Mobile Device Management (MDM) Market size in terms of volume and value 2016-2026
The mobile device management is a term used in industry for the management of mobile devices such as smartphones, tablet, laptops and desktop.
Mobile device management is implemented by using a third party product for specific mobile devices vendors.The global mobile device management (MDM) market is expected to have significant growth rate, attributed to growing BYOD (bring your own device) and enterprise mobility market and high demand for mobile device management (MDM) solutions by various sectors such as healthcare and life sciences, energy and utility, media and entertainment, retail and consumer goods, it and telecommunication, and transportation and logistics. North America and Western Europe has substantial growth in the global mobile device management (MDM) market, owing to availability of cloud services center in the region.
Global Mobile Device Management (MDM) Market Dynamics:
The growth of the global mobile device management (MDM) market is driven by growing consumer electronics market, increasing the comfort level of companies with cloud-based services, growing MDM market, and digitalization. Macroeconomic factors such as growing economy, increasing per capita income, the rapid rate of urbanization, and employment rate as well as the rapid rate of industrialization driving the global mobile device management (MDM) market. Factors trending the global mobile device management (MDM) market include the adoption of the mobile device management (MDM) by small and medium enterprises (SMEs), high-security concern, high demand for mobile devices, and need to mitigate security risks. The company operates in the mobile device management (MDM) market have significantly high opportunity in regions such as Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America attributed to the significantly growing industrial economy.
Global Mobile Device Management (MDM) Market Segmentation:
The global mobile device management (MDM) market is segmented on the basis of service type, deployment type, end-use, organization size, and region. On the basis of service type, the global mobile device management (MDM) market is segmented as application management, device management, network service management, and security management, wherein application management segment have significant revenue share and is expected to have substantial growth rate.
Based on service type, the global mobile device management (MDM) market is segmented into:
Application Management
On-Premise
Government and Defense
Based on organization size, the global mobile device management (MDM) market is segmented into:
Small and Medium Enterprise (SME)
Large Enterprise
Global Mobile Device Management (MDM) Market Regional Outlook:
Based on the geographies, the global mobile device management (MDM) market is fragmented into seven regions -- North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific except Japan, Japan, and the Middle East & Africa. Among the regions, North America and Western Europe account for a relatively high share of the mobile device management (MDM) market in terms of value, attributed to the early adoption of the software-defined perimeter, BYOD trend, and higher cloud-based deployment in the region. The Asia-Pacific except Japan region also accounts for the significant share in the global mobile device management (MDM) market with substantial growth rate, owing to rapid rate of technological advancements in the region. Eastern Europe and Japan also accounts for significant value share in the global mobile device management (MDM) market. The developing economy such as Middle East Africa and Latin America have a substantial growth in the global mobile device management (MDM) market. Overall, the outlook for the global mobile device management (MDM) market will have a positive growth over the forecast period, high usage of mobile devices by high demand for cloud-based solutions, young population, and rapid economic growth, being counterfeiting factors.
Global Mobile Device Management (MDM) Market Player:
Few players in the global mobile device management (MDM) market include SOTI MobiControl, Citrix XenMobile, IBM MaaS360, VMware AirWatch, ManageEngine Mobile Device Manager Plus, Amtel Telecom and Mobile Management, Good Technology Secure EMM Suite, Microsoft Intune, AppTec360, Radia Endpoint Manager, and Enterprise Mobility Management.
19.12.2016
