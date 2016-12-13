|
hc consulting AG
1.927 EURO extra beim PKV-Tarifwechsel sparen
CLLB Rechtsanwälte
Solar 9580 – OLG Stuttgart bestätigt Ansprüche der Anleger.
hc consulting AG
Infos über PKV-Beitragserhöhungen immer später
hc consulting AG
Außergewöhnliche Beitragserhöhung in der PKV 2017
|
|
> Startseite > Handel & Wirtschaft
Low Voltage Motor Market Volume Forecast and Value Chain Analysis 2015-2025
The low voltage motors are extensively being used in several industries such as mining, food & beverages, oil & gas, automotive, packaging etc., driven by the profuse growth in industrialization and steadily rising demand for energy across the globe.
These are the motors that run at voltages less than 1000 V and generate maximum power that aid to improve productivity, quality and save the energy.
Various motor efficiency legislations which have been enacted all over the world, are likely to drive the global low voltage motor market during the forecast period. According to these legislations, more expensive and more energy efficient motors are mandated to manufacturers.
The global low voltage market is forecasted to grow with a single digit CAGR during the forecast period and is anticipated to hold a strong potential in coming 4-5 years. Most of the manufacturers are now focusing towards advanced technology and quality low voltage motors to enhance their production process which in turn had led to the increase in demand for the advanced low voltage motors.
Request Free Report Sample@ http://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-1071
Global Low Voltage Motor Market: Drivers & Restraints
With rise in technological advancement, increasing demand for machineries across the world and advantages offered by low voltage motors due to its efficient nature, the global low voltage motor market is anticipated to show the robust growth during the forecast period. The growing consumption of low voltage motors by end user industries will continue to drive the growth in low voltage market over the forecast period.
In addition, stringent motor efficiency legislation and retrofits due to aging equipment are expected to impact the global low voltage motor market in a positive way.
Global Low Voltage Motor Market: Market Segmentation
On the basis of product type the global low voltage motor market is segmented into four types
IE1
Automotive
Global Low Voltage Motor Market: Regional Outlook
Depending on geographic regions, global low voltage motor market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. As of 2014, Asia pacific dominated the global low voltage motor market owing to the growing consumption of low voltage motors by automotive and electronics industry, in this region. In addition, China is the largest country market for low voltage motor in Asia Pacific and is poised to show strong opportunities for low voltage motors in near future. After Asia Pacific North America is projected to show the vigorous growth in global low voltage motor market, especially due to the increasing demand of low voltage motors in countries like US and Canada, during the forecast period.
Global Low Voltage Motor Market: Market Players
Some of the major players operating in global low voltage motor market are ABB, TECO-Westinghouse Motor Company, Siemens, Hyosung Power and Industrial Systems Performance Group, Anhui Wannan Electric Machine, ATB Group, Leroy Somer, LEZ Ruselprom, Luan JiangHuai, NIDEC, Regal Beloit, Shandong Huali Electric Motor Group, GE Industrial, Toshiba International, WEG, VEM Group, etc.
Browse Full Report@ http://www.futuremarketinsights.com..../low-voltage-motor-market
13.12.2016 14:22
Diese Meldung Kollegen, Freunden oder Bekannten mitteilen:
Kurz-URL: http://www.presseanzeiger.de/s_830196
Die Verwendung von Textausschnitten und das setzen von Links auf Pressemitteilungen
ist ausdrücklich erwünscht und gestattet.
zur Pressemappe von:
Future Market Insights
Email Benachrichtigung aktivieren | RSS Feed abonnieren
Das könnte auch Sie interessieren:
Sodium Citrate Dihydrate Market Volume Forecast and Value Ch...
Global Sodium Citrate Dihydrate Market: Overview Sodium citrate dihydrate (C6H5Na3O7•2H2O), also known as citric trisodium salt dihydrate, or trisodium citrate dehydrate is obtained from citric acid and is available in granular or powder form...
Photoresist Chemicals Market Volume Analysis, Segments, Grow...
Photoresist chemicals are used in the fabrication of µm- and sub-µm structures, prominently in the micro-electronics industry. These are speciality chemical which changes its chemical structure when exposed to ultraviolet (UV) light,...
Spirulina Extracts Market Segments, Opportunity, Growth and ...
Spirulina extract market is expected to grow with a single digit CAGR over the forecast period. Spirulina Extracts are made with natural herbs, vitamins and minerals to raise energy levels and provide antioxidant protection.Spirulina extract...
Aircraft Lighting Market 10-Year Market Forecast and Trends ...
The aircraft lighting market has gone through high technological advancements in the recent years. These technological advancements and innovative equipment contribute to spur the global aircraft lighting market. The growth of aircraft lighting...
Reachers Market 10-Year Market Revenue, Opportunity, Forecas...
A billion dollar medical equipment industry is lurking under the shadow of the healthcare industry which is evolving very fast. Several big international players are infusing massive funds into research and development to change the entire...
3D Printed Drugs Market Volume Analysis, Segments, Value Sha...
3D printing was pioneered way back in 1986 but has recently begun to enter the public consciousness. Over the past ten years, it has blurred the boundaries between science fiction and fact. It is also known as Additive Manufacturing and is used in...
Cryogenic Pump Market Volume Analysis, Segments, Value Share...
A cryogenic pump is a vacuum pump which captures gases by condensing them on a cooled surface which is at a very low temperature of about 120 K. However, the efficiency of the pump is largely dependent upon the boiling and freezing temperature of...
Environmental Remediation Technology Market Dynamics, Foreca...
Environmental remediation refers to restoration of environmental media such as soil, groundwater, sediment, or surface water, which is contaminated by any form of pollutants, and is impacting negative ill effects on its surrounding biological life....
3D Printing Dental Device Market Volume Analysis, Segments, ...
3D printing i.e. additive manufacturing is used to create a three-dimensional product by incorporating several layers of building material. Each layer is added on top of each other till the object is made. These objects are produced from a digital...
Extrusion Equipment Market Revenue, Opportunity, Forecast an...
Creating objects of fixed cross-sectional plane is known as extrusion. Extrusion Equipment are employed in various extrusion processes such as direct as well as indirect types, hydrostatic extrusion, heat or cold treated extrusions which involves a...
PresseAnzeiger ist nicht für den Inhalt der oben dargestellten Pressemitteilung verantwortlich.
Mehr Informationen
|
Pressemitteilung von:
616 Corporate Way, Suite 2-9018,
Ankush Nikam...
mehr »
zur Pressemappe von
Future Market Insights
weitere Meldungen von
End-of-Pipe Air Pollution Control Equipment Market Trends, Regulations And Competitive Landscape Outlook to 2025
Atomic Absorption Spectrometer Market Expected to Expand at a Steady CAGR through 2025
Lithium Hydroxide Market size and Key Trends in terms of volume and value 2016-2026
Aircraft Lighting Market 10-Year Market Forecast and Trends Analysis Research Report
Extrusion Equipment Market Revenue, Opportunity, Forecast and Value Chain 2016-2026
mehr »
Mediengalerie: Menschen
> zur Bilddatenbank <
Sport | Lifestyle | Reise
Aktuell meist gelesen
in Handel & Wirtschaft
1. HR-Abteilungen von neuer „Lunchit“-App begeistert: Jeden Tag 4,40 Euro für die Mittagspause vom Chef geschenkt – Porr AG testet schon
2. Compliance Wintercampus 2016 eröffnet – Expertenwissen und exklusive Zertifizierung im Bereich Compliance
3. DV-COM wird als erstes Call Center Deutschlands nach DIN Norm 9001:2015 durch TÜV Austria auditiert
4. DV-COM-Standort Güstrow wird zwei – Wachstum von 12 auf fast 100 Mitarbeiter [+Bild]
5. aQto Heißwasserspender im Büro – heiße Getränke für die kalte Jahreszeit [+Bild]
6. Iberosattel: aufregend neue Webseite zum Reiten
7. 3D Printed Drugs Market Volume Analysis, Segments, Value Share and Key Trends 2016-2026
8. 3D Printing Dental Device Market Volume Analysis, Segments, Value Share and Key Trends 2016-2026
9. Photoresist Chemicals Market Volume Analysis, Segments, Growth and Value Chain 2016-2026
10. B&F Brüggemann & Freunde feiert 30-jähriges Bestehen [+Bild]
|
© 2005 - 2016 PresseAnzeiger.de Impressum & Nutzungsbedingungen Widerspruchsmöglichkeit der Nutzungsdatenerfassung 0.015267