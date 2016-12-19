|
High Performance Data Analytics (HPDA) Market Volume Analysis, Segments, Value Share and Key Trends 2016-2026
The high performance data analytics is a data analysis of complex and time-critical based on analytics and simulation.
It is provide data analytics services such as streaming analytics, graph modeling and visualization, emerging architecture analysis, and exploratory data analysis either in the cloud or on premise. The global high performance data analytics market is expected to have significant growth rate, attributed to growing SMEs comfort in cloud-based services. North America and Western Europe has substantial growth in the global high performance data analytics market, owing to growing cloud-based services in the region.
Global High Performance Data Analytics Market Dynamics:
The growth of the global high performance data analytics market is driven by increasing the comfort level of companies with cloud-based services and digitalization. Macroeconomic factors such as growing economy, the rapid rate of urbanization, and employment rate as well as the rapid rate of industrialization driving the global high performance data analytics market. Factor trending the global high performance data analytics market include the adoption of the high performance data analytics by small and medium enterprises (SMEs). The company operates in the high performance data analytics market have significantly high opportunity in regions such as Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America attributed to the significantly growing industrial economy. The high performance data analytics market also has a significant opportunity in the North America and Western Europe region, attributed to growing cloud-based application industry in the region.
Request Free Report Sample@ http://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-2426
Global High Performance Data Analytics Market Segmentation:
The global high performance data analytics market is segmented on the basis of end-use, deployment type, technology, component, organization size, and region. On the basis of deployment mode, the global high performance data analytics market is segmented as on-premise and in-cloud, wherein in-cloud segment have significant revenue share and is expected to have substantial growth rate.
Based on end-use, the global high performance data analytics market is segmented into:
Government and Defense
On-Premises
Based on the technology, the global high performance data analytics market is segmented into:
Structured
Hardware
Small and Medium Enterprise (SME)
Based on the geographies, the global high performance data analytics market is fragmented into seven regions -- North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific except Japan, Japan, and the Middle East & Africa. Among the regions, North America accounts for a relatively high share of the global high performance data analytics market in terms of value, attributed to the early adoption of software-defined perimeter and rapid rate of technological advancements in the region. The Asia-Pacific except Japan region also accounts for the significant share in the global high performance data analytics market with substantial growth rate, owing to the high presence of a large number of small and medium enterprises in the region particularly in countries such as India and China operating in cloud-based applications. Eastern Europe and Japan also accounts for significant value share in the global high performance data analytics market, attributed to high demand for high performance data analytics by large organizations. The developing economy such as Middle East Africa and Latin America have a substantial growth in the global high performance data analytics market. Overall, the outlook for the global high performance data analytics market will have a positive growth over the forecast period.
Global High Performance Data Analytics Market Player:
Few players in the global high performance data analytics market include Cisco Systems, Inc., Inspur Worldwide Services Ltd., ALLINEA SOFTWARE LIMITED, Clustercorp, ACCELEWARE LTD., Intel Corporation, Atos S.A., NALLATECH LTD, DataDirect Networks, Inc., ARM, Autodesk, Inc., Mitrionics AB, Bull S.A., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., Deutsche Telekom AG, NVIDIA Corporation, Cray Inc., D-Wave Systems Inc., Eurotech S.p.A., EMC Corporation, Emcien, Inc., LexisNexis Group, NEC Corporation, and NetApp, Inc.
Browse Full Report@ http://www.futuremarketinsights.com....ata-analytics-hpda-market
