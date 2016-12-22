|
Hospital Capacity Management Solutions Market Will hit at a CAGR of 5.0% in from 2015 to 2025
This Future Market Insights report examines the ‘Hospital Capacity Management Solutions Market’ for the period 2015-2025. The primary objective of the report is to offer updates and in-depth analysis of market opportunities in the global hospital capacity management solutions market.
Hospital capacity management solutions enable better and timely care of patients and consequently reduce the length of patient’s hospital stay. Hospitals need to maximize use of resources in order to provide better care and generate more revenue. These solutions are available in different modules such as real-time location tracker, assets and bed management, and patient flow tracker. Technological advancements and addition of user-friendly features are likely to further boost growth of the hospital capacity management solutions market in the near future. Hospital capacity management solution enables better and timely care of patients and consequently reduces the length of a patient’s hospital stay. Reduced hospital stay is a factor expected to fuel demand for hospital capacity management solutions during the forecast period. Hospital capacity management solutions improve care delivery and provide real-time visibility of patients’ status and location, which further enables prompt communication between hospital staff and patient’s family. Hospital capacity management providers have developed user-friendly dashboards for improved time management and error reduction.
Request for sample report: http://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-1013
The report offers global market forecast in terms of value for the next 10 years. Products covered in the report include:
Workflow Management Solution
The report analyses the global hospital capacity management solutions market in terms of market value (US$ Mn).
On the basis of application, the global hospital capacity management solutions market is segmented into:
Standalone Solutions
On Premise
North America
Send an Enquiry: http://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-1013
In addition, we have taken into consideration year-on-year growth to understand the predictability of the market and identify the right opportunities across the hospital capacity management solutions market.
As previously highlighted, the market for hospital capacity management solutions is split into various categories on the basis of region, products, applications and delivery mode segments. All these segments have been analysed in terms of basis point (BPS) to understand individual segments relative contribution to growth. This detailed level of information is important for identification of the various key trends in the hospital capacity management solutions market.
Another key feature of this report is the analysis of hospital capacity management solutions market by region, delivery mode and applications and its revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales perspective.
Browse full report: http://www.futuremarketinsights.com....nagement-solutions-market
Furthermore, Future Market Insights has developed market attractiveness index for all four segments: regional, product type, application and delivery mode segments. This index helps in identifying the real opportunities in the market.
