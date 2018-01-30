J.v.G. Thoma announces the launch of the new J.v.G. LED Flasher Basic 2.0

The internationally renowned German company, J.v.G. Thoma GmbH, is proud to announce the launch of the new LED Flasher Basic 2.0, which is expected to revolutionise the world of photovoltaic solar module testing with its unparalleled precision, stability and efficiency.

Based in the heart of Bavaria, J.v.G. Thoma GmbH are solar panel specialists known for their willingness to take applications to the next level. This rugged determination is finally enabling countries with extreme desert climates to take advantage of their abundance of sunshine with the patented DESERT+® solar panels - which are designed to be able to cope with the challenges posed by climatic extremities, such as very hot and arid days, and very cold nights.

The global solar revolution is certainly underway, thanks in part to the innovative new J.v.G. LED Flasher Basic 2.0 for solar module testing, which will be used to calculate the output performance conformity of a solar photovoltaic module. This upgraded version features high levels of precision, and long-term stability - important factors in the desert region solar panel sector, where an output is notoriously difficult to accurately estimate. J.v.G Thoma has achieved this by creating an LED flasher where SEL and LEL are both possible. Each DESERT+® solar module receives ten flashes - to guarantee the best results. In fact, the accuracy is better than plus/minus one percent.

J.v.G Thoma is a family run company with many years experience in the solar production sector, characterised by persistent development and progress. The launch of the new flasher is the latest event in a long line of successful and unique innovations. To find out more about our J.v.G. LED Flasher Basic 2.0, why not have a look at this fascinating video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bxk6LbMOqOQ ? Contact us today for more information and advice about our solar module testing and production facilities.