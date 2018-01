Metin Sezer appointed to Board of Directors of ECT Group

On December 18, 2018, the ECT Supervisory Board appointed Metin Sezer to the Board of Directors with immediate effect.

Metin, who has been with ECT for over 17 years in various roles, joins the three founders of the company on the Board as Deputy Chief Executive Officer.Munich, January 2, 2018: ECT (European Computer Telecoms AG), Europe’s leading communications software company for the realization of value-added services in next-generation networks, has appointed Metin Sezer as Deputy CEO on the recommendation of the CEO, Marshall E. Kavesh.Metin Sezer, aged 40, joined the ECT Group in 2000 and recently completed his MBA at the Johannes Kepler University Linz. Having had engineering and management roles in R&D, presales, project management, indirect sales and product innovation, Metin brings an in-depth knowledge of the ECT Group as well as proven leadership to this new position.ECT, which will celebrate its 20-year anniversary in 2018, is expanding its international activities, where it in the meantime achieves over 90% of its revenue, as well as investing heavily in research and development. In this spirit, Metin most recently developed the sales partnership with Nokia, in particular in the Turkish market, participated in new sales activities in the Americas as well as in India, and together with the CEO, founded ECT’s new Product Innovation Department and Joint Agile Product Development Program.“Metin has comprehensive knowledge of all aspects of our business and has been working beside me for the last three years, participating actively with new ideas in the further evolution and sustainability of our company.

My two colleagues, Hans Huber and Walter Rott, and I are delighted that Metin Sezer is joining us on the Board as Deputy CEO” explained Marshall E. Kavesh, cofounder and CEO of ECT.