which is the
potential market and established markets for herbal tea due to its anti-aging properties. New herbal tea brands are appearing weekly with the increasing demands for processed foods and ready to drink beverages on a large scale and is expected to scroll robust CAGR in forthcoming years.
Request For TOC@ http://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-2513
Herbal Tea Market: Drivers
Increased population, disposable income, growing health awareness of the consumers and the ongoing wellness trends are some of the driving factors influencing to enlarge the herbal tea market in the anticipated years. Lipton Herbal Tea is mostly used for the treatment of liver problems by supporting it in the release of toxins from the body. In many cases the frontier between enjoyment and medicinal purposes have shifted to obscure. These trends in turn initiated opportunities for the herbal tea extract producers to contribute the functional food and neutraceutical market sectors with new ingredients.
Herbal Tea Market: Key Players
The key players operating in herbal tea market consists of AB Food and Beverages, Tata Global Beverages, Martin Bauer Group, Nestea, Unilever, Buddha’s Herbs, Green Earth Products Pvt Ltd, Mothers Parkers Tea and Coffee Inc., Global Herbitech, Rooibos and Typhoo India.
Browse Full Report@ http://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/herbal-tea-market
22.12.2016 13:30
