Last Tickets available for Open Source Data Center Conference 2018

The Open Source Data Center Conference (OSDC) will take place on June 12 to 13, 2018 in Berlin.

Last few tickets are available.

Nuremberg May 30, 2018

The International Conference is one of the Open Source Data Center Conference covering open source data centers and huge IT environments. point out new perspectives, outline innovative approaches to deep IT infrastructures.

The two-day discussions cover the topics of concepts, top-level discussions, technical implementation techniques, networking with community members, and provide opportunities for exchanging ideas and latest knowledge as well as in-depth discussions with other professionals.

Renowned speakers guarantee a high-standard and varied presentation program on the latest developments, trend themes, case studies and the latest application know-how. Numerous representatives of well-known international IT companies want to participate, such as Elastic, HashiCorp, T-Systems MMS, SaltStack, InfluxData, GridGain Systems, and many others.



The entire conference program , detailed information on speakers , conference venue can be found on the website or at the new OSDC conference app.

Last tickets for conference are available via the official website: http://www.osdc.de .