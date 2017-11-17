|
Carl-Auer Verlag GmbH
Wechsel in der Geschäftsleitung des Carl-Auer Verlags
Cochlear Deutschland GmbH & Co. KG
Cochlear unter den Besten der deutschen Markenlandschaft: Führender Experte für Hörimplantate erhält German Br
|
|
> Startseite > Umwelt & Energie
J.v.G. Thoma introduces the Automatic Robot-LayUp 2020
Leading solar power specialists J.v.G. Thoma GmbH have completed a further automatic robot lay-up, the result of years of research and development by J.v.G. Thoma into the most efficient ways of harnessing renewable energy from the sun.
The company is renowned in the field of photovoltaic energy production for their innovative DESERT+® technology solutions, with solar panels designed for use in extreme climatic conditions. Now, with the introduction of the 120 MW, double string removal automatic robot lay-up designed to maximise efficiency in the manufacture of photovoltaic panels, you can increase throughput and be ready to compete in the flourishing renewable energy market.
Automated string placement improves accuracy and the robot’s soft touch and vacuum grippers allow gentle handling of the thin, fragile solar cell strings to reduce breakages to less than 0.1%. It allows for cell thicknesses of 0.25 mm down to 120 microns and a choice of 5”, 6” and 8” cell design and the module design is programmable (eg. number of cells per string). An optional camera allows cell breakages to be identified.
J.v.G. Thoma introduces the Automatic Robot-LayUp 2020
[Großes Bild anzeigen]
The robot lay-up machine is mounted on the ceiling of a portal: it takes the solar cell strings from a string box and also has the option of taking them straight from a stringer. It then positions the string into the alignment station. Next, the robot takes the string once more and its longitudinal position is measured by means of a photosensor. The robot then places the double string on the panel, turning every second string by 180° in order to achieve a + and - layup scheme. The string is aligned on two sides with an accuracy of greater than 0.1 mm.
The robot lay-up consists of a robustly constructed, compact station with an integral 6-axis robot.is designed for the manufacture of modules from 1.000 x 500 mm to 2.000 x 1.000 mm and can also be adapted for modules of bigger sizes to meet your specific requirements. It can be aligned either mechanically or by means of the optional vision system and can load directly from the stringer or from the string box; modules and glass are transferred by active and passive conveyors
With global warming and the need for green electricity high on the agenda, now is the perfect time to invest in beautiful, renewable solar energy.
Bilddateien:
J.v.G. Thoma introduces the Automatic Robot-LayUp 2020
[Großes Bild anzeigen]
17.11.2017 12:14
Klick zum Thema:
Diese Meldung Kollegen, Freunden oder Bekannten mitteilen:
Kurz-URL: http://www.presseanzeiger.de/s_841067
Die Verwendung von Textausschnitten und das setzen von Links auf Pressemitteilungen
ist ausdrücklich erwünscht und gestattet.
zur Pressemappe von:
J.v.G. Thoma GmbH
Email Benachrichtigung aktivieren | RSS Feed abonnieren
Das könnte auch Sie interessieren:
Hybrid Stock Exchange Introduces Blockchain Technology
HYBSE is exceptionally happy to announce the progress of the implementation of blockchain technology. Blockchain technology consists of data batches called “blocks” that use cryptographic validation to link themselves together. In other words,...
Anmeldestart zur neuen Saison der World Robot Olympiad (WRO)
Am 15. Januar 2016 um 16 Uhr startet die Anmeldung zur neuen Saison der World Robot Olympiad (WRO) in Deutschland. Insgesamt stehen über 600 Startplätze bei 27 Wettbewerben im gesamten Bundesgebiet zur Verfügung. Für Teams besteht die Möglichkeit,...
World Robot Olympiad 2017 mit dem Ziel Costa Rica
Am 7. November 2016 um 16 Uhr startet die Anmeldung zur neuen Saison der World Robot Olympiad (WRO) im Jahr 2017. Insgesamt stehen über 700 Startplätze bei 29 Wettbewerben im gesamten Bundesgebiet zur Verfügung. Für Teams besteht die Möglichkeit,...
Introducing the new J. v. G. Thoma Stringer
J.v.G. Thoma GmbH is pleased to introduce the latest addition to their range of photovoltaic technology - the J.v.G. Thoma Stringer. There are many advantages to this new tabber stringer, which uses Endless String Technology to work at a speed that...
Neuer Patentantrag: JvG Thoma DESERT Frame
Die bayerische J. v. G. Thoma GmbH ist seit vielen Jahren auf die Solartechnologie spezialisiert und hat ein weiteres Patent angemeldet, diesmal für den revolutionären JvG DESERT-Rahmen. Die DESERT-Technologie wurde für eine effizientere...
New patent application: JvG Thoma DESERT Frame
Bavarian-based solar power specialists J.v.G. Thoma GmbH have filed another patent application, this time for their revolutionary JvG DESERT frame. DESERT technology has been developed to allow greater efficiency of photovoltaic energy production...
11m - yes, eleven million. - online views for videos by the ...
The Thoma family are winning the internet, with about 3 million YouTube views and about 8 million views on Facebook, more than 11 million views in total, a fantastic success! Thanks to all our supporters for their likes and comments. It seems that...
One million views. The art and music of Helga Sülzle Thoma a...
A video by Helga Sülzle Thoma and Beowulf AG has now been viewed more than one million times! With more than 260.000 views on YouTube and 842,000 Facebook views, this short film has received 323 comments, 1195 shares and 3745 likes. The video...
Private Healthcare Market to be at Forefront by 2020
Private healthcare is referred as privately funded healthcare facility. Private healthcare has various sectors such as acute medical care, private medical insurance, long term care, psychiatric care and primary care. Private healthcare is funded by...
Selligent als Partner der Banken Challenge 2020
München, 19.11.2015. Selligent, der internationale Software-Experte von Lösungen für Marketingautomation und Datenmanagement, nimmt als Goldpartner an der Banken Challenge 2020 teil. Das exklusive Event findet am 23. und 24. November 2015 in Köln...
PresseAnzeiger ist nicht für den Inhalt der oben dargestellten Pressemitteilung verantwortlich.
Mehr Informationen
|
Pressemitteilung von:
J.v.G. Thoma GmbH
Unternehmensvorstellung: J.v.G Thoma ist Spezialist für Solartechnik seit mehr als 20 Jahren, spezialisiert auf Anlagenbau im In- und Ausland. Außerdem führen wir Beratungen durch rund um Solar und erstellen Businesspläne...
mehr »
zur Pressemappe von
J.v.G. Thoma GmbH
weitere Meldungen von
Introducing the new J. v. G. Thoma Stringer [+Bild]
Neuer Patentantrag: JvG Thoma DESERT Frame [+Bild]
New patent application: JvG Thoma DESERT Frame [+Bild]
A world record. Our DESERT solar video has reached more than 600,000 views [+Bild]
Für alle, die Großes vorhaben: J.v.G. übernimmt neue Laminationstechnologie für den Highend-Bereich [+Bild]
mehr »
Mediengalerie: Menschen
> zur Bilddatenbank <
Sport | Lifestyle | Reise
Aktuell meist gelesen
in Umwelt & Energie
1. Vogelsang auf der Biogas Convention: Beratung und Technik für die Substrataufbereitung und -einbringung
2. Umweltverbände fordern naturverträgliche Energiewende [+Bild]
3. Messepremiere - FlämingBau - Messe für HAUS, ENERGIE und UMWELT [+Bild]
4. Schlechteste Weinernte in Europa seit über 50 Jahren: [+Bild]
5. PR-Agentur Krampitz Communications hat die Gründe für Negativschlagzeilen zur Windenergie analysiert [+Bild]
6. COP23: Elektrobusse bringen Teilnehmer mit zertifiziertem Ökostrom zur Weltklimakonferenz
|
© 2005 - 2017 PresseAnzeiger.de Impressum & Nutzungsbedingungen Widerspruchsmöglichkeit der Nutzungsdatenerfassung 0.022708