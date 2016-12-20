|
IHE XDS.B Market Expected to Expand at a Steady CAGR through 2026
IHE XDS.b also known as Cross-Enterprise Document Sharing is one of the latest technology, which is widely used in the healthcare to share and secure the information of patient’s primary and secondary clinical documents.
The IHE XDS.b enables data sharing between two or more healthcare enterprises that have collaborated to work together. The patient’s clinical reports and images such as radiology reports, laboratory reports among physicians or different healthcare enterprises. The main components of IHE XDS.b includes a metadata, repository and registry each having different functions. With the penetration of technology in the healthcare sector and the need for effective documentation over the traditional methods of patient data management and sharing, the global market for IHE XDS.b is expected to register a healthy CAGR over the forecast period.
Global IHE XDS.b Market: Drivers & Restraints
Considering the market dynamics of the global IHE XDS.b market, the market drivers identified are the demand for smooth flow of information’s and patient data sharing among the healthcare enterprises. Moreover, the various advantages of IHE XDS.b such as error free information’s, readable, comparison of patients historical reports with the current report and accessibility of the patients previous information from cross enterprise and the e-prescribing is fostering the growth of IHE XDS.b market globally.
Request Free Report Sample@ http://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-2455
Global IHE XDS.b Market: Market Segmentation
Based on the XDS type, the global IHE XDS.b market can be segmented into:
XDR (XDS Reliable Interchange)
Hospitals
Based on the geographic regions, global IHE XDS.b market is split into seven key regions namely North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, and the Middle East & Africa. The North America market for IHE XDS.b leads the global market with largest market share among the aforementioned regions. The adoption of new technologies in the region along with the acts for patient safety and efficient data management in the healthcare laboratories in the region attributed to the growth of the market in the region. Western Europe market for IHE XDS.b trails behind the North American market. With increasing healthcare infrastructure and IT, developments in the regions like Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and Eastern Europe is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the IHE XDS.b market in these regions by the end of forecast period.
Request For TOC@ http://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-2455
Global IHE XDS.b Market: Key Players
Some of the major players identified in the global IHE XDS.b market includes, CareEvolution, NEN, BridgeHead Software Ltd., Microsoft, Synedra, and Lexmark International Inc. among others.
Browse Full Report@ http://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/ihe-xds.b-market
