MRI Guided Neurosurgical Ablation Market size and Key Trends in terms of volume and value 2016-2026

MRI-guided neurosurgical ablation uses MRI guided high intensity laser probe for the ablation of brain cancer cells.

The device is designed for the treatment of brain tumors. The probe used in the system kills the target cancer cell leaving its neighbor cells unharmed. The patient undergo a surgery, a small blurr hole is created of the diameter of a pencil drilled through skull. MRI in the procedure is used to guide the probe till the target cell. The technique involves emission of highly focused thermal energy to coagulate and kill the target cancer cells. The MRI guided procedure occurs in real time so that the procedure only targets the cancer cell and leave the surrounding tissue unharmed. This is technique is used for tissue that are hard to reach region in brain. MRI guided neurosurgical ablation is usually performed in thalamus, insula and basal ganglia of brain. The technique is more useful and the patient is recovered in several days but less days as compared to the open surgery method. MRI guided Neurosurgical ablation device is used in many brain related disorders such as: Radiation resistant tumor, radiation necrosis due to earlier radiation therapy, glioblastoma multiforme, gial tumor, mesial temporal lobe epilepsy and metastatic brain cancer etc.

The procedure includes a catheter in the tumor but, some cases require more than a catheter. More than one catheter is usually used to maximize the volume of tumor that can be ablated. In MRI guidance neurosurgical ablation device MRI is used to map the temperature of the patient’s brain while performing laser ablation. Neurosurgical ablation surgery is touted to have the highest level of accuracy. The small risk of missing target might results in causing bleeding, which can be minimized with the lasers hemostatic properties.

MRI Guided Neurological Ablation Market: Drivers and Restraints

The global MRI guided neurological ablation market is expected to be fueled by the advancement in the global image guided surgery technologies. The key drivers of the market are the increasing cases of brain tumors, growing ageing population, family history of any cancer and the changing lifestyle. As per the Globocan report in 2012, the incidence rate of brain cancer and nervous system cancer is 1.9% globally. The increasing government initiatives to diagnose and treat early stage cancers is also expected to fuel global MRI guided neurological ablation market. The lack of awareness, less experienced professionals, lack of reimbursement and high cost of MRI device due to high cost of liquid helium that used as a coolant in MRI device is expected to hinder the growth of the market.

MRI Guided Neurological Ablation Market: Segmentation

The MRI guided neurological ablation market is classified on the basis of product type, end user and geography.

Based on product type, the global MRI guided neurological ablation market is segmented into the following:

Probe

Tip Laser Probe

Directional Laser Probe

Fixation Ring

MRI Scanner

Fixation and Transport

Based on end user, the global MRI guided neurological ablation market is segmented into the following:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Research Institutes

MRI Guided Neurological Ablation Market: Overview

The ongoing advancement in the imaging technique is expected to drive the market of MRI guided neurological ablation. MRI guided Neurological Ablation system contains probes, fixation rings, MRI scanner and fixation and transport system. Laser probes are of two types directional and tip laser device. A normal laser prober contains directional fiber from where the beam of laser exit, thermo-couple, CO2 cooling tube and probe shaft. Fixation ring is removal and adjustable. Head fixation ring can be rotated and fixed for a flexible positioning of patients head. Fixation and transport system includes transfer system which is used for positioning patients head to the MRI scanner system and head ring. This device allows the surgeons for easy handling of target cancer cell in the brain and helps avoiding any harmful side effects. This advancement in in the imaging technique is increasing the usage of these systems for treatment purposes. The increasing trained surgeons and awareness among the patients is expected to increase the growth of the market. The Hospital end user segment is expected to have maximum share in the market and is also expected to remain in with the maximum share.

MRI Guided Neurological Ablation Market: Regional Overview

Region wise, the global Colonoscopy market is classified into regions namely, North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America dominated the global market for MRI guided neurological ablation due to better experts, better reimbursement and awareness among the common people followed by Europe. The growing adoption of these device by the Neurosurgeons in APEJ is also expected to drive the market.

Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in global MRI guided neurosurgical ablation market Monteris Medical Inc,MRI Interventions and Medtronic.

