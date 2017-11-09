|
New Study Offers Detailed Insights on Fluted Paper Market 2017 - 2025
The paper industry is a fragmented market over the global platform. In terms of market forecast, the global paper industry is dominated by the APEJ contributing majorly in global market share.
APEJ leads the global paper market owing to urbanization, change in life style, and rise in per capita income. Additionally, APEJ is expected to have significant market share in global paper market during forecast period. The environmental regulations and economic conditions, supported by the increase in press publications favoring newsprint, papers, and letters propel the demand for the global paper industry. Global flute paper is one of the crucial type of packaging paper used majorly in a various protective packaging of the electronic goods and other consumer products. The demand from various industries and a need for protective packaging triggers the demand for the global fluted paper market during the forecasted period.
Global Fluted Paper Market: Drivers and Restraints
The global fluted paper market is majorly driven by its application. It is majorly used in protective packaging applications. The global demand for the fluted paper market is expected to gain traction during forecast period considering its use and features. The fluted paper provides protection to the products by offering the cushioning effect to it. The fluted paper is eco-friendly, recyclable, and made from renewable resources. Owing to its natural base, a fluted paper is a preferred substitute for plastic based packaging solutions. Moreover, due to the rise in demand from the packaging industries and availability of wide range of papers of different sizes, and colors favors the global fluted paper market. The high level of protection provided to the primary product, cost effectiveness of the fluted paper, provision of space optimization through the availability of sheets and rolls, ease of handling, light weight nature, and recyclable nature favors the global fluted paper market. Thus, it is expected to have significant CAGR in the forecast period.
Request Report Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=29771
However, the availability of better substitutes, change in the tendency of manufacturers to opt for traditional plastic based packaging solutions, and cost associated with the packaging process of the product affects the demand generation of the global fluted paper market during the forecast period.
Global Fluted Paper market: Segmentation
Global fluted paper market has been segmented into flute height, end-user, and region type
Based on the flute height, the global fluted paper market is segmented into the following:
E flute (1.6mm)
The global flute paper market is segmented into three sizes of the fluted paper. Depending on the requirements in the packaging and height of the paper, the fluted paper is segmented into E flute which is 1.6 mm in height. The B flute paper is of 3.2mm and that of A is 4.8 mm. The demand for the different flute height is based on the requirement from the end users.
Food and Beverage
The global fluted paper market is majorly driven by the demand for the packaging industries. The paper is used as protective measures in order to protect the primary product. The packaging industries mainly deal with the bag-in box, non-food packaging, industrial packaging, point of sale displays, e-commerce packaging, protective packaging, and other. The global fluted paper market is expected to show significant growth during the forecasted period.
Global Fluted Paper market: Market Players
Some of the prominent players of global fluted market includes Smurfit Kappa Group, Sappi Group, and Mondi Group. The presence of prominent players in the market and highly competitive market of the paper industry drives the application area of the packaging through its specialty and other paper products.
Report Analysis@ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/fluted-paper-market.html
