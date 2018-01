How to Use the CRISPR System to Achieve Accurate Gene Knock-in?

CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing technology has revolutionized the field of biology, and has rapidly become a necessary tool for many laboratories.

This editing technique not only can be used in gene knockout cell lines, but also be used for gene knock-in which is to introduce a DNA sequence in the target site precisely to produce specific mutations or insert a new element. This is achieved through the mechanism of homologous directional repair after DNA double strand breaks.It may be asked: which repair template should we use—double-stranded DNA or single-stranded DNA? In contrast, the risk of random integration of single-stranded DNA is greatly reduced, mainly through inserting into the site targeted by Cas9/sgRNA complex. In addition, the toxicity of single-stranded DNA donor templates to cells is much lower than that of double-stranded DNA templates.Although single-stranded DNA has many advantages, it is difficult to prepare it. Here is a simple way to prepare CRISPR/Cas9 stable cell line or gene CRISPR knock-in experimental repair templates by other gene editing techniques.The specific preparation process is as follows:First of all, prepare dsDNA template through the appropriate method (cloning, fusion PCR). The dsDNA template contains homologous arms on both sides of the target insertion site, and the middle of the template is the exogenous sequence to be knocked in.Then, at different locations of dsDNA, phosphorylated primers are used to prepare two different dsDNA as substrates for Strandase reaction. Strandase Mix A is added to start to digest the chain of positive- and negative-sense strands.Next, add Strandase Mix B to complete the degradation reaction, so as to get ssDNA.Finally, purify ssDNA products for knock-in experiment. And positive- and negative-sense strands are prepared and used independently for knock-in experiment.

Now, you can easily prepare the ssDNA repair template without having to worry about the random integration of dsDNA, nor being afraid of the cytotoxicity of dsDNA. After that, ssDNA can be introduced into the cell by electroporation or reagent transfection, depending on the type of cell you study.As for traditional transfection experiments, you can choose an integrated expression vector that expresses both Cas9 and sgRNA, such as Guide-it CRISPR/Cas9 System, to co-transfect with ssDNA. Such knock-in experiment is so simple!Link: http://articles.pubarticles.com/how....n-1514969362,1730900.html