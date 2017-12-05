|
Trauschmuck Sperling GmbH
Goldpreis durch geplatzte Jamaika Koalition unter Druck. Wie man trotzdem richtig Gold verkauft.
SKD Sport Konzepte Deutschland GmbH
Meeting Fitness Excellence in Hamburg
Institut Wupperfeld GmbH
Warum Analysen für das BGM so bedeutsam sind
|
|
> Startseite > Industrie & Handwerk
Mycotoxin Testing Market to Witness Widespread Expansion During 2017 - 2025
Global Mycotoxin Testing Market: Introduction Mycotoxin can be referred to secondary metabolites of molds which foul the crops & plants.
Mycotoxin has the capabilities of causing infection to both human beings & animals. They are poisonous chemical products that are made by the fungi that colonize the grains. Many species can produce the same mycotoxins but various types of mycotoxin can be produced by single species.
The toxin cannot be unseen by the nude eye. Though, the mold that yields mycotoxins can be seen by the naked eyes. Aspergillus flavus, the mold which are responsible for the making mycotoxin seems yellowish-green in color. As the fungus ages, the spores turn to darker green.
According to the FAO (Food and Agriculture Organization) of the UN (United Nations), approximately 25% of food that are produced in the world consist of mycotoxins, are secondary mold metabolites and are toxic by nature. Approximately there are 400 known categories of mycotoxins which are of different compound classes, among them 25 are very common due to their happening. As the growing population across the globe, the demand for food is escalating, which makes it mandatory to accentuate on mycotoxin testing market. Consequently, the global market for mycotoxin testing is projected to grow at a vigorous CAGR through the forecast period of 2017 to 2027.
A sample of this report is available upon request @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/15739
Global Mycotoxin Testing Market: Segmentation
Mycotoxin testing market can be segmented on the basis of its type, technology, food tested, and by regions. Based on the type, Mycotoxin testing market is segmented into cyclopiazonic acid, citrinin, Alternaria, aflatoxins, fusarium toxins, ergot alkaloids, patulin, ochratoxins, sterigmatocystin and others. The fusarium segment is projected to grow during the forecast period as fusarium genus includes various species which produces a number of toxins such as trichothecenes, fumonisins, zearalenone and others. On the basis of the technology, Mycotoxin testing market is segmented in LC-MC/GC-MS, high pressure liquid chromatography (HPLC), Immunoassay-based or Enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) and others. Among technology segment, HPLA technology is considered as the most powerful testing tool in the forecast period. Based upon food tested, mycotoxin testing market is segmented into nuts, spices, grains, seed, processed foods, dairy products, meat, pulses, cereals and others.
Global Mycotoxin Testing Market: Regional Outlook
On the basis of the geographical market segment, it is segmented into seven different regions: North America, Latin America, and Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and Asia-Pacific region, Japan and the Middle East and Africa.
In regional segments, Europe is presently the market leader in the global mycotoxin testing market. Governing administration’s present in the market have imposed various mycotoxin testing policies in Europe. U.K. is anticipated to be the fastest growing country in the European region. Asia Pacific region is expected to witness relatively high growth in the global mycotoxin testing market over the forecast period due to the growing food safety worries among the consumers and rising global trade.
To view TOC of this report is available upon request @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/15739
Global Mycotoxin Testing Market: Drivers & Restraints
Apart from rising need for food safety, global mycotoxin testing market is driven by moist atmosphere, which is foremost to mycotoxins productions in food yields such as dairy products, herbs, cookies, bread, cereals, meat & poultry products, beverages like wine & beer.
Furthermore, consumer are more aware regarding the presence of mycotoxins in products has augmented numerous folds during the past, which is another driver which can boost mycotoxin testing market. Advanced technologies to quickly and efficiently test the existence of mycotoxins are some other factors which are favoring the growth of the market.
Lack of infrastructure facilities, food controller systems, and equipment in the developing economies is projected to obstruct the development speed of the mycotoxins testing market is the major restraint for the global mycotoxin testing market.
Global Mycotoxin Testing Market: Key Players
Some of the players operating in the global mycotoxin testing market include Symbio Laboratories, Bureau Veritas S.A, Eurofins Scientific SE, Romer Labs Diagnostic GmbH, ALS Ltd, Asurequality Ltd., Microbac Laboratories, Inc., Intertek Group PLC., Silliker, Inc, and SGS S.A. and few other global players.
Browse Report : https://www.persistencemarketresear....otoxin-testing-market.asp
05.12.2017 11:56
Diese Meldung Kollegen, Freunden oder Bekannten mitteilen:
Kurz-URL: http://www.presseanzeiger.de/s_841515
Die Verwendung von Textausschnitten und das setzen von Links auf Pressemitteilungen
ist ausdrücklich erwünscht und gestattet.
zur Pressemappe von:
PMR
Email Benachrichtigung aktivieren | RSS Feed abonnieren
Das könnte auch Sie interessieren:
Patient Lateral Transfer Market to Witness Steady Expansion ...
Lateral transfer is a repositioning aid or device, which provides an easy and safe way to laterally transfer patients by reducing the friction. The lateral transfer device includes air assisted lateral transfer devices and sliding sheets. The air...
Proton Therapy Market Expansion to be Persistent During 2017...
Proton therapy is a technologically advanced form of radiation treatment that can deliver required doses of radiation. It takes just minutes to deliver a high level of radiation in a number of treatment sessions. Proton therapy uses accelerated...
Neurology Endoscopy Devices Market Expansion to be Persisten...
Endoscopy procedures are performed by inserting cylindrical rod shaped telescope and specialized instruments through small incisions in the body. These procedures can be diagnostic as well as operative, and can be used for gastrointestinal,...
Chronic Drooling Treatment Market Projected to Discern Stabl...
Chronic drooling is involuntary release of saliva from the mouth. Drooling can take place due to different medical conditions that lead to impairment of neuromuscular control of muscles around the mouth. These medical conditions weaken the muscles...
Increasing Prevalence of Minimally Invasive Procedures to En...
Global Flame Retardant Fabrics Market: Introduction As fire-related accidents are growing in everyday life, the demand for flame retardant fabrics is increasing. Flame retardant fabric limits the risk of ignition by reducing the rate of flame from...
Cetyl Alcohol Market Intelligence and Forecast by Transparen...
Cetyl alcohol is a long chain of organic alcohol. They are also known by various other chemical names such as 1-Hexadecanol, cetanol, Hexadecan-1-ol, N-Hexadecyl alcohol or palmityl alcohol. Under room temperature, Cetyl alcohol is usually in the...
Disposable Tableware Market Forecast By End-use Industry 201...
Disposable tableware is a product that can be recycled after use. These products are available at very low cost in the market. Disposable tableware refers to articles used in setting a table for meals and includes glassware, dishes, and silverware...
Dental Caries Market to Remain Lucrative During 2017 - 2025
The term ‘dental caries’ implies cavities and tooth decay. Tooth decay primarily occurs due to bacteria that include Streptococcus sobrinus and various mutans. These bacteria convert glucose or fructose present in the mouth to acids...
Dried Herbs Market Forecast By End-use Industry 2017 - 2025
The word ‘Herb’ comes from the word ‘herba’, meaning grass. Herbs are the leafy green or flowering parts of a plant which are used for food, flavoring, medicine, or fragrances for their savory or aromatic properties. Herbs...
Corrugated End Caps Market Trends and Segments 2017 - 2025
The corrugated board is the material specifically and popularly used in the packaging industry for various applications and products. It is used to provide protection depending on its use in the packaging. The manufacturers prefer the extensive use...
PresseAnzeiger ist nicht für den Inhalt der oben dargestellten Pressemitteilung verantwortlich.
Mehr Informationen
|
Pressemitteilung von:
05 Broadway
Persistence Market Research PMR is a U.S.-based full-service market intelligence firm specializing in syndicated research, custom research, and consulting services. PMR boasts market research expertise across the Healthcare,...
mehr »
zur Pressemappe von
PMR
weitere Meldungen von
Temperature Transmitter Market to Discern Magnified Growth During 2017 - 2025
Diesel Gensets Market to Observe Strong Development by 2020
Increasing Prevalence of Minimally Invasive Procedures to Enhance Flame Retardant Fabrics Market Expansion During 2017 - 2025
Emotion Analytics Market to Rear Excessive Growth During 2017-2025
Fire Protection Systems Market to Partake Significant Development During 2016-2026
mehr »
Mediengalerie: Menschen
> zur Bilddatenbank <
Sport | Lifestyle | Reise
Aktuell meist gelesen
in Industrie & Handwerk
1. Antibacterial Glass Market is Expected to Grow at a significant by 2024 Owing to Rising Awareness of Healthcare Industry
2. Precision Micro in Deutschland - Überdurchschnittlich starkes Wachstum im deutschen Markt [+Bild]
3. Türen müssen nicht immer Bauelemente sein Online-Adventskalender für Planer, Architekten und Bauingenieure
4. AVANTI 2018 – Aktiv im BIM-Prozess [+Bild]
5. Saubere Zahlen: neuer Ceresana-Report zum Weltmarkt für Tenside [+Bild]
6. A latest research provides insights about global Air Fryer Market 2017 - 2025
7. Der Profi für Gas und Wasser im Praxistest. Messen ohne Kompromisse: Warum das Dräger P7-TDX die Arbeit erfolgreicher macht. [+Bild]
8. CAD-Konvertierung ohne Umwege - Direktkonverter EX 7.2 [+Bild]
9. Stretch Films Market with Current Trends Analysis, 2017 - 2025
10. Temperature Transmitter Market to Discern Magnified Growth During 2017 - 2025
|
© 2005 - 2017 PresseAnzeiger.de Impressum & Nutzungsbedingungen Widerspruchsmöglichkeit der Nutzungsdatenerfassung 0.015834