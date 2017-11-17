Deutschlands großes Presseportal - Homepage
» kostenlos Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
» Kunden Login zu "meine Redaktion"
»Suche / Lokale Suche
> Startseite > Umwelt & Energie

J.v.G. Thoma introduces the Automatic Robot-LayUp 2020

Leading solar power specialists J.v.G. Thoma GmbH have completed a further automatic robot lay-up, the result of years of research and development by J.v.G. Thoma into the most efficient ways of harnessing renewable energy from the sun.
The company is renowned in the field of photovoltaic energy production for their innovative DESERT+® technology solutions, with solar panels designed for use in extreme climatic conditions. Now, with the introduction of the 120 MW, double string removal automatic robot lay-up designed to maximise efficiency in the manufacture of photovoltaic panels, you can increase throughput and be ready to compete in the flourishing renewable energy market.

Automated string placement improves accuracy and the robot’s soft touch and vacuum grippers allow gentle handling of the thin, fragile solar cell strings to reduce breakages to less than 0.1%. It allows for cell thicknesses of 0.25 mm down to 120 microns and a choice of 5”, 6” and 8” cell design and the module design is programmable (eg. number of cells per string). An optional camera allows cell breakages to be identified.

J.v.G. Thoma introduces the Automatic Robot-LayUp 2020

[Großes Bild anzeigen]

The robot lay-up machine is mounted on the ceiling of a portal: it takes the solar cell strings from a string box and also has the option of taking them straight from a stringer. It then positions the string into the alignment station. Next, the robot takes the string once more and its longitudinal position is measured by means of a photosensor. The robot then places the double string on the panel, turning every second string by 180° in order to achieve a + and - layup scheme. The string is aligned on two sides with an accuracy of greater than 0.1 mm.

The robot lay-up consists of a robustly constructed, compact station with an integral 6-axis robot.is designed for the manufacture of modules from 1.000 x 500 mm to 2.000 x 1.000 mm and can also be adapted for modules of bigger sizes to meet your specific requirements. It can be aligned either mechanically or by means of the optional vision system and can load directly from the stringer or from the string box; modules and glass are transferred by active and passive conveyors

With global warming and the need for green electricity high on the agenda, now is the perfect time to invest in beautiful, renewable solar energy.

With clear benefits of cost reduction and increased efficiency, the automated robot lay up is the ideal choice to help you achieve and surpass your renewable energy targets.

Bilddateien:


J.v.G. Thoma introduces the Automatic Robot-LayUp 2020
[Großes Bild anzeigen]

17.11.2017 12:14

Klick zum Thema:
 Solar

Diese Meldung Kollegen, Freunden oder Bekannten mitteilen:
    tw   email   drucken   speichern
Kurz-URL: http://www.presseanzeiger.de/s_841067
Die Verwendung von Textausschnitten und das setzen von Links auf Pressemitteilungen
ist ausdrücklich erwünscht und gestattet.

zur Pressemappe von:
J.v.G. Thoma GmbH
Email Benachrichtigung aktivieren | RSS Feed abonnieren

Das könnte auch Sie interessieren:

Hybrid Stock Exchange Introduces Blockchain Technology
HYBSE is exceptionally happy to announce the progress of the implementation of blockchain technology. Blockchain technology consists of data batches called “blocks” that use cryptographic validation to link themselves together. In other words,...

Anmeldestart zur neuen Saison der World Robot Olympiad (WRO)
Am 15. Januar 2016 um 16 Uhr startet die Anmeldung zur neuen Saison der World Robot Olympiad (WRO) in Deutschland. Insgesamt stehen über 600 Startplätze bei 27 Wettbewerben im gesamten Bundesgebiet zur Verfügung. Für Teams besteht die Möglichkeit,...

World Robot Olympiad 2017 mit dem Ziel Costa Rica
Am 7. November 2016 um 16 Uhr startet die Anmeldung zur neuen Saison der World Robot Olympiad (WRO) im Jahr 2017. Insgesamt stehen über 700 Startplätze bei 29 Wettbewerben im gesamten Bundesgebiet zur Verfügung. Für Teams besteht die Möglichkeit,...

Introducing the new J. v. G. Thoma Stringer
J.v.G. Thoma GmbH is pleased to introduce the latest addition to their range of photovoltaic technology - the J.v.G. Thoma Stringer. There are many advantages to this new tabber stringer, which uses Endless String Technology to work at a speed that...

Neuer Patentantrag: JvG Thoma DESERT Frame
Die bayerische J. v. G. Thoma GmbH ist seit vielen Jahren auf die Solartechnologie spezialisiert und hat ein weiteres Patent angemeldet, diesmal für den revolutionären JvG DESERT-Rahmen. Die DESERT-Technologie wurde für eine effizientere...

New patent application: JvG Thoma DESERT Frame
Bavarian-based solar power specialists J.v.G. Thoma GmbH have filed another patent application, this time for their revolutionary JvG DESERT frame. DESERT technology has been developed to allow greater efficiency of photovoltaic energy production...

11m - yes, eleven million. - online views for videos by the ...
The Thoma family are winning the internet, with about 3 million YouTube views and about 8 million views on Facebook, more than 11 million views in total, a fantastic success! Thanks to all our supporters for their likes and comments. It seems that...

One million views. The art and music of Helga Sülzle Thoma a...
A video by Helga Sülzle Thoma and Beowulf AG has now been viewed more than one million times! With more than 260.000 views on YouTube and 842,000 Facebook views, this short film has received 323 comments, 1195 shares and 3745 likes. The video...

Private Healthcare Market to be at Forefront by 2020
Private healthcare is referred as privately funded healthcare facility. Private healthcare has various sectors such as acute medical care, private medical insurance, long term care, psychiatric care and primary care. Private healthcare is funded by...

Selligent als Partner der Banken Challenge 2020
München, 19.11.2015. Selligent, der internationale Software-Experte von Lösungen für Marketingautomation und Datenmanagement, nimmt als Goldpartner an der Banken Challenge 2020 teil. Das exklusive Event findet am 23. und 24. November 2015 in Köln...

PresseAnzeiger ist nicht für den Inhalt der oben dargestellten Pressemitteilung verantwortlich.
Mehr Informationen

Λ nach oben

Stichwort-Suche:

Pressemitteilung von:


J.v.G. Thoma GmbH

J.v.G. Thoma GmbH
Geschäftsführer: Patrick Thoma
Möningerberg 1a
92342 Freystadt

Tel.: 09179-9460680
Fax: 09179-90522

Mail:
www.solar-systeme.net

Unternehmensvorstellung: J.v.G Thoma ist Spezialist für Solartechnik seit mehr als 20 Jahren, spezialisiert auf Anlagenbau im In- und Ausland. Außerdem führen wir Beratungen durch rund um Solar und erstellen Businesspläne...

mehr »

 

 

© 2005 - 2017 PresseAnzeiger.de   Impressum & Nutzungsbedingungen    Widerspruchsmöglichkeit der Nutzungsdatenerfassung 0.022708

Hinweis: Um Ihnen ein optimales Nutzererlebnis zu bieten, verwenden wir Cookies. Durch die Nutzung dieser Webseite erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden.   Nachricht schließen   mehr info