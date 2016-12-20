|
Kefir Market size and Key Trends in terms of volume and value 2016-2026
Kefir is a dairy product that is uniquely cultured and is majorly considered as a rich source of probiotic food.
It is a combination of fermented kefir grains and milk, which has slightly tart and acidic flavor. Kefir is considered to have medicinal properties as it helps cure leaky gut. The word kefir is derived from a Turkish word “keif” that means “good feeling”. Kefir tastes like drinkable yogurt that is prepared by fermented milk products. It can be prepared using goat, sheep or cow’s milk. Kefir contains good amount of calcium, biotin, vitamin B12, magnesium, folate, vitamin K2, probiotics and enzymes. As kefir lacks a proper standardized nutrition content, the ingredient value can be determined depending on region where it is made, cows and cultures. Kefir is loaded with Bifidobacterium Bifidum and Lactobacillus acidophilus, and also provides good amount of beneficial yeast and lactic acid bacteria. Kefir is rich in nutrition and beneficial microbiota, which is determined to increase its demand and consumption in the market over the forecast period.
Global Kefir Market Dynamics:
The market of kefir is anticipated to be driven because of its unique nutrient set that benefits human body in several ways. The benefits attached with kefir are: it boosts body immunity, builds bone density, heals inflammatory bowel diseases, fights allergies, kills candida, improves lactose digestion and supports detoxification. The presence of beneficial microbiota in the kefir makes it the most powerful probiotic food that drives market demand of kefir. Health benefits associated with kefir drives its market. Regular consumption of kefir fights cancer, kills fungus and aflatoxins as it is rich in lactic acid bacteria, helps preventing asthma as it has strong anti-inflammatory factors, and its regular consumption decreases osteoporosis risk. Kefir also improves lactose intolerance as it contains less lactose, which is one of the factor anticipated to drive its demand in the market. As consumers are getting more health conscious and protein obsessed they tend to go for protein laden food, which is also a factor anticipated to drive market of kefir globally.
Request Free Report Sample@ http://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-2459
Global Kefir Market Segmentation:
The market of global kefir can be segmented according to types, application and region. On the basis of of types kefir market is segmented into milk kefir, coconut kefir and water kefir. Among the types, milk kefir is used majorly and widely. It is made from cow’s milk, sheep’s milk and goat’s milk and it serves good base for stews and soups. Coconut kefir is dairy free and is made either from coconut milk or water. Water kefir is prepared using fruit juice or sugar water, which is made in same way as coconut and milk kefir are made. On the basis of application kefir market includes sauces, dips & dressings, dietary supplements, cosmetics, dairy products, drinks & smoothies and pharmaceutical industry. It is majorly used in dairy products and to cure many health related problems and drinks & smoothies. As a dairy product, kefir is used in preparing ice cream, different flavored frozen kefir bars, cheese and others.
Request For TOC@ http://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-2459
Global Kefir Market Regional Outlook:
Geographically, the global kefir market can be divided by major regions which include North America, Latin America, Western and Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific region, Japan, Middle East and Africa. It is consumed majorly in European countries. It is considered a popular drink in Europe. It is regarded as a breakfast, lunch and dinner drink. Russia is the largest producer of kefir in the world followed by Poland. The consumption is high in U.S. too, where kefir is sold at specialty shops and niche grocery stores.
Global Kefir Market Key Players:
Some for key player identified across the value chain for global kefir market are Lifeway Foods, Inc., Danone SA, Nourish Kefir, Babushka Kefir, Kenmare Living Foods, Happy Kombucha, Valio Eesti AS, Litehouse Foods, Wallaby Yogurt Company and Best of Farms LLC among others.
Browse Full Report@ http://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/kefir-market
