Mediaplanet Group forms Europe’s largest content marketing group

Mediaplanet Group announces today that it has acquired all shares in N365 Group (formerly nyheter365). The acquisition means that Mediaplanet Group is creating Europe's largest content marketing media group, with the aim of continuing its expansion.

Since starting business in 2012, N365 Group has rapidly become a leader in the Swedish

market for the supply of content marketing services. With focus on data-driven native

advertising and the Newsner news site, the company is constantly setting records for web traffic. N365 Group’s websites have more than 50 million users per month and its content is available in 17 languages, while the unique range of its Facebook videos reach more than 500 million users a month, making Newsner one of the world’s largest viral sites.

As the newest member of the Mediaplanet Group, N365 Group joins the internationally

established Mediaplanet, which operates in 16 countries in Europe and North America, and Appelberg, one of Sweden’s leading content agencies, whose niche is in B2B communication on behalf of some of the largest companies in Sweden.

“In the future content marketing will be the basis of all marketing communication,” says Richard Julin, CEO of Mediaplanet Group. “We are now building a modern media house through which Mediaplanet, N365 Group and Appelberg can offer a total content solution that combines impact and audience-tailored distribution with the ability to help brands drive traffic that converts in the long term and the short term. Initially, N365 Group will continue as usual, but the plan is to integrate the companies more over time.”

With Mediaplanet Group’s experience of global expansion, N365 Group sees great

opportunities for establishing itself in new markets:

“There are many exciting synergies that arise from us becoming part of the Mediaplanet

Group. The group’s geographical footprint, its sales organisation and its experience in internationalising companies give us great opportunities to scale up and quickly establish a presence on the international stage,” says Johan Rikner, CEO of N365 Group.

Mediaplanet Group has around 500 employees in 16 countries and annual sales of around

75 Mio. Euro.

ABOUT MEDIAPLANET GROUP

MEDIAPLANET is an international media group that focuses on content marketing and operates in 16 countries in Europe and North America. With its self-produced and themed campaigns, the company helps around 15,000 customers with concepts, production, distribution and analysis. Mediaplanet distributes approximately 1,000 campaigns a year through its own channels, social media and a global partner network of more than 70 world-class media houses.

N365 GROUP (formerly News365) creates digital and analog native solutions for more than 100 B2C advertisers and is represented in Sweden Denmark, Norway, Finland and the UK. N365 Group also runs its own viral site Newsner, the Sports Bible and a Good Laugh. It is one of the world's largest viral networks, with distribution via Facebook, Google and its own channels.

APPELBERG is one of Sweden’s leading content bureaus, with over 25 years’ experience of content marketing. Appelberg mainly works with B2B content for some of Sweden's largest companies and organisations. Focusing on the strategy, production and creative design of its customers' messages in digital, social and analog distribution, Appelberg works with its customers to develop tailored editorial communication.