|
IVU Traffic Technologies AG
IVU Traffic Technologies AG erweitert Vorstand
GODYO Enterprise Computing AG
Spendenerlös des GODYO Drachenboot-Sprints unterstützt legendäre Halloweenparty für krebskranke Kinder
|
|
> Startseite > Umwelt & Energie
J.v.G. Thoma announces the launch of the new J.v.G. LED Flasher Basic 2.0
The internationally renowned German company, J.v.G. Thoma GmbH, is proud to announce the launch of the new LED Flasher Basic 2.0, which is expected to revolutionise the world of photovoltaic solar module testing with its unparalleled precision, stability and efficiency.
Based in the heart of Bavaria, J.v.G. Thoma GmbH are solar panel specialists known for their willingness to take applications to the next level. This rugged determination is finally enabling countries with extreme desert climates to take advantage of their abundance of sunshine with the patented DESERT+® solar panels - which are designed to be able to cope with the challenges posed by climatic extremities, such as very hot and arid days, and very cold nights.
The global solar revolution is certainly underway, thanks in part to the innovative new J.v.G. LED Flasher Basic 2.0 for solar module testing, which will be used to calculate the output performance conformity of a solar photovoltaic module. This upgraded version features high levels of precision, and long-term stability - important factors in the desert region solar panel sector, where an output is notoriously difficult to accurately estimate. J.v.G Thoma has achieved this by creating an LED flasher where SEL and LEL are both possible. Each DESERT+® solar module receives ten flashes - to guarantee the best results. In fact, the accuracy is better than plus/minus one percent.
J.v.G Thoma is a family run company with many years experience in the solar production sector, characterised by persistent development and progress. The launch of the new flasher is the latest event in a long line of successful and unique innovations. To find out more about our J.v.G. LED Flasher Basic 2.0, why not have a look at this fascinating video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bxk6LbMOqOQ ? Contact us today for more information and advice about our solar module testing and production facilities.
Bilddateien:
30.01.2018 13:06
Klick zum Thema:
Diese Meldung Kollegen, Freunden oder Bekannten mitteilen:
Kurz-URL: http://www.presseanzeiger.de/s_842755
Die Verwendung von Textausschnitten und das setzen von Links auf Pressemitteilungen
ist ausdrücklich erwünscht und gestattet.
zur Pressemappe von:
J.v.G. Thoma GmbH
Email Benachrichtigung aktivieren | RSS Feed abonnieren
Das könnte auch Sie interessieren:
Introducing the new J. v. G. Thoma Stringer
J.v.G. Thoma GmbH is pleased to introduce the latest addition to their range of photovoltaic technology - the J.v.G. Thoma Stringer. There are many advantages to this new tabber stringer, which uses Endless String Technology to work at a speed that...
COMPRION Announces New Sales Director
Frank Prünte is the new Sales Director at COMPRION, managing a team of nine located in five different countries. Prünte will be actively contributing to COMPRION’s overall business strategy, extending its market position, and developing new...
Neuer Patentantrag: JvG Thoma DESERT Frame
Die bayerische J. v. G. Thoma GmbH ist seit vielen Jahren auf die Solartechnologie spezialisiert und hat ein weiteres Patent angemeldet, diesmal für den revolutionären JvG DESERT-Rahmen. Die DESERT-Technologie wurde für eine effizientere...
New patent application: JvG Thoma DESERT Frame
Bavarian-based solar power specialists J.v.G. Thoma GmbH have filed another patent application, this time for their revolutionary JvG DESERT frame. DESERT technology has been developed to allow greater efficiency of photovoltaic energy production...
J.v.G. Thoma introduces the Automatic Robot-LayUp 2020
Leading solar power specialists J.v.G. Thoma GmbH have completed a further automatic robot lay-up, the result of years of research and development by J.v.G. Thoma into the most efficient ways of harnessing renewable energy from the sun. The company...
11m - yes, eleven million. - online views for videos by the ...
The Thoma family are winning the internet, with about 3 million YouTube views and about 8 million views on Facebook, more than 11 million views in total, a fantastic success! Thanks to all our supporters for their likes and comments. It seems that...
One million views. The art and music of Helga Sülzle Thoma a...
A video by Helga Sülzle Thoma and Beowulf AG has now been viewed more than one million times! With more than 260.000 views on YouTube and 842,000 Facebook views, this short film has received 323 comments, 1195 shares and 3745 likes. The video...
What is The Basic Tungsten Metal Like
Tungsten is the most plentiful of the refractory metals. However, about half of the world's reserves are found in China. Korea is another important source along with Bolivia, Portugal, Australia, Thailand, Canada and United States. Despite its...
ADT 1100 Design terminal from primion for all basic Time rec...
Autumn 2017 will see the product launch of primion’s new powerful and versatile ADT 11x0 product family for Time recording, Factory data collection and Access control. All the terminals will be characterised by their fresh, contemporary design. One...
MyBusinessLife – Launch 01.02.2016
Der 1. Februar 2016 wird ein denkwürdiges Datum in der Online Business Welt! Das Unternehmerportal MyBusinessLife öffnet seine Pforten! Internetunternehmer und Business Coach, Benjamin Schneider, ruft mit MyBusinessLife, so sind sich Experten...
PresseAnzeiger ist nicht für den Inhalt der oben dargestellten Pressemitteilung verantwortlich.
Mehr Informationen
|
Pressemitteilung von:
J.v.G. Thoma GmbH
Unternehmensvorstellung: J.v.G Thoma ist Spezialist für Solartechnik seit mehr als 20 Jahren, spezialisiert auf Anlagenbau im In- und Ausland. Außerdem führen wir Beratungen durch rund um Solar und erstellen Businesspläne...
mehr »
zur Pressemappe von
J.v.G. Thoma GmbH
weitere Meldungen von
J.v.G. Thoma introduces the Automatic Robot-LayUp 2020 [+Bild]
Introducing the new J. v. G. Thoma Stringer [+Bild]
Neuer Patentantrag: JvG Thoma DESERT Frame [+Bild]
New patent application: JvG Thoma DESERT Frame [+Bild]
A world record. Our DESERT solar video has reached more than 600,000 views [+Bild]
mehr »
Mediengalerie: Menschen
> zur Bilddatenbank <
Sport | Lifestyle | Reise
Aktuell meist gelesen
in Umwelt & Energie
1. Stephan Rupprecht leitet den Gesamtvertrieb von RedTherm – Chance und Herausforderung zugleich [+Bild]
2. Abkehr von Klimazielen und Marginalisierung der Erneuerbaren [+Bild]
3. Diskussionsforum Stromnetze der StädteRegion Aachen
4. Energieberatung durch Industrie und Handwerk - neue BAFA Richtlinie
5. H2O GmbH auf dem 28. Pulversymposium in Dresden
|
© 2005 - 2018 PresseAnzeiger.de Impressum & Nutzungsbedingungen Widerspruchsmöglichkeit der Nutzungsdatenerfassung 0.016471