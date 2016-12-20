|
Welther Verlag GmbH
Oldtimer: Liebhaberei oder Sachwertanlage?
hc consulting AG
Beitragserhöhung PKV Barmenia 2017
hc consulting AG
1.927 EURO extra beim PKV-Tarifwechsel sparen
hc consulting AG
AXA PKV-Beitragserhöhung 16 % bis 34 %
|
|
> Startseite > Handel & Wirtschaft
Intelligent Platform Management Interface (IPMI) Market Revenue, Opportunity, Forecast and Value Chain 2016-2026
Intelligent Platform Management Interface (IPMI) is a standard message-based hardware management interface which consists a hardware chip which implements the core of IPMI.
IPMI defines a specific way for embedded management subsystems to communicate with CPU’s, embedded management sub-subsystems and Remote management applications (with the help of serial lines, LANs, etc.). IPMI management consists of various subsystems are embedded such as BMCs (baseboard management controllers), EMCs (enclosure management controllers through the application of the IPMB standard) and PMCs (peripheral management controllers through ICMB). Baseboard Management Controller (BMC) or Management Controller (MC) is the hardware chip which is used to upfront the IPMI and helps in controlling the server. Primary features of IPMI includes monitors system (temperatures, fans, voltages, power supplies, system physical security, bus errors, etc.), Recovery Control (Recover or Restart the server), Logging and Inventory which are provided independently from CPU, BIOS and Operating System. IPMI out-of-band operation allows the system to operate, even when hosts in-band communication is not functioning. IPMI enable systems to be interoperable, extensible, and scalable. IPMI is finding high usage in various sectors and new geographical areas which are driving the market. Because of its vast usage and secure climate IPMI market will witness an escalating demand globally.
IPMI: Market Dynamics
IPMI facilitates processor independent monitoring which is driving the market. IPMI is a standard that shapes a consistent hardware and software framework. Also, IPMI implementations reduce development time by handling standard failures. Because of the significant features, IPMI has found applications in various vertical such as banking, healthcare, retail, financial services, aviation, insurance, IT, Manufacturing, Telecom, education, research, public sector and many more. Industries such as retail, aviation, IT and telecom requires specialized IPMI systems because a single breakdown in hardware can kill the sales for that period. Industries such as retail, aviation, IT and telecom need dedicated IPMI systems because a single failure in hardware can kill the sales for that period. Many industry vertical deals with a large workforce, diverse customer profiles and assets in different locations. In the current scenario, the economic and financial sector development has supported the automation and expansion of IT structure, which changed the operating environment of these industries forever and played a significant role in shaping and strengthening economies of developing countries such as India and China.
Request Free Report Sample@ http://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-2458
However, IPMI comes along with many restraints. IPMI might give total control in the hands of a remote attacker who can get complete control over a vulnerable operating system. IPMI firmware also contains many security flaws such as buffer overflow vulnerabilities, shell injection, and privilege escalation vulnerabilities. Some of the IPMI have poorly written shell scripts, bad architecture, and terrible security design. The high price is also a major restraint for the market as it restricts companies looking for IPMI for their network of computers because of the budget.
IPMI market has an opportunity towards the advancements in the retail sector since it requires a large number of systems running continuously 24/7. Also, IPMI can foresee a substantial market growth in China and Japan because of advancement in the telecommunication sector in these regions.
IPMI: Market Segmentation
IPMI market can be segmented on the basis of component Type, which include:
Hardware
Server
Storage Devices
Telecommunication Equipment
Request For TOC@ http://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-2458
IPMI market can be segmented on the basis of End Users, which include:
Banking
IPMI market can be segmented on the basis of types which include Hardware (Baseboard Management Controllers (BMCs), Sensors & Controls, Memory Devices, and Others) and Software. IPMI market can be segmented on the basis of applications which include Server (Blade Server, Rack Server, and Tower Server), Storage Devices and Telecommunication Equipment. IPMI market can also be segmented on the basis of end-user which includes banking, healthcare, retail, financial services, aviation, insurance, IT, manufacturing, telecom, education, research, public sector and others
IPMI: Regional Outlook
Regional coverage for IPMI market includes North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and Japan. IPMI market will witnesses a high demand in APEJ because of the significant growth in telecommunication industry of Japan and China. China will foresee a rise in telecom customers because of expanding the population. Also, mobility penetration is also increasing in APEJ countries which will further drive the demand of IPMI market.
IPMI: Market Players
The market players in IPMI market are Intel, Dell, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Company, NEC Corporation, Cisco, ARM Holdings PLC, Microsoft Corporation, Emerson Electric Company, Softlayer Technologies, Inc. and many more.
Browse Full Report@ http://www.futuremarketinsights.com....ent-interface-ipmi-market
20.12.2016 13:00
Diese Meldung Kollegen, Freunden oder Bekannten mitteilen:
Kurz-URL: http://www.presseanzeiger.de/s_830440
Die Verwendung von Textausschnitten und das setzen von Links auf Pressemitteilungen
ist ausdrücklich erwünscht und gestattet.
zur Pressemappe von:
Future Market Insights
Email Benachrichtigung aktivieren | RSS Feed abonnieren
Das könnte auch Sie interessieren:
Reachers Market 10-Year Market Revenue, Opportunity, Forecas...
A billion dollar medical equipment industry is lurking under the shadow of the healthcare industry which is evolving very fast. Several big international players are infusing massive funds into research and development to change the entire...
Extrusion Equipment Market Revenue, Opportunity, Forecast an...
Creating objects of fixed cross-sectional plane is known as extrusion. Extrusion Equipment are employed in various extrusion processes such as direct as well as indirect types, hydrostatic extrusion, heat or cold treated extrusions which involves a...
Meningococcal Vaccines Market Growth, Trends, Absolute Oppor...
Meningococcal disease is a potentially fatal illness caused due to bacterium known as Neisseria meningitides. The bacteria is known to cause serious infection in the meninges, which are thin layers of connective tissues surrounding the brain and...
Electric Motor Market Dynamics, Forecast, Analysis and Suppl...
Tremendous technological advancements and the need for high efficiency motors are the two factors responsible for the growth of electric motors market in the past few years. Electric motors are widely used in motor vehicles, household appliances,...
Car Security System Market Revenue Expected to Increase at a...
Future Market Insights delivers key insights on the global car security system market in a new publication titled “Car Security System Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2016 – 2026”. Global sales of car security systems...
Environmental Remediation Technology Market Dynamics, Foreca...
Environmental remediation refers to restoration of environmental media such as soil, groundwater, sediment, or surface water, which is contaminated by any form of pollutants, and is impacting negative ill effects on its surrounding biological life....
Pelletized Activated Carbon Market Dynamics, Forecast, Analy...
Activated carbon is a non-graphite form of carbon, made from carbonaceous materials or in general biomass substances such as coconut shell, wood and coal. The pelletized activated carbon is cylindrical shaped activated carbon with diameters ranging...
Automotive Washer System Market expected to register a 5.4% ...
Future Market Insights (FMI) delivers key insights on the global automotive washer system market in its latest report titled, “Automotive Washer System Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2016–2026”. Global sales of...
Opioid-Induced Constipation (OIC) Treatment Market Dynamics,...
Opioids are a class of medications that are regularly endorsed for their pain relieving, or pain-killing, properties it is chronic and non-cancer pain. A typical symptom connected with the utilization of these medications are that they decrease the...
Electric Motor Market Analysis, Segments, Growth and Value C...
Tremendous technological advancements and the need for high efficiency motors are the two factors responsible for the growth of electric motors market in the past few years. Electric motors are widely used in motor vehicles, household appliances,...
PresseAnzeiger ist nicht für den Inhalt der oben dargestellten Pressemitteilung verantwortlich.
Mehr Informationen
|
Pressemitteilung von:
616 Corporate Way, Suite 2-9018,
Ankush Nikam...
mehr »
zur Pressemappe von
Future Market Insights
weitere Meldungen von
Oil and Gas Terminal Automation Market Will hit at a CAGR of 7.1% in from 2016 to 2026
Acerola Extract Market Expected to Witness a CAGR of 8.5% through 2016-2026
Vertebroplasty And Kyphoplasty Devices Market Volume Forecast and Value Chain Analysis 2015-2025
Kefir Market size and Key Trends in terms of volume and value 2016-2026
IHE XDS.B Market Expected to Expand at a Steady CAGR through 2026
mehr »
Mediengalerie: Menschen
> zur Bilddatenbank <
Sport | Lifestyle | Reise
Aktuell meist gelesen
in Handel & Wirtschaft
1. Thermoseal Group Wins Amazon Growing Business Award ‘Export Champion of the Year’
2. Compliance Wintercampus 2016 eröffnet – Expertenwissen und exklusive Zertifizierung im Bereich Compliance
3. Führungskräfte-Seminare: IFIDZ bietet ab 2017 offene Seminare.
4. Opioid-Induced Constipation (OIC) Treatment Market Dynamics, Forecast, Analysis and Supply Demand 2016-2026
5. End-of-Pipe Air Pollution Control Equipment Market Trends, Regulations And Competitive Landscape Outlook to 2025
6. DV-COM-Standort Güstrow wird zwei – Wachstum von 12 auf fast 100 Mitarbeiter [+Bild]
7. 3D Printed Drugs Market Volume Analysis, Segments, Value Share and Key Trends 2016-2026
8. 3D Printing Dental Device Market Volume Analysis, Segments, Value Share and Key Trends 2016-2026
9. Photoresist Chemicals Market Volume Analysis, Segments, Growth and Value Chain 2016-2026
10. Roofing Chemicals Market size in terms of volume and value 2016-2026
|
© 2005 - 2016 PresseAnzeiger.de Impressum & Nutzungsbedingungen Widerspruchsmöglichkeit der Nutzungsdatenerfassung 0.014594