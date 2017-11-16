|
|
New Validated COMPRION GSMA TS.27 Test Cases Activate GCF WI-249
100% of respective test cases have been validated and henceforth ensure conformity of terminals with GSMA standards for UICC-based NFC services.
During the recent GCF CAG#52 October meeting in Venice, the new work item 249 was activated. This was possible because 100% of the contained test cases were validated on COMPRION test systems. “The work item covers several technologies such as card emulation, Bearer Independent Protocol (BIP), general device support, and Android-specific device support,“ says Hajo Sandschneider, Marketing Director at COMPRION. “The referenced test cases are defined in the GSMA TS.27 NFC Handset Test Book. We are proud that 100% of the conformance test cases were validated by GCF so that work item 249 UICC based NFC Services (Rel-9) could be activated.” The new work item extends the test coverage for NFC-related conformance certification criteria in accordance with the conformance test cases defined in various chapters of the GSMA TS.27 document.
GCF WI-249 activated
The newly added test cases reached 100% validation on the COMPRION UT³ Platform listed as TP 118. UT³ Platform is COMPRION's universal conformance platform for contact-based and contactless terminal testing.
For further in-depth information visit https://www.comprion.com/testability/news-details/news/new-validated-comprion-gsmats27-test-cases-activate-gcf-wi-249/
COMPRION is the worldwide leading manufacturer of test solutions for smart card interfaces, terminals, and smart cards. Covering contact-based and contactless technologies, COMPRION provides their expertise to multiple industries, especially telecommunications, payments, and M2M. Our involvement in several standardization and certification bodies enables us to integrate the latest standards and requirements into our high-quality products. As COMPRION test systems are renowned for the most accurate measurement capabilities, the company serves all top mobile phone, terminal, card and chipset manufacturers as well as mobile network operators and test houses. COMPRION also acts as technological consultant supporting many key players in the market.
Press Contact
Kathleen Knievel
Tel: +49 5251 6859
COMPRION GmbH
16.11.2017 12:55
